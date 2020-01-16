Recommended

Top Videos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

JUST ANOTHER POST IN THE FEED

1 digg theatlantic.com

Thanks to the smartphone, nowhere feels especially remarkable, and every place adopts the pleasures and burdens of every other. It's possible to do so much from home, so why leave at all? Now the home is a prison of convenience that we need special help to escape.

PICK AND CHOOSE

1 digg gq.com

Having a highly specific diet has gone from dinner-party faux pas to fully common sense. So we talked to some of our favorite wellness-minded people about how they feed themselves and how it makes them feel.

PACKING (AND SHIPPING) HEAT

theverge.com

Armslist is one of the easiest ways to buy a gun online. But an investigation from The Verge in collaboration with The Trace reveals hundreds of users who may be skirting the law through high-volume sales.

EARNING YOUR DRINK

10 diggs outsideonline.com

For decades, the Old Forge was the holy grail of the British outdoors community. The UK's remotest pub, it could only be reached via boat or a three-day walk through one of Britain's last true wildernesses, the Knoydart peninsula in Scotland. A dispute between some locals and a new owner threatened the legend — until they decided to open up a pub of their own.