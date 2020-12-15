👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

Explore Merch

Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

DOESN'T GROW ON TREES

7 diggs reallifemag.com

The word "organic" suggests that everything that happens on a platform is naturally ordered, appearing without intervention. But there's no type of content that is natural to social media.

THE ROAD BETTER NOT TAKEN

324 diggs

We all have unfinished projects that is just lying somewhere gathering dust. This is what happens when that unfinished project is a road.

OUTTA HERE

442 diggs cnn.com

Barr on Monday said he would resign next week, ending a tenure in which the President Trump loyalist carried the administration's "law and order" message but ultimately dealt the most credible blow to Trump's unfounded claims that the 2020 election was littered with fraud.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample