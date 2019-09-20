Why The Sunshield Might Be The Most Interesting Technology That Makes The James Webb Space Telescope Work
SmarterEveryDay explores how the tennis court-sized sunshield is the killer app onboard the James Webb Space Telescope.
SmarterEveryDay explores how the tennis court-sized sunshield is the killer app onboard the James Webb Space Telescope.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
On a recent podcast episode, veteran funnyman Jamie Foxx discussed his foray into comedy and explained the influence late night TV has had on his career, including his pitch perfect impersonations.
"I'm genuinely not sure if I should be saving for retirement or if we're all gonna burn out before then."
Day9 shamefully concedes a match of "Hearthstone" after a misplay, and what ensues is an all-time classic. Due note, he uses some salty language.
SmarterEveryDay explores how the tennis court-sized sunshield is the killer app onboard the James Webb Space Telescope.
The first Apple event of the year will be digital-only and focused on more technical stuff.
Nathan C. Wyeth came up with the design of the signature oval office in the White House. Here's the thinking behind the design.
Guy Torry chats about the genesis of Phat Tuesday, the weekly comedy show that turned him into a Hollywood kingmaker.
Over half a million refugees have fled Ukraine after Russia began invading the country on Thursday, February 24. Hundreds of people have been killed and injured according the Ukrainian authorities while multiple sanctions from around the world have been imposed on Russia.
Congresswoman Lauren Boebert decided to jeer Joe Biden as he talked about the death of his son during the State of the Union.
A legal battle between Seattle and the Sauk-Suiattle Indian Tribe could test the Rights of Nature movement.
This is what happens when medical professionals don't believe women.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Brad Pitt holds on for dear life in this assassin battle royale coming to theaters on July 15.
We look ahead to the best movies coming to everyone's favorite streamer in March 2022.
Coca-Cola has introduced a limited edition space themed Coke flavor. Is it any good?
"The food was great! Unfortunately, Putin spoiled our appetites by invading Ukraine."
Every superhero needs a nemesis—these are the ones who have given the Dark Knight the best fight on the big screen.
Greg Daniels almost had Brian the boom mic operator have an affair with Pam in the final season of "The Office."
Here. You look like you could use some good tweets.
A sommelier from a three-star Michelin restaurant in the Piedmont region of Italy recently told VICE that he'd once encountered a couple in their sixties who ordered the finest veal sirloin steak cooked rare — for their dog.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Comedian Kimberly Clark explains how her name sometimes puts her at a disadvantage and shares the best real life resignation she's seen.
Keep a LifeStraw with you whenever you're out in the wilderness, and you'll be able to turn any water source into safe drinking water.
As it turns out, we have other things to do than pet our cats every second of every day. When you're away from their favorite couch, this automatic brush gets the job done.
Turns out there's more to Costco than just bulk deals. TikToker James Las Vegas has a bunch of tips and tricks that'll help you out in the big store.
It's been nearly a decade since the last numbered "Gran Turismo," so we're anxious to get our hands on Sony's latest racing sim.
These stretchy chinos are best-sellers at Huckberry for a reason: They look and feel incredible.
Chris Cillizza breaks down all the highlights and lowlights from Joe Biden's 2022 State of the Union Address.
What are the dots even doing?
The best wireless earbuds Apple has ever made are $52 off today on Amazon.
This excruciating "Wheel of Fortune" round featured three incorrect solves, two bad letters, two Bankrupts, and a Lose a Turn. And seriously, Laura? "Another feather in your lap?!"
"I was almost addicted to power and ambition," Atoosa Rubenstein says. "Nothing was enough — vacations to Bali and Capri, going to the Met Ball."
Vinheteiro demonstrates a brilliant way to play the piano several feet away from the keys.
Before Russia's invasion of Ukraine, U.S. intelligence had predicted a blistering assault by Moscow that would quickly mobilize the vast Russian air power that its military assembled in order to dominate Ukraine's skies.
How to save money on groceries by choosing certain generic branded products instead of pricier brands.
The tallest structure in the country was rocked by a missile strike, disrupting Ukrainian TV channels and killing 5 people.
Your guide to the threat of armageddon.
Conan O'Brien cannot keep himself together when Will Arnett starts riffing like a mad man.
The Nerdwriter makes a case that one of cinema's most evocative tools might not hold fort for much longer.
Don't let them memory-hole the awful things Trump did as president to Ukraine.
Martin Hyde, a Florida congressional candidate from Sarasota, dropped out of the race after this damning footage of him threatening a police officer went viral.
Four out of the top five happiest cities in America are in California.
The Russians may yet conquer Ukraine. But Ukrainians have shown that they will not let them hold it, says historian and author Yuval Noah Harari.
We're convinced Nick Offerman and Seth Rogen should pivot to becoming full time crafting YouTubers.
In his first State of the Union address, the president sought to rescue his dismal approval ratings by avoiding stark partisanship.
Why are people recasting ordinary Ukrainians as Marvel heroes? It's got more to do with internet fandom than you think.
Vladimir Putin's invasion of Ukraine has raised fears of nuclear war. Shashank Joshi, defense editor of The Economist, breaks down the likelihood.