Here's Why This Modified Charging Cable Is The Last Thing You Want Plugged Into Your Computer
How this modified charging cable that looks remarkably like Apple's Lightning cable could be used by hackers to hijack your machine.
Home cook Ethan Chlebowski dives into all things onion dicing and investigates whether techniques followed in Michelin kitchens really make a difference, as opposed to amateur methods everyone else uses.
From highlighting some of the show's most deranged performances to the moments that made it truly great, here's what people are saying about "Glee" 13 years down the line.
Mohamed Belkhir AKA MB14 will leave you stunned at this beatboxing demonstration he gave French TV.
The DARPA-led project aims to build a constellation of military satellites in low Earth orbit.
Amazon guarantees that these AirPods Pro look and work just like the new product, and that's backed by a 90-day guarantee.
Cases of the viral disease have been reported or are suspected in the US and Europe.
We all know that person who seems COVID-proof. They've been exposed countless times. Their spouse and kids all had COVID, yet they somehow avoided it.
The Milky Way galaxy can bee seen in all its glory after it was captured by Gemini Observatory's all-sky camera during the recent lunar eclipse.
The famed attorney (and noted heartthrob) talks candidly about what the new HBO drama series gets wrong and how it feels to be a sex symbol.
The soft-spoken Blink 182 drummer gives a tour inside his refuge of comfort from the chaos of celebrity.
Okay, sure, this is more likely to be used with couples or parents with young kids, but multi-person showering can be a lot better this way. No more weird shuffling.
Jomboy summarizes Josh Naylor's monster game where he became the first player with 8 RBIs in the eighth inning or later and gave his hecklers an earful.
Russian merchant ships are taking pilfered grain from Ukraine and attempting to cash in.
Seeking out a surprisingly controversial special.
This week we've also got Julia Fox's joots and "Why isn't it possible?"
"Look, this is our last show, but we don't wanna get too emotional and ruin the show by suddenly crying in the monologue. That's Jimmy's territory," Mulaney zinged.
"I wouldn't be surprised to know that there are species found in these caves that have never been reported or described by science until now," one researcher said.
The pandemic put an end to required birthday cupcakes, team happy hours and forced 'fun' activities. Many workers are deeply relieved.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
Seth Meyers couldn't stop laughing at Madison Cawthorn's humilating defeat in his state primary, saying "Next time you get invited to a cocaine orgy, just go!"
Jim Bollenbacher, a EMT and paramedic, took to Reddit and answered questions about music festival safety. Here are some things he suggests to do that will help you stay safe.
On top of the existing discounts on hundreds of sale items, you'll save a bonus 15 percent with this coupon code: hbsale15. Valid May 19 through May 22.
Former president George W. Bush was delivering a speech at his presidential center on Wednesday when he quipped, "The decision of one man to launch a wholly unjustified and brutal invasion of Iraq. I mean, of Ukraine…"
COVID has been running amok in the Chinese capital. What happens there will reverberate around the world.
Not only does it offer MagSafe support for quick and secure connections to iPhones, but it's comptible with other cameras as well.
Stavros Halkias finds a sub-subcontractor for Amazon and hearing about what he does for his job might make you feel a lot better about your current employment situation.
Report by special inspector general blames Trump and Biden administrations, as well as the Afghan government of Ashraf Ghani.
On its face, the Norm 1 looks like a chic analog watch, but there's actually a hidden OLED screen to read texts and notifications.
Chicago Cubs's Christopher Morel dazzled Wrigley Field on Tuesday night in his first Major League at bat.
The United States is facing an industry-wide shortage of baby formula, and poorer families are being hit the hardest.
The climactic dance scene in "DIrty Dancing" is dramatically improved with "The Muppets" theme song.
Separatists in Ukraine are touting a janky-looking improvised jamming gun for defending against drones.
Josh Kushner has largely stayed under the radar compared to his controversial brother but his ascent to billionaire status is worth a closer look.
Mariette Pathy Allen's work celebrates a courageous and fiercely loyal community.
Scientists have long tried to make sense out of cave lion drawings painted on a cave wall by our ancient ancestors.
Federal prosecutors have suffered a string of high-profile losses that point to long-term institutional problems.
This compilation of dogs being rescued at the animal shelter will have you crying happy tears of joy.
As the Yakuza lose influence, foreign criminals are seizing the reins of the Japanese drug market. One of them spent a year telling VICE how he did it.
It's easy to dismiss Bobby McFerrin as a one-hit wonder but his talent knows no bounds, as Todd in the Shadows explains.
Shrinking its massive portfolio of home loans won't make for easy economics or politics.
"No matter how hard you try to avoid being cringe, you will look back on your life and cringe retrospectively," Swift quipped.
How American life was changed by a subsidy that ride-hail companies can no longer afford.
You had to feel sorry for Boston Red Sox starter Nathan Eovaldi, who tied a major-league record for giving up five home runs in the same inning.
"The receptionist seemed genuinely taken aback when I declined whiskey. It was 11am on a weekday."
Instead of windows, passengers access cameras mounted on the outside of the vehicle using their VR headset.