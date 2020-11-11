Guy Makes A Homemade Bat-Signal Using The World's Brightest Flashlight
Here's how YouTuber NightHawkInLight crafted a bat-signal using a 100,000 lumen flashlight.
Here's how YouTuber NightHawkInLight crafted a bat-signal using a 100,000 lumen flashlight.
Tony Hawk drove around daring kids to do tricks and it might be the most wholesome thing you'll watch today.
Here's how Disney cleverly uses forced perspective to immerse people in a magical world.
James Blackwood, the Raccoon Whisperer, found himself completely swarmed with hungry raccoons.
Fox 46 reporter Amber Roberts was reporting on a sinking bridge near Winston-Salem, when it literally collapsed before her eyes.
Nicole Conlan heard French people watching the American elections were confused about Gritty, so she made a useful explainer.
Alpacas in Sørum, Norway curiously observe a human baby.
How much do most customers know about what really goes on behind the scenes in our local supermarkets — now or before the pandemic?
BMW unveiled the "Motorrad Definition CE 04," an electric scooter concept straight out of the Akira manga. The automaker didn't release any specs, but the design is meant to evoke a nontraditional approach to urban mobility.
"I feel relieved ... but I'm also worried. What if Joe Biden doesn't want to anger Middle America?"
The nation's famed mastery of rail travel has been aided by some subtle behavioral tricks.
We have the technology to make the best and more durable lightbulbs possible, but why don't we? Well, the answer is simple: money.
From Spain to South Korea, there are several global success stories in the drive to become carbon neutral.
Fox News anchor Leland Vittert grills Trump's Director of Press Communications Erin Perrine about the president's path to 270.
Danny Rice has a good sense of how dangerous the coronavirus can be. What puzzles him are the people who have curtailed so much of their lives to avoid being infected by the virus.
How do we choose to give thanks? By finding the most hilarious Thanksgiving-themed swag on Amazon.
It's actually eerie, looking at all the memories and collections accumulated by a stranger.
If it's a long walk to public transit, you're going to want one of these hand warmers. Trust us.
Conspiracy theories make us all feel like the world is a lot more complicated than it actually is. Kirby Ferguson explains why they're pretty consistently wrong.
A massive, unmasked homecoming party at a steakhouse in Missouri included a deliberate campaign to hide from pesky health officials and contact tracers.
Steve Burns, the original striped-polo-wearing host of the beloved kids' TV program "Blue's Clues," is selling his Williamsburg home for $3.35 million—and you bet it's filled with clues. Thoughtful reuse of materials throughout the blue building at 19 Powers Street ties it back to its former life as a garage.
A devastating surge is here. Unless Americans act aggressively, it will get much larger, very quickly.
Two weeks before Thanksgiving, coronavirus cases in the United States hit a new daily high Thursday, as more than 163,000 Americans tested positive. So what is the risk level where you live?
A guy fools his old classmates into thinking he had a dramatic glow up.
If you care about your privacy, and you're using macOS, you might have a serious reason to worry.
Corey Olsen is the world's leading expert on J.R.R. Tolkien and his knowledge is extraordinary.
The man on the trail went by "Mostly Harmless." He was friendly and said he worked in tech. After he died in his tent, no could figure out who he was.
This week's main characters include an actor who suggests food stamps work only on healthy foods, a white politician who announced that he's a Black gay man, a congressman who wants the world to know he really likes Tiffany Trump, and more.
Menswear icons are not made overnight. But once in a while—because this is America, land of opportunity, after all!—comes a man who toils in the background, perhaps content with local celebrity status. And when, or if, history foists him into the spotlight, he ascends to icon status instantly. Pennsylvania Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman, with his enormous collection of regionally-appropriate Carhartt gear, is just such a man.
This week, we've got Gritty, FiveThirtyEight's origin story, calling the race for Biden, Four Seasons Total Landscaping, what's something that isn't racist but feels racist and Dean Browning announcing he's a black gay man.
Throughout the 1970s and 1980s, Leta Powell Drake, Nebraska television personality, interviewed dozens of celebrities with her trademark moxie.
Sometimes bad weather or a short runway isn't the biggest challenge, it is the cargo of VIPs you are carrying in the cabin.
In every country in the world, male suicides outnumber female. Will Storr asks why.
Republicans were ready to accept the election results a lot faster in 2016.
It's the perfect example of the end-state death-cult capitalism that the American ruling class believes in.
More people than ever are hospitalized with COVID-19. Health-care workers can't go on like this.
Donald Trump's supporters have claimed that thousands of votes were cast in the US election using the names of people who had died.
A technology called air lubrication offers a way to make large ships more efficient
Behind the scenes of how BMW put together these insane chest-mounted set of electric impellers.
Your scientists were so preoccupied with whether or not they could, they didn't stop to think if they should.
This week's picks include aerial shots of ballerinas and prom portraits from an unusual year.
Musou Black absorbs over 99.2% of visible light and makes regular black paint look like gray.
They're discreet to the point of secrecy — which also makes them socially distant.
It's okay to be in your 40s and 50s in Star Wars. Really.
This leftovers-stealing, mess-creating, thermostat-tinkering guy is a walking nightmare.
While coronavirus cases in the past weeks have spiked across Virginia and elsewhere in the country, the trend in the Charlottesville-area has been quietly moving in the opposite direction.
Emily Harrington is the first woman to free-climb the Golden Gate route up El Capitan, a 3,000-foot-high monolith in Yosemite National Park, in under 24 hours.
