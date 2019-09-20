Here's What A 16.6 Second NASCAR Pit Stop Looks Like In Slow Motion
This is how pit crews choreograph their seconds during races in the NASCAR circuit.
This is how pit crews choreograph their seconds during races in the NASCAR circuit.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
A schoolgirl from Karachi discovers the dark side of technology in this cautionary short film.
15 years later, Juno is still remembered for its unique approach to depicting abortion, divisive as it is.
This is how pit crews choreograph their seconds during races in the NASCAR circuit.
Every Indianapolis 500 winner has celebrated with a trophy featuring full frontal male nudity.
Ninety percent of young voters Teen Vogue surveyed said so.
Only one play can claim the infamy of top "Shaqtin' A Fool" moment of the 2021-22 season. And he clearly wanted to stop playing for the Nets.
Does "The Bob's Burgers Movie" do justice to the TV show, or was it ultimately an unnecessary addition to the catalog? Here's what the critics are saying.
Plus, AMC drops a mind-bending thriller, "Money Heist" spins off into Korea, and favorites like "Only Murders In The Building" return.
Texas gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke spoke fervently at Abbott's press conference on Wednesday following the school shooting that left 21 people dead.
The Onion's editor-in-chief, Chad Nackers, explained why after the Uvalde shooting it reposted every variation of its story "'No Way To Prevent This,' Says Only Nation Where This Regularly Happens."
Can keeping your socks on during intercourse make it better?
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
A breakdown of why so many new cars are failing to pass a seemingly simple road test which tests a vehicle's ability to perform a safety maneuver.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Chris DiStefano had Joe Rogan riveted about the time he got thrown out of school on 9/11 and how his father got the principal to reconsider.
A hint where Niantic might try to take crypto-based gaming.
"The market's shifted from irrational to more rational."
This 5-year-old tee-baller had a walk-up song for the ages.
Unfortunately the traffic in Bogotá, Colombia, is one of the worst in the world despite the capital being a thoughtfully designed city.
The director's latest led to walkouts at the festival, but if you can stomach the gore, it's worth your time.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Joe Keery, Natalia Dyer, Maya Hawke and Joseph Quinn offer hilarious takes on the most ridiculous fan theories on Reddit.
The owner requested that BuzzFeed News put them in touch with Green.
Sure, this is a stylish and comfortable windbreaker, but it can also help protect you from extreme temperatures if you get stuck in the wild.
David Letterman featured many "stupid human tricks" during his long-running talk show but this might have taken the cake.
The comedian and star of E!'s 'Welcome Home Nikki Glaser?' on finally overcoming a lifetime of eating disorders.
Huckberry has put together a collection of clothes, shoes and accessories that will keep you comfortable while looking fly as hell.
Ari Fararooy was recording Tom Brady taking a shot on the golf course using an FPV drone and had no idea something like this would happen.
This guy, for one, can't handle any more this guys.
And they can make you happy, too.
Several little fox puppies investigate an unusual object left in a meadow in the hills of Turkey.
The German automaker is planning a return to the offbeat advertising it was known for before Dieselgate.
A 2018 episode of "South Park" underscores how school shootings have lost their ability to shock Americans.
The Washington Post spent months determining how many children have been exposed to gun violence during school hours since the Columbine High massacre in 1999.
In three decades, she's given her signature trim to everyone from David Beckham and Muhammad Ali, to David Bowie and Brad Pitt.
Dr. Nate Samuels (Idris Elba) is visiting South Africa with his children and things go haywire when a rogue lion starts creating havoc during their visit to a reserve. Starring Sharlto Copley, Riley Keough and others, it releases on August 26.
Captain Pete "Maverick" Mitchell returns to Top Gun for a special mission, but opens up a can of worms in the process. Was it wise to make a sequel so long after the 1986 classic, or will it fly under the radar?
Shining the spotlight on comedy's most underrated co-stars.
Thank you Blossom Dearie, esteemed NYC rodent and all area dogs that were involved in the making of this video.
Connecting the Pacific and Atlantic Ocean, a 4,000km trail created by indigenous people over millennia is now beginning to reveal its mysteries to the world.
Amazon is discounting loads of well-reviewed storage devices from Western Digital and SanDisk.
All your thickening agent doubts are cleared in this thorough explanation, of when to use what, from ingredient expert Jack Bishop.
Users on social media slammed Representative Tony Gonzales after his tweet following a school shooting that killed 14 children in his district.
People in the UK are more likely to believe their government flouts its own rules than people in Ireland, Norway, Germany, Poland or even Italy, a report has found.
From overhead kicks to half-line dinks, there were some outrageous goals scored in the German Bundesliga this year.
According to new research, women rate shirtless men to be lower in social appeal and less competent. What else do you need to know about how to take a successful image for dating apps?
Return of the blockbuster series arrives at a precarious time for the streamer and all eyes are on how many viewers click play.