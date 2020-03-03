Hilariously Annoyed Little Fish Goes After Snorkelers With A Vengeance
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
What happens when an all-star slugger goes to the driving range? He breaks the driving range.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
"Two percent of people is a lot when you're talking about those people dying. Think about it this way: two percent of people disappearing was literally the premise of 'The Leftovers'."
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
BlueDot's algorithm was able to sound an early alarm on the virus by tapping different sources of information beyond official statistics about the number of cases reported.
The man behind iBackpack, an alleged crowdfunding scam, wants you to know he isn't a scammer. The Verge's Ashley Carman visited Doug Monahan in Galveston, Texas, to hear his side of the story.
"It appears that the burglar was fishing for about three hours before landing his catch," police told reporters, according to CNN.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
We're not entirely sure what the plan is for this caiman and these cats to coexist peacefully longterm, but they do seem curious about each other.
Joe Biden dominated across the South on Tuesday and scored a dramatic upset victory in Texas while surprising in Minnesota and Massachusetts.
"The Jesus Rolls" offers an all-too-brief reminder of Christopher Walken's unparalleled—dare we say underappreciated—talent and quirks
Snorkelers swimming near Bali, Indonesia get the wrath of an angry little fish defending its territory.
We know, irrefutably, one thing about the coronavirus in the United States: The number of cases reported in every chart and table is far too low.
Stinging upside-down jellyfish may not be something you want to touch, but they could be used to make scaffolds for healing skin.
After Aindrias de Static told an expletive-heavy story during a concert, a young girl in the audience told him to watch his language. He immediately had a delightful change of heart.
When we started watching this, our feelings were essentially "who cares?" The answer, it turns out, is that *we do care* after seeing this solution:
Despite how beloved pets are to people, the financial reality of them can't always be met.
Enjoy deep discounts on select backpacks, camping gear, jackets and more from The North Face at Moosejaw.
We've rounded up some deals on massage therapy guns that are a fraction of the price of the top brands on the market.
Hundreds of thousands of single-family homes are now in the hands of giant companies — squeezing renters for revenue and putting the American dream even further out of reach.
It's kind of like a ghost town, if both the people and the buildings were missing.
A woman was shocked to find her cat come face to face with a wildcat out in the backwoods of Montana.
Republican voters largely buy Donald Trump's claims that social media is trying to hound right-wingers off the internet. But it isn't clear what evidence they have other than a gut feeling.
Jim Browning discovered when a scammer connected to his PC, he was able to watch his would-be thief attempt to trick him over a closed-circuit television connection.
In 1947, a pilot spotted a fleet of "saucer-like" aircrafts speeding across the sky. It was only a matter of time until paranoia set in.
How the Sheriff's Department decided to cover up rather than investigate Kobe Bryant photo sharing.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
You simply have to respect the Boston Terrier's persistence, if not its intelligence.
It sounds like sacrilege, but we think you're going to like it.
With fears heightening about the spread of the Coronavirus in the United States, shoppers have quickly emptied the shelves of Costcos across the country, buying up cases of toilet paper, paper towels and hand sanitizer.
When is the "Lord of the Rings" trilogy set? JRR Tolkien has answers.
The new book The Art of Earth Architecture explores one of the oldest — and most ecologically sensitive — building techniques.
A YouTuber recorded video from under a microscope of dirty water before and after filtering it with the LifeStraw. Here are the results.
Most of us associate "lava flows" with a slow, oozing sort of movement. As this footage from 2018's eruptions in Hawaii show, lava flows can be extremely fast.
Mike Greenblatt knew he had to be prepared for Woodstock, but there was nothing that could prepare him for the trip he actually embarked upon.
YouTuber Vinheteiro plays nearly every prominent cartoon theme song on piano spanning from 1928 to 2020.
The dark side of organizational hyperfocus is that you miss expensive problems hiding in plain sight.
How Big Oil and Big Soda kept a global environmental calamity a secret for decades.
How Ridiculous — the kings of dropping things from huge heights — teamed up with former NASA engineer Mark Rober to… drop some really big stuff.
I had never seen the TV show "Silicon Valley," though I heard it was hilarious and alarmingly close to reality. I probably should have watched it before I decided to go.
With the coronavirus all over the news, it's always good to get a reminder about what actually constitutes "proper" hand washing.
Tom Scott explains how he was able to stop a laser seemingly in the middle of the air Kylo Ren-style.
Whit Diffie didn't read until he was 10 years old. There was no question of disability, he simply preferred that his parents read to him, which seemingly they did, quite patiently. Finally, in the fifth grade, Diffie spontaneously worked his way through a tome called "The Space Cat," and immediately progressed to the "Oz" books
In the middle of the Indian Ocean in March 2018, a rusty fishing boat cut through the waves as a similarly sized but far-sleeker vessel called the Ocean Warrior followed in hot pursuit.
David Attenborough narrates a shocking nature encounter caught on camera as a red-billed tropic bird dukes it out with a man-of-war frigate bird.
Robinhood, a brokerage app, was beset by outages for a second day as trading volumes soared. The disruptions come as the platform is tested by swift customer growth and heavy market turmoil.
In photographer Mary Beth Koeth's latest series, women employed in the porn industry share their experiences of balancing motherhood and work.
If you thought a cobra moved fast, get a load of this ground squirrel's reflexes.
Funded in part by his wealthy family and aided by a personal connection at the Illinois Gaming Board, Andrew Rubenstein's Accel Entertainment now owns a third of the state's video gambling machines, making it the biggest video gambling operator in the nation.
The last hurrah for Harrah's says a lot about the changing face of Reno, Nevada.
With "The Matrix," the Wachowskis
took special effects to another level without the use of fancy computers that are often used today.
"The Velvet Rope Economy" covers everything from theme parks to higher ed and explains why they became so much better for the rich — and so much worse for the rest of us.
The 4% rule anchors most conversations about retirement. But how is it calculated? Is it an accurate rule for those in pursuit of financial independence and looking to retire early (FIRE).
Sometimes, the answer is as simple as shaking.