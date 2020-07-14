Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

EYE ON THE BALL

gq.com

After winning his first Super Bowl, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes was supposed to have a straightforward summer. But when a pandemic gave way to a protest movement that implicated the NFL, the game's brightest star began to find his voice — and prove that he's as adroit off the field as he is on it.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account