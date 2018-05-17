Here's Why There's Been A Spike In COVID-19 Variants
Over the past several months, there's been a spike in COVID-19 variants around the globe. Here's what that means for the future of the pandemic.
Over the past several months, there's been a spike in COVID-19 variants around the globe. Here's what that means for the future of the pandemic.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Other democracies are polarized, but the U.S. is unique.
Pat Larson found a way to automatically charge his Tesla whenever he comes home and starts the charging process.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Karl Stefanovic and Ally Langdon can't contain themselves during a risqué news segment on Jeff Bezos's rocket.
Automated protocols running on the internet are paying traders to provide liquidity for unregulated, decentralized markets.
With this excellent book by Tristan Gooley, you can learn how to interpret nature's most important, strange and fascinating clues.
Over the past several months, there's been a spike in COVID-19 variants around the globe. Here's what that means for the future of the pandemic.
The rush to find a conspiracy around the COVID-19 pandemic's origins is driven by narrative, not evidence.
During a Euro 2020 press conference on Monday, soccer superstar Cristiano Ronaldo irritably moved two bottles of Coca-Cola, one of the official sponsors of the event, and then picked up a bottle of water.
Shane from Stuff Made Here
reviews how the the Lock Picking Lawyer was able to pick his supposedly "unpickable" lock.
Manchin urged big-money donors with No Labels to talk to Sen. Roy Blunt about flipping his vote on the commission in order to save the filibuster.
The next version of Windows has leaked online.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Richard Lenski, a professor of Microbial ecology at Michigan State University, has been tracking genetic changes for 33 years. Here's what we've learned so far.
The amount of heat Earth traps has roughly doubled since 2005, contributing to more rapidly warming oceans, air and land, according to new research from NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Joe Biden tussled with CNN reporter Kaitlan Collins over whether Putin will change his behavior.
The novelist describes helping two writers who went on to insult her online, and condemns era of "angels jostling to out-angel one another."
When so many bosses, workplaces and entire industries suck, it's easy to feel like looking for a new job is a pointless endeavor.
The more you know!
In interviews, several current and former employees say Amazon has a pattern of slow progress on racial bias and discrimination issues inside the company.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. And sometimes, when survival is at stake, that means human flesh is on the menu.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A police lieutenant in Boston named Timothy Kervin made over $355,000 a year. How do some police officers make astronomical salaries?
Burnham, like Shane Dawson and Jenna Marbles, grew up on the internet. But how they've dealt with being constantly online has varied drastically.
Ovens can vary wildly in temperature, resulting in either under- or over-baked food. This clever little hack works to keep the temperature more consistent for better bakes.
In the run up to Prime Day proper, we'll be highlighting early deals, providing tips for hitting the ground running and keeping you abreast of the latest information.
Camping, hiking, long road trips and more are on the table this summer. Let's keep everyone safe, okay?
Please give the creator of this concept a chocolate-dipped banana.
The birthrate is falling for American women in their 20s, especially in places where the local economy is booming.
The actor said that people calling "In the Heights" colorist should "leave it alone."
Technology Connections explains the quaint history of the hurricane lantern.
Cars fail in a variety of ways, and that's normal. But this failure is very much not.
Koenigsegg is interested in any and all fuels, including those sourced from volcanoes
The 'Star Trek: Picard' season two teaser trailer has a sneak peek into Jean-Luc Picard's next frontier — time, coming to Paramount+ in 2022.
How a simple Instagram caption became a queer battleground.
A grossly simplified view of the United States bombing campaign over Japan in World War II favors dramatic personalities over the reality
Here's how electric planes are inevitable, and will change air travel as we know it.
Want to brighten your smile? Whiten those chompers in the comfort of your own home. The deluxe kit will only cost you $29.99.
Kodak changed the way Americans saw themselves and their country. But it struggled to reinvent itself for the digital age.
Tom Hiddleston revisits his most famous roles with his relaxing dulcet speaking voice.
Research shows that five work hours a day can improve productivity and bolster wellbeing. There's only one thing holding companies back
The health of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has long been a source of morbid fascination in rival South Korea, which sits in the shadow of Kim's 1.2-million-strong army and his growing arsenal of nuclear-armed missiles.
Back in the day, artists used to be able to sing. Rick Beato explains how auto-tune robbed music of its character.
Some Prime Day deals aren't as great as they seem — like the five "bargains" that Wirecutter staffers plan to steer clear of this year.
Driving the Ferrari SF90 is a chance to experience the battery-powered, eerily quiet future of supercars.
In the World Cup qualifying game between Haiti and Canada, Haitian goalkeeper Josue Duverger's humiliating blunder resulted in an own goal.
A flowing, connected interior — once a fringe experiment of American architectural modernism — has became ubiquitous, and beloved. But it promises a liberation from housework that remains a fantasy. (From 2018)
Project Veritas known for undercover operations against media organizations and political groups