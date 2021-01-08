Hilariously Greedy Dog Tries To Steal A Treat From His Brother
A dog tries to steal a treat from his brother and gets called out by his owner.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
An unidentified rioter describes how the mob breached the U.S. Capitol.
Flown by angry mobs at the US Capitol on Wednesday, the Gadsden flag has become a symbol of intolerance and hate. But the design hides some important complexities.
Now that Democrats have won the Senate, there's a better way to spend that money.
Miya Ponsetto speaks with Gayle King about her altercation with a 14-year-old Black teen that went viral.
This impressionist demonstrates how she can impersonate nearly any celebrity with the shape of her mouth.
Last summer, I found out that my late uncle Holger was in the Stasi — East Germany's notorious secret police agency.
The amount of exasperation conveyed in the simple word "What?" is spot-on.
All I found was a barbecue grill.
This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, and more.
Stand up comedian Gus Constantellis recalls the time New Yorkers reacted to a subway passenger coughing one time too many during pre-COVID-19 times.
"You can almost taste the typeface."
Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell was sued for defamation by the voting-machine company she repeatedly placed at the center of a vast and unfounded election conspiracy that she claimed switched votes to favor President-elect Joe Biden.
The Chrysler brand might not be long for this world, Tesla is set for even bigger stock market gains, and dealers might be obsolete.
The late night host was incredulous that despite vast evidence to the contrary, some Republicans claimed Antifa was responsible for the attack on the Capitol building.
New research suggests that Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine can protect against a mutation found in the two more contagious variants of the coronavirus that have erupted in Britain and South Africa.
Best known as a holiday trimming, the parasitic plant is a botanical luminary in its own right. Research suggests it may give as much as it receives from the flora and fauna around it.
Morty is caught red handed stealing treats from his owner.
Wednesday was supposed to be a busy, historic day on Capitol Hill, but it quickly turned into something entirely different when a mob struck and the Senate was evacuated. AP's Andrew Taylor and other reporters were spirited away along with senators for safety for a few hours. This is his inside account of the day of turmoil.
A new paper asks which exoplanets could find Earth. Such worlds could be targets for SETI searches.
This is how you keep a marriage fresh — by sneakily pranking your partner in public.
Many people want a pandemic baby, but some sperm banks are running low. So women are joining unregulated Facebook groups to find willing donors, no middleman required.
From Baby Boomers to Gen Z'ers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
Some clients want it all — lobster, caviar, Cristal and Dom Perignon. Others? A 33-pound turkey sourced from Dubai.
The closed-door ceremony came less than a day after Trump's supporters broke into and vandalized the US Capitol.
CNN's Donie O'Sullivan interviewed Donald Trump supporters in Washington DC, and many remained steadfast in their belief that the election was stolen.
It's a feature present on some Android phones, but turned to 11.
After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington.
A grownup man attempts the craft project of every kid's dreams.
I implore you: you don't need to stay "connected" to people that you don't actually want to interact with.
In her new W magazine column, the award-winning journalist traverses new territory: the highs and lows of womanhood as a thirtysomething NYC resident.
It turns out you don't want to skimp on your car's oil.
More questions than answers remain about the disaster that killed 176 people on board a Ukrainian jetliner, a year after Iran's military mistakenly downed the plane with surface-to-air missiles.
Prominent human rights attorney Natasha Lycia Ora Bannan has spent more than a decade pretending to be Colombian and Puerto Rican.
It was more than a little ironic then that the man who let the genie out of the bottle was suddenly condemning what that genie did.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Use of the word "like" as a discourse particle, filler or hedge is an older practice than you might realize, as usefully explained by Abraham Piper.
The visual artist has shared images of CIA's rebranding online.
The global average temperature in 2020 was about 2.25 degrees Fahrenheit warmer than the average from 1850 to 1900, data from the Copernicus Climate Change Service indicates.
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
It's a huge miss.
As the 45th president vacates the office, so goes comedy's main target. But considering the best material of the last four years was often the stuff that ignored him completely, there actually is a blueprint for the future.
McEnany delivered a 2-minute statement condemning the violent riots in Washington DC yesterday, claiming they were "appalling" and "antithetical to the American way."
Is extreme cold in your future?
Aziz Ansari's Master Of None is to return for a third series, this time shot in London, Chortle can reveal.
It's not for everyone, apparently.