Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

ANYTHING BUTTE

kemc.substack.com

Upwards of 1,000 people died in Butte of the flu from 1918-19, nearly a third of all the flu deaths in the state. You can see their graves, but they don't explain why Butte was so badly affected. To put it simply, the city, a sprawling tribute to America's potential that prided itself on running mines, bars and brothels 24 hours a day, wouldn't heed all the warnings to close everything down.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample