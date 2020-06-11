How A YouTuber Got A Fake Model On Billboards Across London Without Spending Any Money
A cheeky lad hilariously finds a way to get fake model Maximus Bucharest on billboards.
A YouTuber discovered how to cook up a knife using sand and a microwave oven.
The Windows Phone could have been successful if Microsoft hadn't made these mistakes.
Sarah Cooper made her "Tonight Show" debut with an ode to Trump's issue with "sinks and showers."
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
If you found yourself in the middle of the desert with a full gaming setup but nowhere to plug it in, this YouTuber has you covered, bro.
The voices of the resistance during the 2000s didn't exactly make great music.
The economist's ideas are often reduced to stimulus spending. His life and work were much more radical than that.
After setting a record for most downloads in a single quarter, it's time we admit ByteDance's hit US app isn't going away. TikTok is proving to be surprisingly durable
Car alarms used to be the most annoying phenomenon in the world. Why aren't we hearing them as much these days?
Legislation has pushed sex workers to the darkest corners of the internet, but during lockdown they've found an unlikely home in Borderlands, Minecraft and Animal Crossing
You don't necessarily need to have a first-aid kit, but there are some medicines you should have at home.
A YouTuber gives a tour inside a culvert, a surprising habitat for a unique insect.
Here is the status of all the vaccines that have reached trials in humans, along with a selection of promising vaccines still being tested in cells or animals.
Officers in major cities face no penalty for going unmasked. And that's sending a toxic message.
Who was the marketing genius that came up with Kit-Kat's memorable ditty? Great Big Story reports on the song that hooked a generation onto a candy bar.
The protests and unrest of the last week have produced enormous volumes of footage documenting police brutality and other crimes. Where is the platform for this important evidence to be collected, collated, and made public?
A white Atlanta Police officer shot and killed a black man after an altercation on Friday night, sparking renewed protests in the city, the officer's firing and the police chief's resignation.
Australia and Japan are duking it out over market dominance for the American wagyu beef market.
Vox's Aaron Rupar observed that Donald Trump was beginning to show signs of wear and tear from the stresses of the job.
A surge of COVID-19 cases could be especially risky for this LGBTQ destination. But shutting down the summer season would be devastating, too.
On peaceful protest, "outside agitators" and the radical agency of the oppressed.
Why should the arm of the state that investigates murder, rape and robbery also give out traffic tickets?
Alaric the Goth wanted to be part of the empire. Instead he helped bring it down.
Huskers will have an entire team dedicated to their personal brands.
Why is Japan so interested in these two rocks 1,080 miles from Tokyo? And why are they calling it an island?
There's never been a more important time to reimagine how we support and develop high-density neighborhoods that are livable and enjoyable for the majority and not just a few.
The pavement itself has become part of the protest.
Urban designer Mikael Colville-Andersen explains why Copenhagen's bicycle bridges are so stupid.
After a terrifying spring spent in lockdown and a summer of protests in the streets, things are going to get a lot worse in the fall.
Researchers who usually rely on labs or command centers have been forced to work from laptops and closets — even as they control spacecraft millions of miles away.
A data visualization of the stock market volatility over the past week based on information gathered from Google and Yahoo Finance.
Florida is sitting on more than 980,000 unused doses of hydroxychloroquine, a drug President Donald Trump touted as a "game changer" in the fight against the coronavirus, after only a handful of hospitals in the state asked for access to the medicine.
The perfect edit for everyone sick and tired of Anakin's constant prattle.
Pregnant Native American women were singled out for COVID-19 testing based on their race and ZIP code, clinicians say. While awaiting results, some mothers were separated from their newborns, depriving them of the immediate contact doctors recommend.
Fox News published digitally altered and misleading photos on stories about Seattle's Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone (CHAZ) in what photojournalism experts called a clear violation of ethical standards for news organizations.
A 12-foot, 5-ton marble statue of Confederate Jefferson Davis is being moved from Kentucky's Capitol amid protests over racial injustice.
Physics Girl demonstrates the Leidenfrost Effect in this hair-raising scientific stunt.
Black women built The Wing, and they're ready to tear it all down.
Sources say Barbara Fedida, a powerful ABC News executive, has an extensive history of insensitive comments. She's now been placed on administrative leave while the network investigates.
The voice of Bart Simpson shows off her process for coming up with new voices for cartoons with her incredible knack for vocalization.
Americans are pretending that the pandemic is over. It certainly is not.
Remember Michael Flor, the longest-hospitalized COVID-19 patient who, when he unexpectedly did not die, was jokingly dubbed "the miracle child?" Now they can also call him the million-dollar baby.
It's a shape that you'd be hard-pressed to find in nature.
TestUtah, which promised an "open-source" solution to track new cases of COVID-19, has faced criticism for what its efforts might have missed.
Fired scientist Rebekah Jones' site shows thousands more people with the coronavirus, and hundreds of thousands fewer who have been tested, than the site run by the Florida Health Department.
