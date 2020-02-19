How A Quarterback In The NFL Spent His First $1 Million
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
Back in 1985, the biggest news of the day in Canada was a young boy's fight to save his massive snow house after the city of Regina declared it unsafe.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
A South African Rooikat vehicle, uh, showed off its maneuverability as it swerved toward a group of spectators.
Oh Window Vista, you really were bad, weren't you?
In an alternate reality, Elon Musk saves us from the treachery of Jeff Bezos.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The pernicious spread of corporatespeak — or garbage language — which permeates the ways we think of our jobs and shapes our identities as workers.
15 hours into my inaugural long-haul train trip — a $146-dollar (coach class), 44-hour, 2,265-mile excursion through eight states — the experience hasn't stopped surprising me.
"I was snowboarding down this couloir in the Utah backcountry. I had suspicions that the slope might give way, so I approached it on high alert. I saw the slope fracture 200 feet in front of me and was able to grab ahold of the rocks to keep myself in place."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Road rage is everywhere — including on the streets of war-torn Syria.
What Liz Lemon and Chrissy Teigen reveal about "hot mess syndrome."
Chinese authorities reported 394 new cases in the latest 24-hour span, down sharply from the 1,749 reported the day before.
From a Bentley to clothes, Dwayne Haskins explains where all of his money went from his first year in the NFL.
An all-star crew got rich pulling off the perfect caper. But no one expected what happened next.
Orthopedic surgeons have begun offering leg lengthening — long offered as a corrective procedure for congenital defects — to insecure, short men.
You'd think that there is very little space to hide in a bathroom, but boy, you would be wrong.
X - formerly Google X - aims to pursue technological breakthroughs by taking crazy ideas seriously. When will its bets pay off?
Ahead of his highly-anticipated A "Quiet Place Part II," the director discusses the politics of his work, an "Office" reunion, and Marvel movies.
Need to brush up on your world history and geography? These maps hold the key to a better understanding. Plus, they look cool as hell.
On Wednesday night, verbal fireworks flew as six Democratic candidates duked it out in a Las Vegas debate on MSNBC, ahead of the Nevada caucuses. Here are several of the most memorable moments during Wednesday's debate.
Warren gave herself a big jolt, Sanders deflected attacks on his frontrunning campaign and Bloomberg took heat from everyone.
Here's an unprecedented view of how Antarctic minke whales behave in their habitats.
Mandarin and English are the most-spoken languages in the world, but the fuller picture is far more complicated and more interesting.
If you're considering building a website or changing careers in 2020, you have plenty of time to learn to code. In fact, we've rounded up some of the top resources to help you learn, and they're all on sale now.
Who said you need musical instruments other than the human voice to create an orchestra?
A San Francisco-based photographer is facing some legal backlash from the Golden Gate Bridge District over a photo that they claim he took from a restricted area.
Puff Bar's popularity is surging, but no one knows anything about the mysterious company.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The fieriest moment of Wednesday's debate (and, it seems, any of the recent debates) came when Mike Bloomberg was asked about allegations of inappropriate workplace behavior towards women.
The towering "mansion yacht" was one of the most buzzed-about debuts at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show last year.
A bro's brain is envisioned as a heated writer's room, where potential ice breakers are debated back-and-forth.
The dog movie industry is booming in 2020, but Hollywood has always exploited our canine obsession for box office success. And so it's finally time to organize every kind of movie mutt into one helpful document.
No need to jaywalk — your crosswalk signal will appear eventually. But it might not be because you pressed the button.
There are more steps involved in the process than you might think.
A stunning demonstration of how Depth-Aware Video Frame Interpolation technology can radically improve video playback quality.
Unexplained discrepancies are appearing in measurements of how rapidly the universe is expanding.
The camera is often an obtrusive presence when you're trying to take a picture in front of a mirror. Here's how one particular lens manages to pull off the feat of taking the picture "invisibly."
Amazon is deploying its flywheel machine on the entertainment business.
Founders, companies, and investors are rebelling against the investment banks — and taking matters into their own hands.
Finland's education system is considered one of the most efficient in the world, with students spending less time in a classroom yet still performing well.
Constance Wu went undercover at a strip club to prepare for her role in "Hustlers" — and made bank.
In short, it would up the chances of a contested convention.
We're gaga for her.
In the late 19th century, Richard Henry laid a blueprint for modern conservation in New Zealand — and saved a lot of birds along the way.
In "Dreams," the objective isn't to win a game but to create one. Could it change the industry?
A restaurant chain in Kentucky was about to be robbed when two married police officers out on a date night interceded.
Ten years ago, after Bugatti had successfully stunned the world with the world's-fastest car, it set its sights on making a sedan. It almost made it to production, and then everything went completely wrong with the design.
After a long night, these Chicago, Park City, and Brooklyn bartenders give themselves the last pour. Here's what they're drinking.
JP Sears demonstrates what life would be like if couples just said it like it is.
The promoters promised a machine that printed money and a golden goose. But the BitClub Network collapsed in what may be one of the largest cryptocurrency frauds of all time.
Migrant children are fighting to deport themselves to escape the "temporary" system they've been placed in. But some of them still have family in the United States. Not all of them know.
The fascinating history behind how little-known video game designer Martin Hollis accidentally created one of the greatest Nintendo 64 games.
Unlike other Trumpy young activists, she seems happy to play the fool herself when it suits her aims.
It was the perfect storm: A technology reporter rents a car-share Toyota hybrid that's accessed and unlocked by the renter's smartphone and an onboard modem. Rented in California, no less, which is ground zero for technology.
During a soccer match in Karagümrük, Turkey, a dog rushed the field to the total amusement of the players and fans.