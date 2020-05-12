Recommended

NOT TOYS — COLLECTIBLES!

robbreport.com

Collecting model cars? It's a bigger pursuit than you might imagine, at least among automobile aficionados. Put away thoughts of a Hot Wheels grab-bag carted around in a rolling plastic storage case. These 1:8 replicas are hand assembled and usually start in the low five figures. One-off special orders can run to $85,000.

