Chess Grandmaster Plays Against His Own AI Bot, Gets Instantly Aggravated
"Why is it playing my openings against me too?"
We had no idea how fast a hippo could tear across a river.
Tai chi practitioner Chen Yong did not fare well at all in this match against MMA fighter Xu Xiaodong.
Donald Trump made an abrupt exit and left the Presidential Medal of Honor recipient Dan Gable standing in the dust.
A city square was destroyed by tourists taking the same photo over and over. One man had enough.
What a true bro.
It's a battle between light sabers and wands. Which franchise will prevail?
Three friends' decadelong journey to finish "Kentucky Route Zero."
The US Intelligence Community has known about the mysterious object for two years. What could it be?
To say this is bonkers would be an understatement.
Cooper Ray is the epitome of a bike courier with a death wish.
The highest-ranking Nazis were analyzed by psychologists to figure out the root of their evil. Thomas Harding on what they discovered.
Get your first look at Cage's brand new Netflix comedy series, "History of Swear Words."
An artist claims he pulled off the greatest stunt of 2020. Here's how he did it.
Patricia is suffering from an unexplained skin condition – but a misunderstanding about what might have caused it set off a chain of events that turned her foot into fodder for anti-vaccine activists.
They can help, but there are some things you need to know.
Mellissa Carone spoke to Inside Edition in her first interview since her testimony alleging voter fraud went viral.
The site announced a slate of "trust and safety" measures after facing an onslaught of criticism over hosting abusive and illegal content.
The president's last-gasp efforts to overturn the election are reshaping the party.
George Conway did not mince words in his reaction to the latest effort to overturn Joe Biden's victory in the presidential election.
Many states have quarantine requirements for visitors, but only one really enforces them: Hawaii.
"I regret to inform you that you have lost yet another vote for President in 2024."
Depending on Apple's approach to the rumored project, it has a better chance at making the search giant sweat than Microsoft's Bing ever did.
If you're from the South, you get two names.
A government-commissioned report provides the most definitive explanation yet for "Havana syndrome," which struck scores of American employees, first in Cuba and then in China, Russia and other countries.
President-elect Joe Biden is considering a high-profile ambassadorship for Pete Buttigieg, possibly sending him to China, people familiar with the matter tell Axios.
Mark Rober comes up with an invention to prevent ice cream thieves.
Some NYPD officers who police the sex trade, driven by overtime pay, go undercover to round up as many "bodies" as they can with little evidence. Almost no one they arrest is white.
Our "Street Fighter" history series continues with a look at "Street Fighter 3," the time Capcom tried to start over
Bob Hendrikx created the Loop Living Cocoon, a biodegradable coffin made of mushroom mycelium, as part of his dream to help us live — and die — sustainably.
As many seniors face down the winter holidays alone, it may be tempting to give them a companion robot as a gift.
Stream all of your favorite services on this tiny little HDMI stick, and save 40% off the sticker price.
The World War II fighter pilot died on December 12, 2020. He was 97 and had a long storied career in the air force with time spent at war and a lengthy test pilot career.
Hayley Hodson was a "dream athlete" and top student. But blows to the volleyball star's head changed the course of her life. She's suing Stanford.
The new show is so good because it relies on a foundation built by fans outside of the Lucas and Disney machines.
"My dog, Mako, thinks he is a cat and sits in weird places around the house like a cat."
Today Apple announced the launch of a new product: over-the-ear headphones called AirPods Max that cost an outrageous $549. The internet had lots to say about their design and exorbitant price.
One might assume that a great deal of research went into designing the saccharine sailor's uniform, but they would be incorrect.
Some cooking words, especially ones with French origins. can be tricky to pronounce. Not this word, though.
A "galactic federation" has been waiting for humans to "reach a stage where we will understand… what space and spaceships are," Haim Eshed said.
The mass repatriation of indigenous art and objects around the world would mean an all-encompassing recalibration of the ways modern day museums are understood and have traditionally functioned.
"Well, there's no point in dying now when I've lived this long, is there?"
But the jail insists she's not being treated any differently than anyone else behind bars at the facility.
Shannon Lastowski Monahan and Colin Monahan of Wapiti, Wyoming, faced harassment in October when a group of five people came to their home allegedly intending to intimidate the couple.
Brian Shaffer, a medical student at Ohio State University, went to a bar with friends on March 31, 2006 and was never heard from again. It remains one of the most vexing missing person cases you'll ever hear.
With over 30,000 celebrities to choose from, picking one with sufficient enough familiarity without breaking the bank can be a real challenge. NetCredit, an online lender, crunched the numbers and figured out which VIPs give you the most fame for the fewest dollars.
While renovating a house in San Francisco, a couple discovered a diary, hidden away for more than a century. It held a love story — and a mystery.
Donald Trump once claimed he had "the absolute right" to pardon himself and some observers expect him to announce one for himself before leaving office. Is this even allowed?
Many executives expressed concerns about rushed decision making and the disintegration of Time Warner's creative culture.
Alice Little, a legal sex worker at the Moonlite Bunny Ranch, said it is "blatant discrimination" against her industry to keep brothels closed.
New Yorkers are not the easiest people to approach.