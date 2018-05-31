His Wife Put A Hit On Him, So He Faked His Death
Ramon Sosa, a successful businessman from Texas, found himself in a weird position — he had to fake his death to help uncover the truth about his relationship.
With vaccination rates still not at the threshold needed to stop the spread of COVID-19, most Americans who are unprotected will likely contract the rapidly spreading Delta variant, one expert said.
Fans at the British Grand Prix caught the moment Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton crashed, on lap one at Copse Corner, on camera.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Netflix fired three marketing executives after discovering Slack messages in which they vented about colleagues.
It is a sick, sad secret I don't want to give up.
Jeff Ostroff explains how a poorly constructed pool deck could shed some light on the Surfside condo collapse.
Courses to train young people to be ethical consumers of porn have a hugely complex task ahead of them.
It's 80 degrees out but feels hotter inside this four-bedroom apartment on the upper Upper West Side, where the AC is off to cut noise and the three members of sketch-comedy group Please Don't Destroy are on their 19th take of the same 15-second stretch of video.
This student pilot lost power in the air and with the help of the Air Traffic Control he managed to navigate a safe landing.
NSO Group software can record your calls, copy your messages and secretly film you.
The experiences of some WWII veterans played a pivotal role in painting sharks as creatures to be feared.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
The petrolheads at DragTimes took the $2M McLaren Elva out for a spin through Foot Hills Parkway and the "Tail of the Dragon" track in Tennessee.
Peter Fatovich seemed a happily married father of four when he took his own life in 1994. His wife would search for decades to uncover the tragic truth behind his death.
Three people from BuzzFeed taste Kraft Mac And Cheese Ice Cream for the first time.
There are countless Bluetooth speakers on the market, but how many of them looks like freaky alien technology? This magnetically levitating speaker is one of the coolest Amazon finds ever.
The wellspring of Lake Mead created by the dam's blocking of the Colorado River has plummeted to an historic low as states in the west face hefty cuts in their water supplies.
Jon Diaz, a track star, takes on the New York City Subway train in a race to the next stop.
Everyone has a favorite season, which, at least in my definition, is the season that makes you feel most like yourself. I respect all of your favorite seasons and your reasons for them. For me, that season is summer
The past few weeks of climate-fueled disaster have made me rethink my future.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
On one of the emptiest land masses on the planet, you're unlikely to find another human being. Here's the miraculous story of one survivor who lived to share his tale.
Spyware sold to authoritarian regimes used to target activists, politicians and journalists, data suggests,
Shine will keep your toilet squeaky clean without having to break out the brush. Even better, you can save 28% on a single cleaner.
Not only are these Trailheads from Lems Shoes built for comfort on long hiking trips, they're low-profile and attractive enough to wear out on the town.
From scraps on the plate to proper compost in just a few hours. Trust us, your garden will thank us.
This one's for the pizza lovers who low-key would like to do away with the tomato sauce. Learn the entire process, from the dough to selecting the right cheese, from Pro Home Cook Mike G.
Four months after the megaship Ever Given got stuck in the canal, neither the canal nor the shipping industry has addressed some of the most critical issues that led to the grounding.
Bridging the wide gap between civilians and the armed forces is the best way to prevent future unwinnable wars.
This guy purchased a brand new Dell computer and it was an absolute nightmare. A must see.
A new film festival tradition: crowning the heir to Howard Ratner. In contention: Asghar Farhadi's "A Hero," Sean Baker's "Red Rocket" and Julia Ducournau's "Titane."
They hoped to create a competing sports daily that would sate the public's interest in athletics without the political coverage that had fragmented readership.
The Bartini Beriev VVA-14, a vertical take-off amphibious aircraft, is the weirdest plane anyone has ever built by a long shot.
Melanie Mitchell has worked on digital minds for decades. She says they'll never truly be like ours until they can make analogies.
Reuters journalist Danish Siddiqui was killed on Friday while covering a clash between Afghan security forces and Taliban fighters near a border crossing with Pakistan. This gallery showcases some of his best work.
Spike Lee inadvertently revealed the winner of the Palme d'Or, "Titane," at the beginning of the award show.
Pandemic-induced supply disruptions and competition from China put more pressure on US companies to manufacture semiconductors at home.
The new child tax credit will radically reduce poverty, but millions of the poorest children might miss out.
There are many Victorian era tunnels in England and this particular one is going to be transformed into a a state-of-the-art aerodynamic test facility for Formula 1.
Made up of 7,541 pieces, this massive Lego ship measures 33 inches long. It's a wildly intricate set that Star Wars fans new and old can ogle.
We shop with partners to avoid risk, get attention and bond. (From 2018)
A guy watches a car make a Dukes of Hazard-style jump off an overpass. Thankfully, nobody died.
The combined influence of the Moon and humans could triple or quadruple coastal flooding in the US over the 2030s, reports a new study.
What, exactly, does history lose when an archive-worthy text is destroyed?
Noah Kalina famously took a photo of himself everyday, but now with the power of artificial intelligence, found a way to seamlessly demonstrate the aging process over 7,777 days.
The new documentary "Roadrunner" uses A.I.-generated audio without disclosing it to viewers. How should we feel about that?
I'm always in the market for surprising facts. One of my favorites is that the color blue is always out of focus for the human eye. It's hard to believe since it appears that we see blue clearly, but it's astonishing when shown an example.