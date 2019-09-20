How A French Tire Company Became The Authority On Fine Dining
Adam Ragusea explains how an "anthropomorphic stack of tires" ended up becoming the global authority on fine dining.
Adam Ragusea explains how an "anthropomorphic stack of tires" ended up becoming the global authority on fine dining.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Someone went behind the scenes of a marble factory and filmed how they make these small spherical toys.
"Priority goes to destroying the BMP because it has a weapon system that can destroy his vehicle system as well."
Adam Ragusea explains how an "anthropomorphic stack of tires" ended up becoming the global authority on fine dining.
Whether you're a veteran headliner or a struggling standup, there's just one path to success.
Jon Stewart himself has become an old rock we're over-relying on.
"That 70s Show" succeeded where so many other sitcoms have failed with a finale that ended up being their best episode.
Gas prices usually go up during the summer as producers switch to a lighter crude
Russia began invading Ukraine on Thursday, February 24. Since then thousands of people have been killed and over a million refugees have been displaced. Multiple talks between the two countries to negotiate peace have failed.
Iman Vellani stars as MCU's Kamala Khan, making her debut as Marvel's first Muslim superhero, in a historic new series for Disney+, set to premiere on June 8, 2022.
The new doc "I Get Knocked Down" considers the impact the anarcho-punk band had when they were "pissing the night away." There was, and is, so much more to it than you thought.
The supermodel got candid about plastic surgery, imposter syndrome, and more in a new interview with Vogue.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
These 12 quintessential drum parts have elevated Dave Grohl into the pantheon of the drum gods.
A vision for a commute that might suck less.
Japan's only overnight sleeper is a delightful journey. This is a trip in the cheapest private room, from Tokyo Station to Izumoshi Station.
Frank Herbert's masterpiece can never be topped. And yet, the new "Dune" film does get across a few things more effectively than its source material.
Somebody else has something you want–but how do you feel about that?
Car dealerships are charging well above the sticker price for cars these days — calling it a "market adjustment" — but is it price gouging?
Despite starring on the show's prequel — from the exact same creator — the actor recently revealed he has no soft spot for the ratings juggernaut.
Maria Brito's latest book looks at how designers and innovators throughout history have unlocked their creativity. Here are five tricks she recommends.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Andrew Garfield realizes too late that he really shouldn't have shared this humilating story.
Gas prices likely aren't dropping any time soon. Could Costco be your saving grace?
These slick-looking sunglasses offer full-spectrum UV protection and use a rubberized bridge to keep everything in place.
Some people were honest and to the point, while others tried their best to make a point.
Global warming might be making hailstorms more violent, with larger chunks of ice and more intense downpours, but just how large can a hailstone get?
All three of these popular crowd-funded puzzles have a story, secrets and elements hidden in plain sight.
Here's where CEOs from the biggest companies in the world went to school.
Burger scholars George Motz connects with local Aussie burger expert Jimmy Hurlston to make "The Burger With The Lot," a special from down under that has some unusual toppings.
Look, we all know Wu-Tang is for the children, but we're worried that they're just going to hear some garbled squawking.
He has repeatedly declared the pandemic is in retreat. He has cast doubt on masks. And he has one of the biggest platforms at The New York Times.
Stephen Colbert was incredulous at how poorly Russia's preparedness plan was, as they already are running out of food just 90 miles into Ukraine. "That's like driving from New York to Philly and turning cannibal at Trenton."
We compared the puzzle-game phenomenon to the year's other big contender and chose a true winner.
Rhett and Link from "Good Mythical Morning" test eco-friendly and name brand variants of coffee, toilet paper and more to see if they can feel the difference.
Three asset managers now collectively own a big chunk of nearly every corporation. As a result, capitalism no longer works as advertised.
The former US President takes a trip to check out some of the greatest national parks around the world and studies the rare species that make them unique.
What 4000 data points can tell us about the state of data salaries at top tech companies.
Jimmy Kimmel explored the strange interview Donald Trump gave with the Nelk Boys.
Russian billionaires Roman Abramovich, Oleg Deripaska, and Andrey Goncharenko are among the homeowners in London's Eaton Square.
Consider yourself lucky if the switches in your home remain untouched.
A viral Reddit thread compiles the subtle and not so subtle things that reveals someone's financial status.
Jimmy Kimmel imagined if "Succession" star Brian Cox found his way into the other wildly popular HBO show "Euphoria."
"While I had noticed my weight gain when working from home, I wasn't aware of it on a minute-by-minute basis, and I certainly didn't have to worry about what anyone else thought about it."
McLaren Formula One drivers Lando Norris and Daniel Ricciardo get candid while watching footage of their team from Netflix's new "Drive to Survive" season.
Scientists think the diminutive planet's surface could be covered with space gems, thanks to an abundance of carbon and pressure from colliding asteroids.
Former US ambassador to Ukraine William Taylor thinks Russian President Vladimir Putin is getting desperate.
Made to filter out bacteria, parasites, microplastic and even chlorine, we're not hitting the trail without this bottle.