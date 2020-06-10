A Cop Narrowly Escapes Death In This Scary Hoverbike Crash Footage Taken During A Test Flight
Hoverbikes are often heralded as technology of the future but hopefully not if they wipe out like this one in Dubai.
Hoverbikes are often heralded as technology of the future but hopefully not if they wipe out like this one in Dubai.
This squirrel did not want to be saved.
They're here to save the world, dudes. "Bill & Ted Face The Music" will be released in theaters on August 21.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
Here's a time lapse of a stunning do-it-yourself construction job.
It's not in any way practical, but it's fun.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Even fed-up tech workers are paralyzed by Silicon Valley's culture.
It depends on your priorities. Here's how I've determined mine.
New Zealand wants parents to talk to their children about pornography, so they went about it in this, um, unorthodox ad.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
For a second, we thought the bison had the upper hand, but we were quickly proven wrong.
A picture may say a thousand words, but what if the photograph has been fabricated? There are ways to spot a fake — you just have to look closely enough.
Prosecutors say Stig Engstrom, who killed himself in 2000, was the man who shot Olof Palme in 1986.
Hoverbikes are often heralded as technology of the future but hopefully not if they wipe out like this one in Dubai.
Four-year-old Jackson discovers a baby black bear in Monroe, Louisiana.
A transgender woman arrested at a Seattle protest says guards ignored repeated harassment while she was held in jail without charges.
Doesn't look like some kind of coincidence.
The numbers are from a survey by the Pew Research Center conducted in 2016.
like many people, I want to come out of this pandemic like a butterfly with new skills, not a caterpillar with a neck cramp, and money can't buy better teachers than Aaron Franklin (barbecue) or Shonda Rhimes (screenwriting).
They call this flashlight Angel Eyes because it's just that powerful. With a combined seven LEDs, this flashlight has a max output of 28,000 lumens, making it one of the strongest on the market.
When the back yard makes for the consummate green screen.
Representation theory was initially dismissed. Today, it's central to much of mathematics.
We can barely see the runway, let alone fathom how he pulled off this perfect landing.
The populations of the great apes were once nearly equal. Now, one great ape species — Homo sapiens — outnumbers the rest by almost 8 billion. How did we do it?
A rock slide near Sausalito, California rained on to this guy's Ford Expedition causing more than $21,000 in damage.
Kennedy Mitchum, a recent graduate of Drake University, convinced the famous dictionary brand to include more about systemic oppression in its definition.
When police discovered human remains on Chad Daybell's property, they may have taken a step closer to answering a question that family, friends and many others have been asking for months: where are Tylee Ryan and Joshua "JJ" Vallow?
When Benita Alexander fell for celebrated doctor Paolo Macchiarini — while filming a documentary about him — she thought her biggest problem was a breach of journalistic ethics. Then things got really interesting.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Most Republican senators weren't keen on hearing about President Trump's controversial tweet.
I was a police officer for nearly ten years and I was a bastard. We all were.
When real life becomes dripping wet comedy.
From "The New York Times" and CrossFit to the L.A. Galaxy and "Vanderpump Rules," people are losing their jobs over racist or racially insensitive behavior. Here are all of them.
Uncomfortable with handing over your security footage to some megacorp to collect data? This security camera stores your encrypted footage away from prying eyes with no subscription fees. Better yet, Amazon has it for 15 percent off.
It's a delight from start to finish.
Wendi C. Thomas is a black journalist who has covered police in Memphis. One officer admitted to spying on her. She's on a long list of prominent black journalists and activists who have been subjected to police surveillance over decades.
New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio ran as a progressive — but he was never really committed to racial justice or police reform.
It sounds counterintuitive, but explosives are apparently a well-used technique in quelling fires.
The working day was once ruled by time-wasting meetings and how much time we spent at our desks. When coronavirus sent everyone home, everything changed
Minneapolis councilmembers took a remarkable step in pledging to disband its police department. Other cities are heeding demands to reduce police resources.
Never send a dog to do a raccoon's job.
"I wish I was black, today more than ever," says one.
India, Brazil and South Africa have some of the world's most alarming COVID-19 trends.
They thought they were scamming her. They were woefully wrong.
As the 31st anniversary of TV's "Seinfeld" approaches, let's take a look at what science has to say about its most memorable episodes.
Here's how the league's shortened, travel-free format will affect those involved, from LeBron James to Mike D'Antoni
The HTC Vive VR headset turned this 81-year-old man into a cage fighter.
Facebook paid a cybersecurity firm six figures to develop a zero-day in Tails to identify a man who extorted and threatened girls.
Section 230 is the legal foundation of social media, and it's under attack.
As millions of Floridians apply for unemployment benefits, they're realizing that the state's unemployment system is uniquely horrible. Here's how it got so bad.
Don't try to trick this 2-year-old Frenchie out of treats.
In the late 2000s, Donald Glover's now-legendary video team were the best thing on YouTube. They were just the last to realize it
It took many hours but this Harry Potter fan successfully played "Hedwig's Flight" on his washing machine.
The story behind a charged acronym.
The US financial system could be on the cusp of calamity. This time, we might not be able to save it.
After Jacinda Ardern revealed she danced upon hearing the news that the country had no more active cases of COVID-19, it seemed fitting that someone would insert her into the dance scene from "Love Actually."