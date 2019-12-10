Honest Trailers Drops A Honest Teaser For 'Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker'
"We'll still take your money, always."
Alex Bozarjian says the man who attacked her during a race "hit her hard" and she filed a police report.
But mostly his cousin Micki (who works on the show), who never seems to get used to it.
Some cats are smarter than others.
Marques Brownlee has had his hands on a new Mac Pro for a couple weeks now, and he's pretty darn happy with it. It will cost you — the most expensive configuration will cost $52,599.
"Here's a wand with a silencer on it. Why? I ask again: Why?"
You'd think the honey badger might be in the mood for sharing after barely escaping a brush with death, but no, not today.
Machine learning and deep neural networks can capture and analyze the "language" of animal behavior in ways that go beyond what's humanly possible.
One of the most successful of these campaigns came from Camel, whose parent company RJ Reynolds launched the ad above in 1946 touting a nationwide survey showing that "More Doctors Smoke Camels Than Any Other Cigarette!"
There's only so much a suspension system can handle, and this was well beyond that limit.
Five billion barcodes are scanned each and every day. But how did we get to this point, and who was responsible for the UPC barcode?
In 1998, a majority of American workers were employed in manufacturing and less than 20% in health care and social assistance jobs. 20 years later, those percentages have flipped.
Olivia Harol had to be cut free from the cart by firefighters.
Which genre contains the most "action," besides action movies? Or which film genre has the least amount of fantasy? What genres blend together nicely? Which genres overshadow others when they're blended together?
Cultural cachet, licensing deals, and density explain why Toys 'R' Us, Tower Records, Barneys, and other faded US retailers remain big across the Pacific.
Pete Buttigieg takes the hot seat with top critic The Root's Michael Harriot who holds his feet to the fire on race issues.
When a 4.6 magnitude earthquake hit Chengdu, China, the pandas at Chengdu Giant Panda Breeding Base did not sit idly by.
The University of Manitoba has acquired thousands of documents, many of which relate to the infamous "Falcon Lake" case.
In case you were thinking of picking one up as a Christmas gift for any hardcore developers, animators, audio producers, or other professionals that need this much power in a single computer, the Mac Pro starts at $5,999. But prices go way, way up from there.
As you may have noticed, over the past few weeks, we're been looking back at the best books from the decade, from novels to poetry to nonfiction. As a sort of
Liverpool forward Mo Salah scored against Red Bull Salzburg in the Champions League from the absolute tightest of angles.
Three square miles of volcanic rock on the edge of the East China Sea may one day be used as an unsinkable aircraft carrier for the United States Navy in the event of war in Asia.
BuzzFeed sat several Italians down to try the Italian food sold at Trader Joe's. It didn't go so well.
Just off the coast of California, thousands of craterlike depressions, some as big as buses, dot the sea floor. Now, scientists say they know what's causing these mysterious features.
Online reviews offer me the hope of making an informed decision, but there are so many of them I can't make any decisions at all.
The game show's Pokémon round was hilariously simple.
The internet's cheerful anarchy has been taken over by ruthless consolidation from Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google.
Millennials and Boomers are starting to seem like two subsets of the Democratic party.
From "Cats" to "The Irishman," cinema was all about scaring audiences with creepy technology — including de-aging.
We're sure that tripping their way through the heist and failing altogether wasn't part of the original plan.
Coolest Cooler has been a disaster since it showed up on Kickstarter five years ago, but in an update, CEO Ryan Grepper said the company was officially going out of business due to tariffs.
A short documentary about a Ninja Turtle-obsessed guy from Cape May, New Jersey, who has a small museum dedicated to Raphael, Michelangelo, Donatello and Leonardo.
Some of America's biggest companies are middlemen who profit from the system's wastefulness.
There's no such thing as a neutral platform. And Steph Korey won't be the last CEO to learn that lesson.
How a years-long domain name feud ended in a bloody shootout.
The seat concept, called Interspace, uses foldable wings to create a privacy barrier and offer extra comfort when trying to sleep. Its designers say it can be retrofitted to existing seats.
Ad blockers no longer go far enough. Blocking ads at the network level offers better protection from tracking and data collection.
I thought I was dying. During the day, I was so tired my knees would buckle. Driving the car, my head would dip and then I would catch myself. At night, I would sleep fitfully, legs churning, heart racin
For anyone not white, cis or male, it's obvious where all this is going.
Petition to change all animal sounds to Yoshi sounds.
With so many entrants in the Democratic primary field, many observers have wondered what billionaire Tom Steyer's candidacy adds to the race.
The University of North Carolina agreed to pay the Sons of Confederate Veterans $2.5 million — a sum that rivals the endowment of its history department.
Today, Hyundai is a powerhouse automaker with real enthusiast cred. That story began here — the sad, underwhelming Pony, the first Korean car exported to Canada.
The mystery is too beautiful.
The United States is the largest consumer of coffee in the world, but the location of the biggest coffee chains differ greatly depending on which part of the country you're in.
Australia has been on fire for more than a month, but the flames are hardly the only impact. Smoke from Australia's bush fires engulfed Sydney in a smoke on Tuesday, creating the most toxic air on the planet.
