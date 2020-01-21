Hilarious Puppy Absolutely Hates This Plastic Water Bottle
A puppy gets agitated by a stationary plastic water bottle.
Xiaoma astounds people at this restaurant in Chinatown by speaking both perfect Mandarin and Cantonese.
YouTuber itsjusta6 makes a few small repairs and winds up with a fully functioning GT500.
Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry is the best dodgeball player we've ever seen.
Driver is back — this time as "Randy the intern" — and he's having a tough time keeping his emotions in check.
Coronavirus infections have exceeded 900. Can face masks provide any protection in preventing the spread ot the virus?
How has auto parts retailer AutoZone successfully fended off competition from Amazon?
This election cycle, while still covering the campaigns and the candidates from the inside, I also want to offer something from the outside: a letter to Washington from the rest of America.
Fluorinated glide wax is being banned from elite competitions, and big brands like Swix say they're searching for environmentally friendly alternatives. But the seductively speedy—and noxious—compounds are unlikely to loosen their grip on the sport anytime soon.
I tracked how smartphone apps were following me and discovered that we're building a digital surveillance state much like the one in China.
Ethicists and biologists face challenges raised by lab-grown "organoids" as they become increasingly similar to human brain tissue.
Jon Lovitz returns as attorney Alan Dershowitz, who was preparing to argue the president's case in the Senate impeachment trial.
It isn't just languages that are endangered: dozens of alphabets around the world are at risk. And they could have even more to tell us.
Phones were not the centerpiece at the recently wrapped Consumer Electronics Show.
Grappling with a culture that's still okay with making fun of people like me.
Decades after the war, a group of prosecutors and historians discovered the truth about a mysterious SS training camp in occupied Poland.
Researchers are replicating "mass mortality events" with pig carcasses. The ecological consequences could hint at what's happening in Australia right now.
Here are heaps of tips and techniques to live your life with John Wayne's signature confidence, grit and style.
The résumé, a document that largely gained prominence in the past half-century, was once a key part of getting a job. Soon, it might just disappear entirely.
Chats, audio and video obtained by the Guardian give a rare insight into the workings of a disturbing white supremacist group
When there's snowfall or heavy rain, how do airlines decide which flights to operate and which ones will be canceled or delayed?
The space mission that saved tech innovation and the spirit of adventure.
"Sustainable" travel is an oxymoron.
Photographing life in the Chernobyl Exclusion Zone, the aftermath of wildfires and more best photos of the week.
Would they take it in as their own or would they shun the robot?
The brain's default mode network is tied to mental health, but its activity can be modulated with mindfulness and psychedelics.
Some buyers continue to deal with fraudulent purchases and the company's response (or lack thereof) is cause for concern.
The band Panicland thought it would be fun to create a phony Green Day album entitled "Magnum Opus of the Inglorious Kind" to fool fans — but then it actually started sounding really good.
America is the only developed country in the world where life expectancy is on the decline. The rising gap in wealth inequality may explain it.
"How do I learn to love what I already have?"
The sneaker helped a runner break the two-hour marathon barrier but critics say it threatens the integrity of the sport. How did this shoe get such a bad rap?
"Get rid of her. Get her out tomorrow. I don't care," Trump is heard saying on the tape. "Get her out tomorrow. Take her out, ok? Do it."
It's insanity. Like — actual insanity, but hilarious.
Two scofflaws attempt to detach a parking boot from their BMW, but their enthusiasm gets them noticed.
How your employer (and others) can get your Slack messages.
Thieves in the Italian town of Piacenza say they wrapped the stolen masterpiece in a garbage bag and hid it in a utility box in the museum wall 4 years ago as a "gift to the city."
Jennifer Aniston shocks "Friends" fans who are touring the old set at Warner Bros. Studios.
The show's first Chinese-American cast member talks resisting conversion therapy, playing politicians and quitting Twitter.
A software glitch left NASA's Curiosity rover frozen in place, forcing scientists to come up with a fix so that the robot could resume its exploration of Mars.
This duck from Minnesota can really shred with his webbed feet.
Bernie Sanders won the Joe Rogan primary. Is that good for Bernie?
"To be even more frank, it just looks bad."
Take it from me, the only thing that happens when a bunch of Millennials move to your city is that it will start to suck.
Nobody wants to be in a plane that's about to crash but let's say the worst case scenario happens to you, how do you survive?
The new method makes a deepfake video from an audio source.
Twenty years later, the virtuosic musician's second album — highlighted by his stripped-down video for "Untitled" — stands out as a genre-bending, genre-shifting anomaly.
There is a hypothesis that Earth's Moon was created after a Mars-size protoplanet collided with Earth billions of years ago. Here's what that might have looked like.