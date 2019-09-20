Horse Flashes A Big 'Smile' At The Sight Of A Puppy
It's actually called the Flehmen response, which is a lip-curling, scent-sucking mechanism seen in many animals, but it's still fun to see it as a "smile."
We want our sex parties to be refined and glamorous. But it's not always like that.
Here's one of the best explanations of Hilbert's paradox of the Grand Hotel.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Tungsten is so dense that a 4×4 inch cube of tungsten weighs 42 pounds.
An entire generation is getting older without growing up.
Dr. Robert White performed the first successful (primate) head transplant in 1971. What does that mean for the self, our consciousness and the "soul"?
Even the world's smartest computer couldn't pull off this kind of landing.
When a wildfire reaches epic proportions, it changes everything around it — even creating its own weather. Scientists around the world are racing against time to understand them.
With "Jigsaw," the ninth "Saw" movie, hitting theaters on May 14, we're ranking every twist ending in the long-running horror franchise's history.
He's slowly becoming the Australian Weird Al.
How navy blue sheets became a clear signifier of a certain type of behavior.
Someone captured every truck driver's horror when they go under a low-lying bridge.
Just two weeks after their release, several hackers and security researchers are tearing Apple's AirTags apart and finding some issues with them.
This week, we've also got Dakota Johnson fact-checking Ellen DeGeneres, "Guess what. It goes to the economy," the out-of-control Chinese rocket and "written by Joss Whedon."
As Mr. Biden settles into the office he has chased for more than three decades, aides say he demands hours of debate from scores of policy experts.
Across the pond, the shopping experience can be vastly different.
We examined the similarity of the top 10 hits of each summer since 1970. Through the mid-'90s, each summer's hits were a relatively diverse set. But since about 2000, the songs each year have been more similar. So what happened? (From 2018)
"We're going to promise one another that we're going to do this for the right reasons. We're going to focus on making memories together."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
CNN's Andrew Kaczynski unearthed footage of Marjorie Taylor Greene harassing the office of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in 2019.
Here's what you need to know about the new CDC mask guidelines.
The CDC now says vaccinated people can go without masks in most instances, but as Tyler Fischer expertly demonstrates, Dr. Fauci has been exceptionally cautious.
Hotel buffets were a euphoric celebration of saying yes to everything. They may no longer exist as we knew them, but they live on in our hearts.
Stephen Colbert asked Seth Rogen about his perennial fight with Ted Cruz on Twitter and he compared their spat to someone trying to murder someone with a baseball bat and the other person yelling at that person to stop.
What will it take to slow the spread of conspiracies and hate that has extended well beyond election fraud to include disinformation about the danger of the coronavirus, the safety of vaccines, and white supremacist rhetoric about immigrants and others?
Creative geniuses can be both a boon and a bane in the workplace, so getting the most of these extraordinary minds can be slippery for everyone involved.
Rebecca gives a tour inside her cute Irish gatehouse where she lives with her husband and enormous dog.
The system has disabled 90 percent of Palestinian rockets this week, officials say. Here's how it works.
Viral (and complicated!) custom drinks are the future of Starbucks, where iced drinks now outsell hot coffee.
This is the pinnacle of being overjoyed to see another person after work.
Twenty years ago, "A Knight's Tale" became a cultural phenomenon, thanks to the magical combination of Heath Ledger and a medieval disco set to a song by David Bowie. Here, in their own words, the film's collaborators explain how it came together.
Florida rappers Yungeen Ace and Foolio have given vintage classics like Vanessa Carlton's "A Thousand Miles" and Fantasia's "When I See You" a more sinister meaning.
While we've heard about this before, it's incredible to see a driverless car actually in action.
Made-in-China products used to be seen as inferior. Now they're among the world's most popular — but won't acknowledge their origin.
The steady rise of the longtime Fox News host is a reflection not of his comedic abilities, but the increasingly dark mood of conservative media.
Researchers at PCH Innovations / Intel Labs made "Grand Theft Auto V" look eye-popping.
Apple confirmed he is no longer with the company.
New research proves that it's not just you: Browser tabs are scientifically terrible.
A mud spring is moving across the deserts of California, and nobody quite understands why.
From schedulers to socialites, they helped keep the late financier's sex trafficking scheme operating, or helped rehabilitate him after he faced jail time. Now some say they're victims.
Nobody likes mowing the lawn. So this YouTuber decided to do something about improving this thankless task.
The whiteboard, despite being designed specifically for schools at first, became a huge hit with the business world before schools really embraced it.