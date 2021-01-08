Here's Why You Should Never Buy Dollar Store Oil For Your Car
It turns out you don't want to skimp on your car's oil.
It turns out you don't want to skimp on your car's oil.
ITV News Washington Correspondent Robert Moore provided the most complete account of the assault on the US Capitol.
Back in 2018, Peter Zirpolo, the vice president of the Baltimore Ravens Marching Band, was caught on camera perfectly air drumming to Rush's signature song.
President-elect Biden addressed the nation after a mob of pro-Trump insurrectionists stormed the Capitol and brought the electoral vote counting process to a halt.
"It's a horrifying day that will go down in US history, however much longer that is," Colbert quipped in an emotional monologue.
The MSNBC anchor said "there would already be people shackled, arrested or dead" if the US Capitol riot was undertaken by Black Lives Matter activists.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
This week, we've got men will literally do anything instead of going to therapy, Bean Dad, places that are harder to get into than the US Capitol and the CIA rebrand.
Some clients want it all — lobster, caviar, Cristal and Dom Perignon. Others? A 33-pound turkey sourced from Dubai.
This is how you keep a marriage fresh — by sneakily pranking your partner in public.
A grownup man attempts the craft project of every kid's dreams.
After a violent mob of Trump supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol, law enforcement has arrested 82 people so far in Washington.
As the 45th president vacates the office, so goes comedy's main target. But considering the best material of the last four years was often the stuff that ignored him completely, there actually is a blueprint for the future.
From Baby Boomers to Gen Z'ers, here's how different generations react to a wrong food order.
It was more than a little ironic then that the man who let the genie out of the bottle was suddenly condemning what that genie did.
It's a huge miss.
It turns out you don't want to skimp on your car's oil.
The closed-door ceremony came less than a day after Trump's supporters broke into and vandalized the US Capitol.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
Trump said his "focus now turns to ensuring a smooth orderly and seamless transition of power."
Is extreme cold in your future?
Use of the word "like" as a discourse particle, filler or hedge is an older practice than you might realize, as usefully explained by Abraham Piper.
Aziz Ansari's Master Of None is to return for a third series, this time shot in London, Chortle can reveal.
Stephen Wertheim's book "Tomorrow, the World" argues US military superiority was a post-World War II choice.
Just because they both come from California does not mean they'll get along.
A new exhibition shines a light on the long-running collective of photographers who started documenting black culture in the '60s and haven't stopped since.
On the white supremacist plot to take over Wilmington, North Carolina.
McEnany delivered a 2-minute statement condemning the violent riots in Washington DC yesterday, claiming they were "appalling" and "antithetical to the American way."
While the FBI investigates the insurrection, Instagram account @homegrownterrorists is doing some crowdsourced sleuthing of its own.
"If Trump and the Cubs can win, anything is possible." Are we all characters in a universe-sized version of "The Sims"?
New evidence based on a mummified baboon skull may help unlock the secrets of a lost civilization.
Capitol Police said in a statement that Officer Brian D. Sicknick died at approximately 9:30 p.m. ET Thursday "due to injuries sustained while on-duty."
It's not for everyone, apparently.
Wednesday wasn't Trumpism's "last gasp." It was the manifestation of a long-held fantasy. And most perpetrators walked away, uncuffed, to fight another day.
Even months after recovering from COVID-19, a small number of people still find that everything tastes "like cardboard."
D.C. police will give you $1,000 for information about this very famous person who has been identified dozens of times.
It's a bird, it's a plane, it's a mom!
Alexander shared a photo of himself in Washington DC for the "Save America" rally protesting Joe Biden's presidential victory.
The largely unmoderated, conservative friendly website is back in the news following insurrection at the Capitol.
Try as it might, this pelican realizes it can't swallow an entire capybara. The capybara doesn't seem to mind.
This first full week of January has felt like a year, rounded off with an attempted coup. Let's dive in.
Many CEOs and celebs consider a liter of water before breakfast an essential life hack.
Electric Cycle Rider got their hands on an exclusive, limited release Sur-Ron XX — a modified electric bike made by Chinese manufacturer Sur Ron. Only 100 bikes were made and with an estimated $4,000 price tag, only a select few will get to enjoy this beast.
The publisher faced calls to drop the Missouri Republican's upcoming book, "The Tyranny of Big Tech," following criticism of his efforts to overturn the presidential election.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi held a briefing Thursday in the wake of Wednesday's violent swarming of the United States Capitol by a pro-Trump mob.
In 1979, a riot broke out at a Florida school. Hundreds of screaming students claimed they were possessed by demons. Was it evil spirits or something even darker that haunted Miami Aerospace Academy?
The move is a reminder of social platforms' power over online speech — and the inconsistency with which they wield it.
Veronica Westhrin, a Norwegian journalist covering the US for NRK, captured this interaction between a guy on a stoop and a lady in a car about the White insurrectionists' siege of the United States Capitol.
The mob should never have been that close to the building — and heads should roll, experts say.
The discussions occurred in recent weeks, and it was not clear whether he has brought it up since he incited supporters to march on the Capitol, where some stormed the site.
Scarborough went on the offensive and ranted on the double standard shown by the Capitol Police, including worse "what-if" hypotheticals and contrasting their previous record in the city.
An anonymous Instagram sparked a heated dialogue about safety, privacy and privilege earlier this week.
You've already lost. This is what Americans need to understand
It may look cute, but don't understand the strength of a beaver's jaw and teeth.