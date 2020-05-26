Watch Battles Unfold Between Hippos, Hyenas, Impalas And Wild Dogs In Drama-Packed Five-Minute Clip
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
Imagine being a squirrel in this backyard. You'd hate to see it.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
The Bagger 258 aka the "Blue Wonder," is located in Schipkau, Germany.
The 18-time Grammy award winning musician performs a tribute to those we have lost and to our resilience.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Five things to watch on the road from lockdown to recovery.
"Notes on a Conditional Form," the band's new album, serves as a gesture of faith in its fans, who are eager to follow its front man down any path he chooses to take.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
The sequel to the time-travel classic briefly featured a bizarre scene edit. Screenwriter Bob Gale provided an explanation.
You need to get 500 tons of supplies from Fairbanks, Alaska to the Arctic Ocean — a journey of about 400 miles through pure wilderness. There are no roads, very few airstrips, endless ice and minus 68 degree temperatures. You, my friend, need a LeTourneau land train.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
Marga Griesbach was sent to Stutthof concentration camp in 1944. In February, shortly before the coronavirus pandemic began, she left Washington State to take a cruise around the world.
We will soon enter the most dangerous time of year for natural disasters. But the pandemic has turned disaster planning on its head.
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
"Space Force" hits Netflix this Friday. Do Steve Carell and the stacked cast launch smoothly?
Not only do they have zero deaths, they have zero local transmissions.
Facebook is one of the largest advertising platforms in the world. If you want to make it in marketing, you need to know Facebook. The 2020 Complete Certified Facebook Marketing Masterclass will teach you for $13.99.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
A new wave of comics is rejecting stand-up's tired tropes.
How many tonnes of pressure can these bridges take before they collapse?
Nostalgia is a powerful force—especially when parked in long, shiny rows.
Amazon has loads of charging gear from Anker on sale today. Car chargers, cables, batteries and more are marked down, so be sure to stock up.
It may have slipped in the end, but the progress it made before is glorious.
The Action Lab demonstrates the awe-inspiring power of magnets when influenced by temperature.
For 17 days in the summer of 1945 there was no news in New York City. Well, there were no newspapers. Well, it was hard to get a newspaper.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Kevin Lustgarten is a low-budget visual effects artist with an insatiable appetite for the surreal.
An interview with a New York City real estate agent.
YouTuber Creezy had the time of his life constructing a hilariously over-the-top invention that sinks a basketball into a hoop.
Long retired from TV, the "Malcolm in the Middle" star has found a new art form: turning his Twitter into a litany of physical and psychological pain. Does he think it's as funny as we do?
How do you solve a problem like Tyra? With cancel culture!
Bruce Yeany shows off a neat trick to make a pizza box walk down a ramp.
How OJ Simpson helped kill the show, and much more from creator Greg Weisman.
Inside America and Panama's long-running collaboration to rid an entire continent of a deadly disease.
We're not sure if we should be amused or terrified.
It's time to press the reset button.
A crop of "new" body-worn devices issue alerts about hospital patients, the quarantined, people under house arrest and workers who fail to social distance.
I thought the Universal Serial Bus was supposed to be Universal. Here's an intriguing history of why USB keeps changing.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Steve Buscemi has seen it all. He was hit by a car and a bus as a kid, was once stabbed in a bar fight, volunteered as a firefighter during 9/11 and somewhere along the way became one of the most accomplished film actors of his generation. And then tragedy struck: In 2019, Buscemi lost his wife of over 30 years. In a rare interview, Hollywood's most beloved misfit opens up about anxiety, loss and the hard work of getting through it all.
The "Chewing Gum" creator stars in a drama about sexual consent coming to HBO Sunday, June 7th.
When he was six, Paul Alexander contracted polio and was paralysed for life. Today he is 74, and one of the last people in the world still using an iron lung. But after surviving one deadly outbreak, he did not expect to find himself threatened by another.
Instacart promised two weeks' pay for any shopper who is quarantined because of COVID-19 — but getting that money has been hard.
As if the AP tests weren't anxiety-inducing enough, here's what happens when your submission won't go through because of slow internet.
The 1975 Sebring-Vanguard CitiCar presents a very odd chapter in EV car history.
During a protest at Harvard, Josh Oppenheimer's kiss shook me into the awareness that I was not quite a man.
On Monday, locust swarms entered residential areas and other parts of Jaipur, a city in the northern Indian state of Rajasthan.
The "Mythbusters" host has a field day building a do-it-yourself Lego organizer.
He blamed issues at The North Star on over-ambition, but seven former employees of the site King launched with great fanfare painted a darker picture.
Tom Scott explains Ə and the surprising complexities of vowel sounds in the English language.
It's not impossible, but it might as well be.
A video has gone viral of a white woman calling the cops on a black man who simply asked her to leash her dog. The woman was in an area in New York City's Central Park known as the Ramble, where rules require that dogs be leashed.
Meet the California based surfboard maker in this short film.