How A Long Lost 'Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' Episode Mysteriously Resurfaced
The saga behind a resurfaced "Mister Rogers' Neighborhood' episode and other lost media tales.
During a West Chester Township meeting, trustee Lee Wong showed his military scars to raise an important point about anti-Asian discrimination.
Here's what it's like to make movie magic with just $400,000 on the set of "Napoleon Dynamite."
Colin Jost and Michael Che comment on President Biden's first press conference and other political news.
Dave Perry will never live down falling off the Cool, Cool Mountain course in "Super Mario 64."
Yang stopped by Weekend Update and delivered a sharp segment addressing the anti-Asian hate crimes in America.
Joel Berghult gets his mind blown by this supercut of samples compiled by Tracklib.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Snarky tweets targeting the senators came after the CEO told company executives they weren't pushing back hard enough on critics.
Trey Kennedy channels his best impressions of Costco Executive members and how they behave in the wholesale market.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
An interactive, street-level tour of America's full political landscape.
The Michael Douglas and Sharon Stone film set off a short-lived erotic thriller boom in Hollywood — but the story is marked with controversy and betrayal.
When we were thinking about playing sports outdoors, this is not quite what we had in mind.
Scientists sent 12 bottles of Chateau Petrus 2000 and 320 grapevines to the ISS to research sustainable agriculture. And, of course, they tasted it.
Joshua Green, 27, was identified Sunday night as the suspect in the deadly shooting at a Royal Farms store in Essex, Baltimore County police said in a statement.
A review of "Work: A Deep History, From the Stone Age to the Age of Robots" by James Suzman.
According to officials, the ship is almost free, but there's still a lot of obstacles ahead in restarting traffic blocked at the canal.
The Ever Given container ship has been partially refloated after being stranded in the Suez Canal for almost a week, authorities say, following an around-the-clock international effort to dislodge the massive vessel and reopen the global shipping lane.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Each state has its merits and drawbacks, but how would different states try to lure people to move there?
"Big Dan" Rodimer went from mild-mannered family guy when he ran for Congress in Nevada to macho cowboy in his Texas run.
How a younger generation used the Internet to master the falling blocks.
Chipotle just invested big in an autonomous delivery company. Their CTO explains why and what the process will look like.
The Oakland rapper's "1176" is a deeply personal work that tackles mental strife and the gentrification of his city while still showing off the trademark personality that endeared him to fans. And it's one of the year's best albums.
Ink is hella expensive, but these printers are ink sippers, as explained by the Wall Street Journal.
One hundred large vessels are lost every year because the maritime industry won't apply the lessons of aviation.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
Steven Donziger has been detained at home since August 2019, the result of a Kafkaesque legal battle stemming from his crusade on behalf of Indigenous Amazonians.
White House-led effort tries to corral more than a dozen initiatives.
While we're thrilled that we're getting into the sunny part of the year, our eyes are starting to get pretty tired. Thankfully, Huckberry makes some very stylish sunglasses that only cost 45 bucks.
Not only will this bottle keep your liquid hot or cold for up to 24 hours, it also uses UV-C to kill 99.9% of bacteria.
We can camp anywhere our vehicle can take us thanks to this sturdy inflatable mattress from Luno.
This is exactly how we think the German auteur would respond to Chet's "White Boy Summer" declaration.
What a burgeoning movement says about science, solace and how a theory becomes truth.
Arsenal Women's goalkeeper Manuela Zinsberger made three saves in quick succession, in a game her team eventually won.
Twenty-five years ago, bald eagles mysteriously started dying in Arkansas. Scientists have finally figured out why.
Utah's new law mandating cage-free egg production by 2025 is, well, chickenshit.
After months of being housebound and bored, people are turning their bodies into laboratories.
When I walk up to Mama Jo's Breakfast Cart, which is located two blocks away from the MetLife Building in Midtown, Manhattan, she's already packing up the kitchen.
Mike Boyd attempts to crack open a safe through trial and error.
It looks like the proprietary technology that led to the first COVID-19 vaccines isn't very difficult to replicate.
The cat filter that made Ron Ponton's court hearing go viral was actually the default setting on thousands of Dell computers.
A new study suggests that an alien world that smashed into infant Earth and created the Moon might have left vast remains inside our planet.
Your executive control center has helped your mental health survive the pandemic thus far. Here's how to strengthen it for the future.
Jack Harlow joins SNL cast members Pete Davidson and Chris Redd to explain what NFTs are.
At a time of shortages and competition, the company is dominant in chip production.
A new study confirms what anecdotes suggest: a lot of people have put on pounds during the COVID-19 pandemic.
This prop master reveals the props that allow a boom mic to avoid picking up ambient sound.
This week has seen some slightly nicer weather (in some places, anyway), some wild story arcs play out on the timeline and the usual pandemic ennui. Enjoy!
The family of Russian modernist Wladimir Baranoff-Rossiné is auctioning off a non-fungible token that happens to come with a 100-year-old painting.
Outside correspondent Kate Siber learned to reinhabit her body by being outdoors. But she didn't expect that healing would also bring a new perspective on nature itself.
Businesses across the United States and beyond are offering free stuff to people who have been vaccinated. The perks include movie popcorn, alcohol and even marijuana.