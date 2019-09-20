Himesh Patel Loved The Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles So Much He Almost Died Jumping Out Of A Window, And More Stories From TV Actors
Televisions biggest stars answer nine questions about acting, breaking down their craft with candid anecdotes.
Televisions biggest stars answer nine questions about acting, breaking down their craft with candid anecdotes.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Cannes Film Festival was never quite the same after the cast of "Crash" showed up in 1996. Sorry David Cronenberg.
Every wonder why old rich guys are looking a little more muscular these days?
The single clerk in a small Maine town resigned after the board of selectmen had denied her vacation request.
Austin, Texas, police have issued an arrest warrant charging a woman with the fatal shooting of Anna Moriah Wilson, a 25-year-old Dartmouth graduate and professional gravel cyclist killed May 11 in Texas days before a race.
Sorry, but the internet says you have to stop what you're doing and shimmy a hanger onto your head.
Televisions biggest stars answer nine questions about acting, breaking down their craft with candid anecdotes.
Step inside the (fictional) pitch meeting that led to "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness"!
A Black doctor and her trainees risked their careers to accuse their school of systemic racism. It would be a diagnosis with no easy cure.
If you don't know his favorite smell, or which animal he thinks is the scariest, do you really know Shaq? Find out in this episode of The Colbert Questionert.
Sure, you could just have a plain bulb lighting up the bathroom and hallway, but what fun is that? We want glowing shrooms!
Americans' digital privacy could be at risk — including for people who make and watch porn.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
A roundup of Elon Musk's strange behavior on Twitter over the past week and what it all means.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
Actor Thomas Jane joins the Rich Eisen Show in-studio for a round of Celebrity True or False where he reveals how Paul Thomas Anderson perfectly captured the tension in the film's memorable firecrackers scene.
After eight seasons, comedian departs long-running sketch show but will continue working with showrunner Lorne Michaels
Hundreds of thousands of deaths, from either tobacco or the pandemic, could be prevented with a single behavioral change.
Oisin goes on an exchange in Germany and learns a lot about their culture.
The former "Baywatch" bombshell, 50, said she'll be "a little more intimate" with paying fans, who can expect to see "more sexy, classy pictures and videos."
On May 19, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez confirmed the rumors about her engagement to Riley Roberts: "Yep, it's true!"
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
A protester ran onto the red carpet at the Cannes Film Festival wearing body paint that read "Stop Raping Us."
Tired of soggy noodles? With good ol' Al in your pot, you'll always end up with the perfect pasta.
Western Rise has some of the most comfortable performance wear we've ever seen. Use code SUMMER during checkout, and save some serious cash while you update your wardrobe.
The various Kingsman films were positioned as the anti-Bond cinema — where viewers could see how agents trained and how they grew up. Here's how the franchise lost its way, especially with the poorly received last installment.
We've spent years entertaining the delusion that food delivery companies can work. Why are we still pretending?
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
The infamous toothy "Sonic the Hedgehog" character from that ill-fated movie trailer made a scene-stealing appearance in "Chip 'n Dale: Rescue Rangers."
When it comes to salary negotiations, job candidates have a lot of leverage these days.
Huckberry has gathered a collection of their most radical dadical items together for Father's Day.
How an infamous troll wreaked havoc on YouTube and then seemingly disappeared off the face of the Earth.
Here's where workers in America's biggest cities are happiest and least happy with their work-life balance.
Alex Phillips recorded an extraordinary interspecies interaction at his local zoo.
Hypnosis is emerging as a powerful medical treatment for pain, anxiety, PTSD and a range of other conditions. Can it shake off its reputation as a stage magician's trick?
When Instagram repeatedly shut down OnlyFans model Kitty Lixo's account for 'suspicious activity,' she devised an unorthodox solution for getting it back: having sex with Instagram staffers who could pull some strings
Take a tour inside the K-Camping Car and be amazed at the features of this miniature recreation vehicle.
Grifter turned artist (?) Anna Delvey proved she can throw one hell of a party at her debut art exhibit
How did Bloomington, Indiana, become the romance capital of the US?
A baby moose was spotted in Alaska making some charging attempts on a road post.
Senator Elizabeth Warren on why she believes that student debt should be canceled and how to prevent a debt situation like this from happening again
The product is good for a bunch of things besides cleaning.
Can someone explain to us why James Corden was there?
Why the swift death of the White House's disinformation board is probably a good thing.
People who knew better — who saw the warning signs, even — did little to stop naive investors.
Scientist and author Kate Biberdorf answers chemistry questions from Twitter including what the deadliest ever reaction is, what the chemicals inside our brain actually do and more.
"A hard rock sat in my stomach and I felt shame. … If you want to make money, you must not appear too Black."
The conservative media outlet ran Facebook and Instagram ads for stories backing Johnny Depp, an investigation by media non-profit the Citizens for VICE World News found.