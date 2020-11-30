This Is Why Playing Hide-And-Seek With 3-Year-Olds Is Hilarious
They're game for games, but they're terrible at hiding.
There's something magic that happens when you play classic video game songs on a vintage synth.
Women in the 18th century had to wear a shift, a petticoat, hoops, a second petticoat, ruffles and many more garments. How were they supposed to go to the bathroom?
In this excerpt from Apple TV+'s "Tiny World," a pygmy marmoset has his mind blown by this insect.
Actor-director George Clooney returns to the world of sci-fi with his latest futuristic drama "The Midnight Sky." He talks about shooting in Iceland; how marriage and fatherhood has changed his perspective; and how he cuts his own hair.
Sarah Fuller made college sports history on Saturday as the first woman to play in a Southeastern Conference football game.
Chris Krebs, who was fired by Trump after he said the 2020 presidential election was "the country's most secure ever," gives his first interview after his dismissal.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Happy Cyber Monday! The deals have not stopped since Black Friday, and we're collecting all of our favorite bargains right here.
"After dry aging so many meats I never thought this would happen."
This "Daily Show" segment, which has Carell and Colbert arguing over the merits of a death tax, is peak comedy writing.
The "Hercules" star talks with Marlow Stern about downplaying COVID, that sexual-harassment allegation, his Bernie Sanders film and his pro-Trump, lib-trolling Twitter account.
"The Nest" is a brilliantly cast thriller and one of the year's best films.
Using compressed air to levitate the apple, Gav from The Slo Mo Guys sees how far he can spin it till the apple cracks, recording the results in super slow motion.
My most immediate worry was whether I'd lose my senses of taste and smell, common symptoms for those affected with COVID. I had no idea how I'd do my job if I suffered a similar fate. Fortunately, I never had to worry about it, for I never lost my ability to taste or smell. Covid had other surprises waiting for me instead.
We can feel the power! Stay charged up wherever you're going with these battery packs, wall chargers and cables from Anker.
An apartment once inhabited by the 44th president of the United States is on the market, but you'll have to pay a wee bit more than Barack Obama did in 1984.
Using tricked-out drones, scientists are watching vegetation boom in the far north. Their findings could have big implications for the whole planet.
The collapse of America's middle class crushed department stores. Amazon and the pandemic are the final blows.
This is making us want to watch "Home Alone" all over again.
You're asking $160 or more for the Millennium Falcon? You're braver than I thought.
Itching has myriad causes and mechanisms, many of which remain elusive. Scientists are making headway on parsing its biological underpinnings in hope of better treatments.
"Sorry, human, I hope you aren't too gutted by this gutted chair."
These days you really have to jump through ridiculous hoops to prove that you are a human.
As a child, I knew Radio Raheem died but not how. Only later did I realize what his death was worth and why the response was reasonable.
It takes an incredible amount of talent to voice characters ranging from Bart Simpson to Ralph Wiggum.
At 6 billion views and just as many controversies, the YouTube superstar says he's a "realistic role model."
How can a fly see you coming a mile away?
The mysteries of an ancient civilization that survived for more than a millennium on the island of Malta — and then collapsed within two generations — have been unravelled by archaeologists who analyzed pollen buried deep within the earth and ancient DNA from skulls and bones.
Jake Haendel spent months trapped in his body, silent and unmoving but fully conscious. Most people never emerge from 'locked-in syndrome', but as a doctor told him, everything about his case is bizarre.
Kansas City wide receiver Tyreek Hill flipped into the end zone after catching a hollywood pass from Patrick Mahomes against Tampa Bay.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
What can we learn from Anne McCloy, the local news anchor who has helped thousands of Americans get unemployment benefits?
Through movie magic, these films made the food featured on screen absolutely scrumptious.
In Kenya's biggest cities, untold numbers of Uber drivers are drowning in debt.
Vera Rubin didn't discover dark matter. She did something more important: She told science what it doesn't know.
Cambodian refugee Ted Ngoy made a fortune in doughnuts then lost it all to gambling.
The rapper's refusal to say more about her shooting and her very difficult year might be her way of modeling what she's asked the country to do this summer: "Protect Black women."
Formula One driver Romain Grosjean was involved in a crash that left his car engulfed in flames at the Bahrain Grand Prix on Sunday. It happened in the first lap.
How well has business and society weathered the coronavirus outbreak? Bloomberg measured 53 economies to see which places are most resilient to the pandemic. We ranked death rates, vaccine availability and lockdowns.
Last summer, Bill Marczak stumbled across a program that could spy on your iPhone's contact list and messages — and even record your calls.
"I found your baby," Michelle Durden recalls the police officer saying after her son went missing. "He's alive. And he's in jail."
A modern spin on the romantic tragedy defined by Luhrmann's affective style, Jill Bilcock's frenetic editing, and that banger of a contemporary soundtrack, "Romeo + Juliet" was a runaway success that made the romantic tragedy an obsession for a new generation of viewers.
Leaked documents reveal Amazon's reliance on Pinkerton operatives to spy on workers and its extensive monitoring of labor unions and social movements.
Cosmic statisticians say the likelihood of life evolving on Earth is even less than we thought. That means the odds aren't great for it happening anywhere else.
Comic book superheroes aren't just kid stuff. Many of the stories told have significant value to older readers.
With his denial of the outcome, Trump endangered America's democracy, threatened to undermine national security and public health, and duped supporters into believing, perhaps permanently, that Biden was elected illegitimately.
Despite the promising news from Pfizer and Moderna, other efforts — which may be even more effective — continue around the world
