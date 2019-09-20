Here's Why Will Smith's Final Record Haunts Him As His Greatest Shame
Will Smith has had a lot of regrets in his life, but one of the least talked about was his disastrous final album.
The late night host spent the majority of his monologue poking fun at his arch nemesis on Capitol Hill and her sudden amnesia about what she was doing on January 6.
Lou Maletta was determined to get gay life — from porn reviews to political coverage — on TV. Forty years ago, he succeeded.
Criteria include ingenuity, staying power, the puzzles' effect on history — and whether they gave the author a good kind of headache or bad kind of headache.
The Twitter co-founder and top company executives could be in line for significant paydays should the Tesla mogul's deal close, even though they might prefer to be running the company themselves.
"I don't even know if it's over. I can't tell. No one's come out to tell us either way. I feel like Greta Thunberg should come out and just give us good news for once," quipped Zoltan Kaszas.
A strange meat allergy has been spreading through tick bites. One promising solution came from an unexpected place.
Bill Hader explained how his 8-year-old daughter pulled off a wonderful prank in front of Chris Pratt, why he wanted to infuse some Stars Wars like magic into "Barry" and what working with the great Henry Winkler is like.
Plus: the more likely one.
The floating city would be a sustainable version of the key shipping hub of Busan, South Korea.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Jomboy brings everyone up to speed about why Kyle Schwarber completely lost it over Angel Hernandez.
Nothing beats a good Bollywood movie. We've rounded up some of the best films to help you get into the genre.
Prepare to melt some faces when you shred with the Casio DG-20 Digital Guitar Synth Gray.
A Texas appeals court granted a stay of execution on Monday, two days before Lucio was due to die by lethal injection.
But I could have stolen any number of them.
Miguel Almiron's goal that sealed Newcastle's recent win over Crystal Palace, in the English League, must be seen in super slow motion to be appreciated.
Whether these players were plagued by injury, didn't have the skill to translate to the NFL level or had troubles away from the field, they all failed to live up to the hype in some way.
From Mary Whitehouse to the new 'puriteens', there is a growing anti-sex movement gathering pace.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Magician David Blaine reveals how he tricks people remotely, on YouTube, and then teaches some of his tricks to Marques Brownlee — who then tries his best to hoodwink other YouTubers.
The tug-of-war for talent continues as employers fight over candidates — yet not every applicant is a hot commodity.
If we're only going to have a single tank top, we're taking Dwight to the gun show.
Pete Jr. is speaking from experience. The comedian has now come to a conclusion that men shouldn't be allowed to drive, after he did something embarrassing behind the wheel.
A joint investigation has learned that Newport cigarette maker Reynolds American has hired Black lobbyists and influenced grass-roots groups to help fan fears among Black communities about menthol bans.
It only weighs about three pounds, captures photos and video and it only costs about $360 on Indiegogo.
The beloved Canadian comedy sketch show is being brought back from the dead after nearly 30 years.
More than 10 years on from Norway's deadliest terror attack, survivors are still fighting the far-right ideology that inspired it.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
Tom Scott straps into a wicker sledge and gets hurled into oncoming traffic in Madeira.
Cushy prisons for the immoral, a new meritocracy, soil husbandry and 15 more ideas from readers.
Back in 2013, on "The Howard Stern Show," Bill Hader explained how John Mulaney would force him to break character on "Saturday Night Live" with some chaotic decision making.
When Yeoh first read the script for "Everything Everywhere All at Once," she gave a big sigh of relief: Finally, here was a film that put a middle-aged mother in the role of action hero.
Captured by Nicolas Heller aka New York Nico, this fan's snack combination isn't the problem — it's how he went about it.
Move over, Paris.
"If I've learned anything from the terrible things that have happened the last few years it's the value of time and to make sure you're spending your time the way you want to spend it," Geddy Lee said in response to a question about whether the band will get back together.
Ripples in spacetime revealed that two black holes united into one, which then sped off at around 5 million kilometers per hour.
DaBaby said he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed Jaylin Craig in a North Carolina Walmart in 2018, but security footage appears to show a different picture.
The former president's business practices are being investigated by the New York attorney general, who says she has found "significant evidence" the Trump Organization relied on "misleading valuations" for more than a decade.
A ONE X2 action camera got strapped to a weather balloon and sent up 80,872 feet. Here's the footage that they captured during its extraordinary journey.
Those yellow stains on pillows may be gross, but they're not permanent.
Kyle Schwarber let Angel Hernandez have it in one of the most memorable argued calls we've ever seen.
Election result means no Marine Le Pen — but it does mean 5 more years of Emmanuel Macron.
Yogurt is a staple food among cultures around the world. You get a lot of variety in the supermarket, but America's Test Kitchen explains how you can make the best version at home.
Capital to undergo mass testing after 33 new locally transmitted cases as the government stick to zero-COVID strategy.
"People understood that 1776 was code for break into the Capitol, do violence, and most importantly, block the certification of Joe Biden — that is an act of insurrection," attorney Andrew Celli explained.