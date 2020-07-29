Hiker Discovers The Wreckage Of A Plane Crash From 1978 Deep In The Woods Of North Carolina
A hiker was shocked to find wreckage from a decades-old plane crash while hiking on Grandfather Mountain.
A hiker was shocked to find wreckage from a decades-old plane crash while hiking on Grandfather Mountain.
Teenage phenom Isamu Yamamoto has unbelievable skateboarding skills.
Congresswoman Pramila Jayapal had a heated moment with Attorney General William Barr over the Trump Administration's handling of protesters during a hearing on Tuesday.
If planes aired this video before a flight took off, we're sure everyone would be paying rapt attention.
These roommates from San Diego bought a cheap couch and discovered it couldn't fit through the front door, so they decided to take drastic action.
Great, let's go do that socially-distanced human pyramid and massage train. That makes total sense.
A Redditor uncovered a client's secret passageway that led to a hidden room in their house.
A United Nations report reveals "heartbreaking" state-sponsored punishment for women who attempt to cross the border and are repatriated.
I had lunch in a mall parking garage at the Glendale Galleria in Los Angeles, and it wasn't that bad.
We wish our first dates could go this perfectly.
Be careful what you upload to YouTube when you're a kid, because it can get discovered 10 years later on r/DeepIntoYouTube.
Bas Uterwijk, an artist based in The Netherlands, used artificial intelligence to produce some eye-popping portraits of famous historical figures.
How "Malaise" and "Radwood" became household names in the car-collecting world.
Edwin Sarkissian goes Rambo upon his grandfather's prized Lamborghini.
Rodney Mullen, Chad Muska, and Bucky Lasek on the series's lasting impact.
This year has been such a dumpster fire that this upcoming Pauly Shore movie almost seems refreshing. The Weasel is back at it again in this extremely NSFW trailer for "Guest House" — coming to Video On Demand August 28.
The list spotlights 50 schools that provide students the highest average salaries for their tuition dollars.
The Esselen tribe is getting nearly two square miles of its ancestral lands in the heart of Big Sur back with the closing of a complicated real estate deal that.
A hiker was shocked to find wreckage from a decades-old plane crash while hiking on Grandfather Mountain.
Extreme poverty has declined, but the line is very low.
Sarah Eade Bengard gave her best impression of every tech snob you meet on the internet.
Including the soothing lullabies of "Animal Crossing," the punk and hip-hop blasts of "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2," the ambient soundscapes of "Monument Valley," and more.
Here are many great and historical photographs which reflect the era they were taken in as much as they reverberate with events today.
Without air circulation, airplane passengers are put at risk of being infected by respiratory diseases. Here's a useful explainer about how safe commercial airplanes are these days during the coronavirus pandemic.
Many outsiders see Russia as a mono-ethnic state, but it has a long, complicated history of immigration and cultural exchange.
An impromptu photograph may offer some insight into Joe Biden's current thinking on naming Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate.
For a moment, one of the hottest companies in sports media was a Silicon Valley startup named after something looking like a cat-sized kangaroo.
Peruse photos of the Lisa Frank/Anne Geddes-esque nightmare decor yourself. With Dr. Phil's son's monstrosity of a home and Gigi Hadid's unattractive apartment, we have to ask: are the celebs okay?
How did humans wind up with a skeleton on the inside? Joe Hanson explains the story of how we wound up with bones.
A father from Edmonton demonstrates why you should keep your eyes in front of you in a go-kart.
Philanthropy is vital — but its mechanisms are as intricate and troubling as the baroque structures of high finance.
Stay in and chill out with recipes for a historic Indian noodle dessert, Japanese fruit sandwiches and more.
Vic Dibitetto illustrates the drawbacks of eating al fresco.
From baby boomers to Baby Yoda, here are the best and the worst infants and infant-adjacent figures from TV, film, and the internet.
Uncle Rob performs a badass science experiment on masks by simulating coughs with volatile, flammable liquids.
Famed geneticist George Church and at least 20 others didn't want to wait for the results of clinical trials: "I think we are at much bigger risk from covid."
The whipping post. The lynching tree. The wagon wheel. They were the stories of slavery, an inheritance of fear and dread, passed down from father to son.
The world's largest dams are a lot bigger than you might think.
Feather-light cameras can show us what your backyard looks like from a new perspective.
The ISS sits high among all of humanity's technical achievements. What better way to celebrate this symbol of cooperation than assembling and displaying a beautiful Lego model?
This driver in the Netherlands was shocked at how close he came to slamming into this hot air balloon.
Unemployed teachers, cooks, dancers are turning to Patreon, Twitch and OnlyFans.
Deforestation and rampant resource use is likely to trigger the "irreversible collapse" of human civilization unless we rapidly change course.
Nige Tassell explores the emergence of Murder, Inc — the mob of hard-as-nails hitmen tasked with bringing down the New York City mafia's most wanted.
V1Analytics scoured through data from Google and Wikipedia and was able to cobble together a data viz map for the most searched video games over the past three years.
The divide between who can afford to weather the downturn and who can't is sharpening. And it's shaping the recovery response.
People are pretending to have progressive political views on dating apps to get matches.
When this octopus saw a freediver's GoPro that was within its reach, it had trouble letting go.
The videos of the chaotic scene, which bore a marked similarity to the controversial tactics used by federal officers to detain demonstrators in Portland, Ore., quickly went viral.
The journalists who took part in a staff rebellion last year are starting Defector Media, a company with a podcast and a website dedicated to sports and culture.
YouTuber LongBeachGriffy does a hilarious impression of how Jeep fanatics talk about their treasured vehicles.
