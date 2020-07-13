Horse Flips Out When It Gets Entangled With A Balloon At Disney World
It appears to be an accident, a toddler letting loose a balloon, which ends up getting caught in the horse's foot.
It appears to be an accident, a toddler letting loose a balloon, which ends up getting caught in the horse's foot.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
In Davlekan, Russia, it appears a car got stuck on the hill. In an attempt to get back on track, this mishap occurred.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
Eric Andre took some time out to talk with Sean Evans about his new Netflix special "Legalize Everything," but had some trouble when he got to the Thor's Hammer hot sauce.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the 1990s, a troupe of hippies spent two years sealed inside a dome called Biosphere 2. They ended up starving and gasping for breath.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
It appears to be an accident, a toddler letting loose a balloon, which ends up getting caught in the horse's foot.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Going through the airport is a stressful experience, and the way the TSA handles baggage doesn't really help alleviate that stress.
Why are the European Union, Canada, New Zealand and others flattening the curve while American cannot?
Actress Kelly Preston died after losing her battle with breast cancer, her husband John Travolta said in a post on Instagram Sunday. She was 57 years old.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
Artificial intelligence firm Dataminr is making questionable use of its Twitter firehose privileges — and not for the first time.
While these extremely high-res televisions are still too pricey for most, seeing native 8K content in your own home is truly unbelievable.
In Davlekan, Russia, it appears a car got stuck on the hill. In an attempt to get back on track, this mishap occurred.
'Money Plane' joins a proud, claustrophobic pantheon
"We just reopened too fast and these are the consequences of it," an emergency room doctor in Houston said.
When you're out in the wilderness, the elements can be tough. The Go Incognito Outdoor Cap gives you complete protection from sun, rain, dust, wind and anything else nature can throw at you.
In South Lake Tahoe, California, watch three bears take over an empty backyard. Tree climbing, wrestling and a snapped swing. Come for the two baby bears, stay for the filmer's commentary.
Can a Japanese label famous for its simplicity take over the fashion world?
On a taste level there isn't any difference. It's all about what works best for you.
Hackers are buying used body cameras on eBay and finding troves of video evidence.
If you've ever permanently lost a checked bag, your stuff probably ended up for sale at a store in Scottsboro, Alabama.
Disney re-opened their Florida resort on Saturday. Their re-opening video eerily fits the "A24-horror-story" vibe quite well.
As innovations go, the Good Humor vehicle is as sweet as it gets
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
New York City health officials reported zero deaths related to the novel coronavirus four months after the state's first official death was recorded on March 11.
While shooting in India, Ramsay put together a traditional scrambled egg dish with onions, tomatoes and chilies.
A traditional Diné storyteller explains how disadvantage and injustice have shaped her people's encounter with COVID-19.
Dr. Italo Brown debunks commons myths about our health and explains how true they actually are.
Howard University and the UC system are returning to "hybrid" teaching, bringing some students back to campus. Their leaders explain their plans.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
Dr. Maya Warren spoke with us about how she turned her passion for ice cream and food science into one of the coolest jobs ever.
They've been crucial for supermarkets, but germ fears might make them a pre-pandemic memory. One solution is Sally, a 6-foot robot.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
As the pandemic has raged on, popular culture has found new ways to ask an old question: What could have been instead?
Kentucky was an early adopter of risk assessments in an effort to release more people without bail. But the algorithms are reproducing systemic inequities.
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
The legend of the Confederate leader's heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed.
Guests and reporters have been weighing in on social media about various reopening day issues. Rides have reportedly not been as frequent with cleanings as promised, hand-sanitization dispensers are slow to be refilled, and employees aren't actively trying to require social distancing among visitors.
Can local cryptocurrencies protect small communities from major economic downturns? Kenya is trying to find out.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
Contrary to popular belief, piranhas are generally tame but it's still important to know how to deal with them if you have to share the water with them.
Zephyr Teachout's new book lays bare the private legal system that shores up their immense power — and hides it from public view.
As a congressional staff member, Mr. Smith once wore a hoodie in a demonstration on Capitol Hill protesting the death of Trayvon Martin. Now President Trump calls him "my star."
Scientists have urged people to eat less meat and dairy after finding livestock farming singlehandedly exceeds "planetary boundaries" for nitrogen pollution.
Trans actor Eve Lindle on her groundbreaking "Dispatches From Elsewhere" role
What if you could actually make a time machine of your life? Lucas Rizzotto recorded every day of his past year in first-person view.
For decades I argued for separation between Israelis and Palestinians. Now, I can imagine a Jewish home that is not a Jewish state.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
When people dismiss abolitionists for not caring about victims or safety, they tend to forget that we are those victims, those survivors of violence..
He wouldn't be the first president to take up the game, but there's a whole lot it could teach him about decision-making, human behavior and winning.
A handy instructional video on getting the most out of steak from cooking it on the pan.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.