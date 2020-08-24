Mad Genius Invents A Hot Glue Gun That Can Shoot Up To 30 Feet, Promptly Uses It To Wreak Havoc To His Car
Did we need this invention? No. Do we appreciate how ridiculous it is? Yes.
Directed by Matt Reeves and starring Paul Dano as The Riddler and Zoë Kravitz as Catwoman, DC's latest pulls back the curtain on Gotham City.
"All of this was stupider than even I thought was possible."
Usually people wait till the seeds are fully formed and dried. They're often roasted before consumption. But you can also roast the entire flower head on the flame, season it and bite straight into it.
Molka, the capturing of voyeuristic images and videos via hidden cameras, is on the rise in South Korea, and it's disturbing how many places in a motel room can host a spy camera.
We regret to inform you that this is extremely catchy.
There was something always a bit off about the de-aging technology in "The Irishman" and how Robert De Niro looked, but nothing a little DeepFake can't fix.
If Isaac Newton could lose all reason in the pursuit of riches, so can anyone else.
In recent weeks, a hairline fracture in DeGeneres's reputation is beginning to widen into an uncontrollable chasm, rending apart a career she's so tightly rebuilt.
Washington State University track and field star Ray Wells Jr. breezed over a series of increasingly high hurdles like there was nothing to it.
When you really dig into the lyrics of some of the Weezer songs, things start getting uncomfortable.
Making a "Battlefield" game doesn't mean you're good at playing "Battlefield," and arguably, it doesn't actually matter.
At a time when so many people are barely allowed to touch each other, pop music is once again giving voice to our thirstiest desires.
Support really comes in all shapes and forms.
Common in the US, rare in Europe and now championed in Africa, male circumcision is hotly debated. Are the gains worth the loss?
Exploring the economic mobility of 11,172 middle class families over a 50 year period.
Of all the president's children, he has the strongest connection to the politics, voters and online disinformation ecosystem that put his father in the White House. What will he do with it?
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The Spike Lee-directed adaptation of Bryne's "American Utopia" Broadway show will premiere on HBO Max on October 17.
And why there should be so many more.
Former correctional officer Levan Francis has spent the past eight years fighting for justice after he was targeted on the job for being Black.
It's kind of scary how effective and cheap the technology is.
American barbecue is more than a way of cooking — it's myth, folklore and history
For the last 70 years, American transportation planners have been using the same model to decide what to build. There's just one problem: it's often wrong.
You do not want to be on the wrong side of this.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
The National Park Service has closed a portion of Dead Horse Bay.
When Benjamin Franklin died in 1790, he left a small sum of money to the cities of Boston and Philadelphia with one condition: that they not spend it in full for 200 years.
She was an EMT and COVID-19 first responder, a loyal and loving daughter and girlfriend. Then, Louisville police officers killed her.
To celebrate his 10th year of becoming a guitar player, John Johnson compiled video clips of him playing the instrument from when he was 15 to 25 years old.
Giancarlo Granda says his sexual relationship with the Falwells began when he was 20. He says he had sex with Becki Falwell while Jerry Falwell Jr, head of Liberty University and a staunch supporter of President Trump, looked on.
This six-quart ten-in-one multicooker usually sells for $129.95, but Amazon is discounting it to just $59.99 today. Let's get cooking.
Based on Comey's memoir, the two-part Showtime series stars Daniels as former FBI director James Comey and Brandon Gleeson as Donald Trump. "The Comey Rule" premieres on September 27.
Products like Mrs. Meyer's soap encourage you to feel good when there is no reason to.
I spent 10 years following Prem Rawat and living in an ashram as part of the Divine Light Mission and Elan Vital. Learning to live outside the cult challenged who I was and where I fit in the world.
Most people associate the pointy shape with "kiki" and the round shape with "bouba," but is there a reason for that?
Ipnot, a Japanese artist from Kyoto, takes anywhere between a week and months to handcraft these realistic pieces of food art.
How a decaying legacy magazine is being used to launder right-wing ideas and conspiracy theories.
Barbara Bollier, a state senator and physician, is raising hopes for Democrats in deep-red territory.
Some days you just want to let the water take you wherever it wants to go.
The late Lakers legend had two Hall of Fame-worthy careers in his 20 years, one wearing No. 8 and the other wearing No. 24.
A dog may be man's best friend, but don't you dare touch its carrots.
A man is fighting for his life after he was shot by an officer with the Kenosha Police Department in Wisconsin Sunday afternoon.
First lady Melania Trump announced on Saturday that the renovated White House Rose Garden was complete and the changes were quite dramatic.
The liberal order has collapsed, and the pandemic is revealing why the West needs to speed away from this not-so-golden era.
My hands are tied, but I'm doing my part to try to stop him.
Kelly Hearsey's job is to identify people from CCTV footage. She's freakishly good at it.
The sport's hard enough. Don't guilt-trip yourself for slowing down this summer. Here's everything you need to know before hitting the roads in high heat.
The Slovenian wonder kid drilled home a three-pointer in overtime to get the Dallas Mavericks level against the Los Angeles Clippers in the first round playoff series.
