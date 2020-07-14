How Adidas And Puma Became The Most Intensely Bitter Rivals In The Sports Apparel Business
How a family argument between two brothers led to the biggest rivalry in the sports industry.
How a family argument between two brothers led to the biggest rivalry in the sports industry.
Life in the pond is more chaotic than we'd imagined.
As Florida reported its biggest single-day spike in coronavirus deaths, Ron DeSantis faced down an angry constituent who said he was "misleading the public."
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
Grant Imahara was a truly brilliant engineer, and arguably was the hardest working scientist on "Mythbusters." Here's a few of the things he did behind-the-scenes that may surprise you.
On May 30, "at least eight people lost vision in one eye" due to projectiles fired by police officers at George Floyd protests. The Washington Post reconstructed the events of some of these incidents and found they undermined the official accounts of police officials.
"You boys think you're living in just the best time of the world's history, but it's no better than [what] our father's had."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the face of social and professional pressure, many young South Koreans are simply opting out — and the economy is adapting to them.
This eleven-month-old pitbull mix is more shark than dog.
There was always a logical explanation for why cases rose through the end of June while deaths did not.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How a family argument between two brothers led to the biggest rivalry in the sports industry.
Bourdain's incendiary industry tell-all was at once a colossal act of mythmaking and one of self-flagellation. Twenty years after its publication, and more than two years after his death, it feels just as urgent today as it did upon its release.
After winning his first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to have a straightforward summer. But when a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game's brightest star began to find his voice — and prove that he's as adroit off the field as he is on it.
This amazing moment at the SeaQuest Roseville Aquarium happens so quick, you'll have to watch again in super slow motion.
Or at least that it would benefit from some.
Under normal circumstances, Prime Day would likely be happening right now, but we won't let that stop our fun.
Getting a haircut isn't really the safest thing to do in these times, so this engineer decided to take matter into his own hands.
The sprawling conspiracy theory has mutated across borders.
Tianwen-1 will attempt to send an orbiter, lander and rover to the Red Planet, a historically difficult destination.
Go from the beach to the boardroom without skipping a beat with the Active Strap for your Apple Watch. This waterproof and durable strap is made from attractive Heinen leather and is currently 28 percent off at $49.99.
We're glad no accidents occurred, but this is no way to drive.
Despite the economic downturn from the coronavirus pandemic, some businesses still found a way to make bank.
As COVID-19 numbers have gone more and more off the charts these days, so, um, have the charts themselves.
Elon Musk's Twitter account has seemingly been compromised by a hacker intent on using it to run a bitcoin scam. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates also had his account seemingly accessed by the same scammer, who posted a similar message with an identical bitcoin wallet address.
Car theft turns into child's play with a tool as sneaky as this.
Planes still crash pretty often. Here are the procedures in the event of an accident to deal with the fall out.
From Anz to Yaya Bey, these under-the-radar releases deserve more love than they got.
For the world's best-known corporate-management consultants, helping tackle the pandemic has been a bonanza. It's not clear what the government has gotten in return.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Here's how it feels to have the most education and still get paid way less than all of your friends.
The three most powerful Italian mafias are all taking advantage of COVID-19. But what is the current health of the Cosa Nostra, the Camorra and the 'Ndrangheta?
In "Project Power," a pill can either grant you superpowers or have more deadlier consequences. The sci-fi action film streams on Netflix on August 14.
Safe and affordable housing is increasingly out of reach for low-income renters, according to a new report.
The nation's top public-health expert tells The Atlantic that he isn't going anywhere, despite the Trump administration's newest attempts to undercut him.
When the flying of the drone is every bit as exhilarating as the drifting itself.
Ghislaine Maxwell is secretly married — and refusing to reveal her husband's name, prosecutors said this week at the accused madam's bail hearing.
Select Western Digital and SanDisk storage is on discount today at Amazon, so you won't have to delete your family photos just to save that meme on your phone.
Eric D'Alessandro has a hilarious ode to the types of people who complain about masks.
A monstrous wave of evictions and slashed unemployment benefits threaten to put millions of Americans on the street — and Republicans don't seem to care.
The disappointment of a blighted planet.
When Julia Stiles performed her climactic audition in Save The Last Dance back in 2001, we all thought it was the most epic dance routine. On second thought, as this woman shows, maybe it was just really good editing.
A new experiment places limits on the smallest possible increment of time.
When Phife Dawg of A Tribe Called Quest donned a jersey of a little-known Seton Hall basketball player in a video, it helped shape rap fashion forever.
Kayaking can be a serene, soothing activity, that is, until an alligator lunges from the side and nearly knocks you out of your kayak.
The president's daughter and senior adviser Ivanka Trump posted a picture of herself holding a can of beans to promote the embattled Goya Foods, which goes against federal rules for executive-branch officials.
USPS letter carrier Peggy Frank never made it home on a 117-degree day. As temperatures soar, jobs like hers will become more and more dangerous.
If Bill and Ted were pro-mask crusaders, they'd be a lot like these cheerful dudes.
A saw, but very little blood, was found at the scene
Masks are probably here to stay. But they'll need to evolve.
Gus Johnson and his friends make a hilarious biblical re-enactment.
The movie's touch football game is emblematic of everything great about 'Wedding Crashers,' from Vince Vaughn and Owen Wilson's bromance to nuanced storytelling.
The advisory "gradually and inconsistently" spread to the general public, in a different cultural climate, in some important respects, than our own, as University of Michigan medical historian J. Alexander Navarro explains.
Inspired by a car from the 1950s, the team from Garage54 sees if a Fiat can park easier with a fifth wheel.
COVID-19 has steamrolled the country. What happens if another pandemic starts before this one is over?
They must either skirt the law or watch their pets die.
Banksy disguised himself as a deep cleaner on the Tube to stealthily paint some pro-mask graffiti.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.