Heron Lands In Zoo's Lion Exhibit, Immediately Gets Ambushed
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
There's just something about this construction site in Wellington, Colorado that feels right.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
In March 2020, professional skier Julian Carr took a flying leap off this cliff and it's like a real-life version of the old SkiFree computer game.
If you had a bathtub full of money, how would you remodel your kitchen? Here's 14 of the sleekest kitchens owned by celebs as seen in Architectural Digest.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Justin Ehrenhofer had an idea, a bit of money and a desire to have a box office smash during the pandemic while supporting closed theaters and promoting cryptocurrency. With community support and a movie that cost nothing to make, he did it. Sort of.
Understanding the key concepts of transmissibility and infectious dose should reassure you.
At Thursday's White House coronavirus press briefing, Donald Trump said the government was considering the possibility of irradiating people's bodies with UV light or injecting disinfectant as a way of treating COVID-19.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
According to the video-taker, herons getting eaten by lions has become a "frequent" occurrence at Amsterdam's Artis Zoo.
The agency has three of these helicopters assigned to a Virginia-based unit with a somewhat murky mission.
Turns out online grocery shopping was not built like the rest of e-commerce.
Given all the empty space available, it's hard not to feel like the deer had it out for the guy on the bike.
To help you judge how close your state is to meeting that goal, here's a plotted trajectory of new cases for each US state and territory.
The fringe right is hungry for another junk food conspiracy.
When the audio you're working with already seems like a joke, you don't need to add a whole lot to make something really funny.
We could maybe break one board. And definitely only the lowest of the four.
Air Sinai is shrouded in mystery. But why?
Viruses can live on a wide variety of surfaces. From doorknobs, elevator buttons, railings, and more, you're touching more dirty surfaces than you think. Cleankey lets you do it hands-free. Save 20 percent today.
Is there any scientific validity to mewing, a supposed jaw shaping technique that changes the shape of your face? A YouTuber puts his face to the test.
All the internet can talk about is coronavirus, which means there are lots of memes about it. Here are some of the funniest.
We didn't know this either, and now our lives are forever changed.
A little over a year ago, I came up with an idea for story to turn my apartment into an indoor garden. This ended up being a terrible idea.
At this point, keeping parks and beaches closed is doing more harm to us than good.
The team at The Q cut a small hole in a cardboard box and saw how far this cat would reach for a slab of delicious meat.
Since Amazon delivers loads of groceries, just kick back and relax while they bring snacks, soda, baking goods and more to your home.
My anecdotal experience with what remains the United States' only free take-home COVID-19 testing program — and what health officials and citizens alike can learn from it.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
In 1992, Hoover promised two round trip tickets to select European destinations for customers who spent £100 or more on a vacuum cleaner or a washing machine. That was a grave mistake.
A new character bug is causing Apple devices to crash.
This goofy dog enjoyed trying to hide out inside this couch.
The first epicenter is coming back to life, but not as anyone knew it.
No, seriously, when it comes to Covid-19 — or any disease — bad data is worse than no data at all.
Sometimes all you have to do is try the other latch.
Prepper culture and dystopian fashion brands are colliding to create a new uniform for our troubled moment.
Camden might seem like a strange place for a coronavirus outbreak.
Comedian Gus Johnson, donning the flannel and scruffy goatee, delivers a pretty bang on imitation of everyone's tactless uncle.
Since the removal of two dams on the Elwha River in the Pacific Northwest, salmon are spawning once again, animals large and small are returning to the river banks, and hundreds of acres of barren former lakebed are greening.
Pop, like all of us, is having a rough (ruff?) time in quarantine.
Strike me once, shame on you. Strike me twice, shame on me.
The creation of the NC-17 rating in 1990 appeared to be a new horizon for art house film. So what happened?
Don't knock grim and gloomy films, or their serious fans will come for you.
A woman who was interviewed about her participation in Michigan's "Operation Gridlock" protest against coronavirus lockdown measures inspired a TikToker to research her claims — and something isn't adding up.
In what Braskem America workers called a "live-in" at the factory, the undertaking was just one example of the endless ways that Americans in every industry have uniquely contributed to fighting coronavirus.
Forced to shutter Prune, I've been revisiting my original dreams for it — and wondering if there will still be a place for it in the New York of the future.
Zack Reaves arranged and performed this lovely arrangement of the Radiohead classic.
Rob Manfred's report on the Red Sox pins their entire scheme on a rogue video operator. The investigation raises further questions and puts a tidy bow on the controversy that once seemed to threaten baseball's future.
About half of the nation's food is typically consumed in group settings like restaurants and schools. Quickly rerouting the supply chain isn't easy.
"Your honor, does the district attorney have a point, or did I put on my nicest suit to hear them think aloud?"
Most American adults don't have enough emergency savings to cover three months of expenses. How will we get through the pandemic?
The bits, sketches, and one-liners that changed humor forever.
With a record 26 million Americans filing for unemployment amid the economic fallout from the coronavirus pandemic, some states are bearing the brunt harder than others. Here's a heat map showing the states hit the worst.
In a few months, there's going to be a lot more Wi-Fi to go around.
Las Vegas Mayor Carolyn Goodman has been an adamant proponent of reopening her city, calling the shutdowns "total insanity." On Wednesday, Goodman appeared on CNN for an interview with Anderson Cooper and it was, well, insanity.
Aerodynamics is everything.