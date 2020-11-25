How A Catastrophic Earthquake In Japan Shortened Days On Earth
The 8.9-magnitude earthquake that happened in Japan on March 11, 2011 killed thousands and triggered a severe nuclear disaster. It also changed life on Earth.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The 8.9-magnitude earthquake that happened in Japan on March 11, 2011 killed thousands and triggered a severe nuclear disaster. It also changed life on Earth.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Once you get the Kidz Bop version of "Uptown Funk" pumping on your stereo, it's hard not to make a scene.
We haven't heard these sounds in a very long time, but they are forever tied to our memories of the early internet.
World Rally Championship driver Louise Cook made driving the Subaru WRC 2001 on the Bidno Moorland Reverse stage in Wales look almost too easy.
Lexi, the jumping dog, is truly a wonder to behold.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
The popular YouTuber turned boxer spoke with — and berated — Marlow Stern about his upcoming fight, his coronavirus house parties, creating "content" during the George Floyd protests, and more.
Veteran line-cooks, experts, and die-hard fans tell the story of the fries that birthed an empire, then disappeared — until now.
Stephen Colbert reminds Barack Obama of the time he met Donald Trump in the oval office. Obama said he had some concerns that turned out to be well founded.
"Arlo was fast asleep but suddenly he shoots up and did this! At the time this house was completely silent. It was not until later in the evening when this person watched the footage that they heard all of what is recorded."
There's been even more good news this week, this time from the Oxford-AstraZeneca trials. But a closer look reveals some very shaky science.
Day 2: I did not think it was physically possible to pee more than I did yesterday (21 times), yet here we are, 23 times. Additional instances of bodily rebellion include an afternoon of mild nausea and a slight headache.
We're not sure this is the adaption we needed. We're not even sure this is the adaptation we deserved.
Yes, this photo is real.
If you're heading out of town this holiday season, we've got the hotel for you.
Why would we have to make our beds because guests are coming? Well, that's a very good question.
The Albiceleste superstar was recovering at his home in Tigre after undergoing brain surgery at the start of November.
With promising vaccines in development, the end is in sight: our job is to get everyone around us safely there.
How the most infamous goal in soccer history changed the sport.
What Mahomes has accomplished since entering the NFL is without precedent. He's already ascended to the apex of his sport on both an individual and team level. The all-time pantheon is next.
The 8.9-magnitude earthquake that happened in Japan on March 11, 2011 killed thousands and triggered a severe nuclear disaster. It also changed life on Earth.
Chameleons or beauties, star turns or character roles — these are the performers who have outshone all others on the big screen in the last 20 years.
I have fought to uphold the integrity of elections in Georgia. It doesn't matter if the attacks come from the guy I voted for or not.
Davidlap seamlessly recreates the sound effects when you started up your PlayStation gaming console over the years.
At first glance, this mysterious lock seemed like a tricky lock to crack, but then YouTuber LockPickingLawyer unearthed a big design flaw with the puck lock.
When one parent in a divorce has worked to prejudice the kids against the other parent, the last-ditch solution for some judges is to send the children to "reunification camp" with the mom or dad they can't stand.
Some scenes from movies left you scarred for life. Here's a collection of the worst ones.
Can GPT-3 compute the ultimate question about life, the Universe and everything?
Almost none of them are doable, but that doesn't mean they aren't hilarious.
A bar with over 50 years of history in Portland, those who know Reel M Inn Best reflect on its history, its struggle to survive the coronavirus pandemic and its future.
As of 2016, there were just 13 left.
Orlando and New York City squared off in an unforgettable and truly chaotic penalty shoot-out which Orlando eventually won.
I still wonder, what is the right amount of time to grieve?
The 5-and-a-quarter-year-old critic at small loves Frozen. The 39-year-old critic at large doesn't want to turn 40.
Aron Fromm used to work with Stan Lee and captured one of his favorite memories of him on tape.
While word-finding failures can be taken as evidence of memory problems, they may not be harbingers of befuddlement after all.
We're unapologetically enthusiastic about everybody's favorite baby alien. We love having the Baby Yoda looking up at us from our desk all day.
You'd think that a match burning underwater would be impossible, but nothing's impossible with match sulfur, wooden glue and nail varnish.
Local pandemic restrictions have devolved into a confusing, ineffectual mess.
Jay Martel reimagines classic TV shows rebooted as gritty dramas and dystopias.
Never underestimate a mother's capacity for being an evil genius.
I knew, as I clutched my firstborn child, that I was losing my second. Later, sitting in a hospital bed, watching my husband's heart break as he tried to hold the shattered pieces of mine, I realized that the only way to begin to heal is to first ask, "Are you OK?"
According to Google's archive of satellite imagery, the monolith appears to have been erected at some point between August 2015 and October 2016, and is less than a mile away from what appears to be a trail.
Sorry to break it to you, but your 2nd-grade teacher was a goddamn liar.
Flightradar24 data reveals that more flights are in the air today than on the same travel day two years ago, even though the CDC has recommended against traveling for the holiday.
Donald Trump took no questions after making a quick announcement about the stock market, audibly stunning reporters.
Eleven states let school districts decide whether students and staff must wear masks. One Georgia middle school where masks were optional became the center of an outbreak.
CNN anchor Jake Tapper rarely misses an opportunity to pick a losing fight with Rep. Rashida Tlaib, and he did it again on Monday.
Cold relief in a hot, sweltering day is one of the best things in life, and this puppy knows it.
"This was amazingly irresponsible," Mayor Bill de Blasio said of the event in Williamsburg, Brooklyn.
The author of a book on the supposed "transgender craze seducing our daughters" claims she is being silenced. It is a very loud silence.
Dave Chappelle made it clear why he didn't approve of ViacomCBS licensing his Comedy Central series, "Chappelle's Show."
Public health officials have been pleading with Americans to stay home this year for Thanksgiving. And, despite busy airports this past weekend, most people plan to follow their advice, according to a huge survey asking Americans about their holiday plans.