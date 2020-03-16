This Video Of A Horse Happily Blowing Bubbles Is The Kind Of Wholesome Video We Need Right Now
Although it is hard at the moment, may we all try to be half as happy as this horse is blowing bubbles in the water.
Although it is hard at the moment, may we all try to be half as happy as this horse is blowing bubbles in the water.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
Are you working from home? Or are you spending the next 9 minutes watching a surprisingly thrilling race between a bunch of marbles?
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
You might remember that the 2004 movie starring Halle Berry was a bit of a hot mess. Well, a hot mess might be an understatement once you really dive into how bad the movie is.
Retired science teacher Bruce Yeany hasn't lost his appetite for teaching or showing off cool science tricks.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
During three crucial weeks in February, as a first set of test kits sent out by the CDC failed to work properly, labs around the country scrambled to fill the void.
Some of the last people in the world to find out about the rapid spread of Covid-19 are a group of 14 men and women sitting in a house in Cologne, western Germany.
Throughout the centuries, humanity has faced deadly pandemics such as smallpox and the bubonic plague. How does the death toll and infectiousness of the coronavirus compare to the pandemics of the past?
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Listen, it can't be easy to go from having the house to yourself for nine hours a day to having to deal with your stupid humans all the time.
An investigation.
Mitt Romney has joined the chorus of voices calling for all Americans to receive free money directly from the government.
Although it is hard at the moment, may we all try to be half as happy as this horse is blowing bubbles in the water.
We're collecting all the news and the best resources from around the internet as the pandemic spreads.
This is… a completely voluntary sporting activity? Different (axe) strokes for different folks.
The lasers one is willing to jump through for the sake of a treat.
The tale of the Moravian Book Shop isn't straight-forward. Founded in 1745, in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, it's said to be the oldest continuously-running bookstore in America.
Well, this year isn't exactly turning out how we expected, but at least there's birdsong, flowers and sunshine to enjoy. Let's make the best of our situation with some great discounts.
Stop just getting by with standard Mac software and upgrade with The 2020 Mac Productivity Essentials Bundle. With nine top productivity and security apps, this bundle will help you work smarter for just $26.99.
Italy has locked down in a desperate attempt help the country's overwhelmed medical system. These messages make clear how much things can change in 10 days.
In our mind's eye, the universe seems to go on forever. But using geometry we can explore a variety of three-dimensional shapes that offer alternatives to "ordinary" infinite space.
You can never be too prepared.
Scenes from the pandemic, and of people coping with the many problems it is causing.
Some of our favorite outdoor gear from The North Face is on deep discount, and Digg readers can save an extra 5 percent when they use coupon code DIGG5 during checkout. Expires 3/22.
You might remember that the 2004 movie starring Halle Berry was a bit of a hot mess. Well, a hot mess might be an understatement once you really dive into how bad the movie is.
A $900 EV bought off the giant online shopping website Alibaba. That's right, a car bought online from the same website I bought some knockoff videogame stuff and a $7 smartwatch.
New high-resolution satellites, AI and data tools are going to let us study Earth, and ourselves, in greater detail than ever before. That's going to come with "unthinkable" problems.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"Imagine that you do have the virus and change your behavior."
"I cannot get my head around 40 to 70 percent of the population being infected within the next few months."
Retired science teacher Bruce Yeany hasn't lost his appetite for teaching or showing off cool science tricks.
The Iron Curtain went to infinity and beyond.
When coronavirus cases spiked in Lombardy, officials thought they moved quickly — putting 50,000 people in 11 towns under lockdown. But it was already too late.
Coronavirus may shut down our cities, but it can't take away our cute animal content.
Scientists advising the government say an aggressive new approach adopted to attempt to "suppress" the virus may have to be in place for 18 months.
I think a lot about how Jack and Meg White lied about being brother and sister even though they were actually married.
Stella the Devon Rex kitten is blown away when they meet Tucker, a full-grown cat.
Misinformation, hoaxes and snake oil cures have all been rampant online since the outbreak of the coronavirus.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Sure, now is a time to revisit old favorites, but what about some movies whose bad reputations previously made them seem like a waste of time?
An Italian writer describes living in the surreal new normal that may be coming to the US.
Some relationships aren't meant to last, but this stag beetle is exceptionally rude in how it goes about ending things.
Prestige Ameritech typically makes 250,000 masks a day. Now it's manufacturing 1 million daily and turning away orders for 100 million more.
Coronavirus victims in Italy will be denied access to intensive care if they are aged 80 or more or in poor health should pressure on beds increase, a document prepared by a crisis management unit in Turin proposes.
As Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, spreads, you're going to be spending a lot of time inside. Here are some of the best video games to help you pass the time.
Sports may be canceled for the foreseeable future, but the science behind how F1 cars set up their tire camber is still super interesting.
You can go for a run, or a walk, or a bike ride. Just stay at least six feet from anyone you don't live with.
Scientists are unraveling why each pathogen has its own calendar.
GPT-210, as we call it, has some serious writing chops.
The only thing that will get us through the pandemic is waiting for the guys at How Ridiculous to drop heavier and heavier things on their super-strength trampoline.
The orders everyone to stay inside their homes and away from others as much as possible for the next three weeks as public health officials desperately try to curb the rapid spread of coronavirus across the region.
How the best- and worst-case scenarios compare with other common killers like cancer and heart disease.
Pro wrestling is interactive theater, and interactive theater gets a whole lot more awkward when coronavirus has cleared out the entire audience.
If you have to be stuck inside looking for somthing to watch, why not spend a week watching Ken Burns docs in chronological order?
One of the most common early pranks was to send potential "fools" on impossible tasks — literally, on a fool's errand — to look for a bucket of striped paint, for example. Here are seven other great historical pranks.