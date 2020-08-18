What Is Household Dust Made Of?
Dead skin does contribute a lot, but not as much as people make out to be.
Dead skin does contribute a lot, but not as much as people make out to be.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
Isaac Haxton made an epic bluff against Ryan Daut during the 2007 PokerStars Caribbean Adventure.
Yes, jury duty sucks, but that's not the biggest problem that plagues the jury system, a system that has a severe under-representation issue when it comes to black people and Latinx.
It's hard to make an ad about fibre internet engrossing, but if New Zealand telecommunications company Chorus succeeded.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
The US is one of the few countries in the world that uses the imperial system of measurement, but which is better: imperial or metric?
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A weekly anti-mask rave held on a small beach in Toronto was thrust into the headlines when two men threatened the crowd with chainsaws after last week's party.
Inside the wildly expensive, endlessly frustrating experience of trying to get implants removed when your health is on the line.
"You have no medical background. You are not a scientist," the CNN anchor said during a tough questioning of Mike Lindell's claims that oleandrin could aid people suffering from COVID-19.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
From the flannel and chocker combo to the "Kings of Leon" soundtrack, everything about this impression is spot-on.
Flowers talked to Vulture about the highs and lows of The Killers, where to start with his solo songs, standing by "Sam's Town," and the songs he loves to belt in the bathroom.
Scholars have long relied on correspondence to peer into the minds of America's presidents. But what if the letters were written by someone else?
Dead skin does contribute a lot, but not as much as people make out to be.
The tome was published in three editions, and only 16 of the initial printing, which happened between 1718 and 1719, are known to exist.
Most recently, DSHS discovered over the weekend that Walgreens experienced a coding error in its test reporting. Once the issue was resolved, 59,000 test results filtered through the state's system.
Terra the Titan, a flower at the San Francisco Conservatory of Flowers that gives off a corpse-like stench when it is in bloom, blooms only once every seven to 10 years.
It's cool. But also weird. Which is sort of fitting for the late Man in Black.
Suffering is not a necessary part of exercise, nor is it a measure of a good workout.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
Teo Domani discovered that the bully from "The Simpsons" with his trademark derisive catch phrase "ha, ha" went together perfectly with M83's "Midnight City."
Maybe it's time to turn off the GPS.
When the latest research challenges experts' previous stances.
"We are smart enough to buckle up without police, tickets and Big Brother," Jerry Williams said. But were they?
In October 2018, a 26-year-old TV production assistant ran into the woods while shooting on location in Idaho. He hasn't been seen since.
Jill Bearup demonstrates how a lady can conceal a medieval sword.
An electronic music fanatic attempts to dial things up to 11 with this extraordinary oscillator installation.
How the domestic aesthetics of Instagram repackage QAnon for the masses.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
The King of Random conducts an experiment to answer that age old question of whether road flares can cut through steel.
The amiable 61-year-old actor Kyle MacLachlan has a great new film, "Tesla." We talk winemaking, fatherhood and his longtime collaboration with David Lynch.
For the sake of saving time and increasing efficiency, UPS truck drivers are told to avoid taking lefts.
Want to enjoy the likes of Netflix and Disney+ in 4K? Well, Amazon's UHD streaming stick is 30 percent off right now.
YouTubers Myka and James Stauffer shared every step of their parenting journey. Except the last.
A falling box fools the residents of this Ukrainian town.
"I have a special assignment for you. Your boss doesn't know about it. You'll help two engineers from the US Department of Energy build a special iPod. Report only to me."
This listing for 203 E. Morrison in Fayette, Missouri, takes a very sharp turn.
We're glad that the pilot was able to pull off this stunt, but this does not seem safe.
When New York City moved shelter residents into tourist hotels on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, the neighborhood's values were tested.
The French tire maker wants a slimmer mascot, but it comes at a terrible cost.
The grizzly bear might outflank the wolves in size, but it is but one bear.
"No. I have not been invited," Fishburne said when asked directly if he'd be in the film. "Maybe that will make me write another play. I wish them well. I hope it's great."
You wouldn't have seen this in Utica, no. It's an Albany show.
Tom Scott charters a private plane to discover if Kolbeinsey, which Wikipedia claims will disappear in the year 2020 due to erosion, is still there.
There are some, uh, unanticipated side effects.
Some research suggests that our bodies actually use calories more efficiently when consumed in the morning as opposed to the evening.
Just so you're hyped for the upcoming "Bill & Ted" movie, here's the duo's unearthed audition tapes from 1986.
We've seen horror, and it looks something like this.
Ever dream of being the captain of your very own boat? Now you can, without ever leaving land.
West Virginia doesn't sound like almost heaven in this rendition.
Almost every kid is obsessed with dinosaurs growing up, but not everyone gets surprised with a dinosaur mural by their father.
Prince Andrew has been something of a punchline for much of his adult life.
Teletubbies jostling around to the Sacrificial Dance from Igor Stravinsky's 'The Rite Of Spring' is the cognitive dissonance you need to see today.
Temporary popularity may permanently fool an otherwise intelligent algorithm.
In 2017, the Times dissolved its copy desk, possibly permitting more typos to slip through. Meet the anonymous lawyer who's correcting the paper of record one untactful tweet at a time.
Former First Lady Michelle Obama headlined Monday's Democratic National Convention with a blistering attack on Donald Trump.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.