Here's Why The Public Is Not Allowed Inside This World Heritage Site
The Chauvet Cave in France contains the world's oldest known cave paintings and is off-limits to lookie-loos. But Tom Scott gives us a peek inside something that's just as good.
The Chauvet Cave in France contains the world's oldest known cave paintings and is off-limits to lookie-loos. But Tom Scott gives us a peek inside something that's just as good.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
10 Hyde Park Place is believed to be London's tiniest home. Here's the curious history behind this fascinating building.
Our social lives took a big hit during the pandemic, and it's left us thinking about the value of friendship to our emotional and even physical wellbeing. Here's how many friends psychologists think you should have.
The Chauvet Cave in France contains the world's oldest known cave paintings and is off-limits to lookie-loos. But Tom Scott gives us a peek inside something that's just as good.
Harry Styles's new album, the "Conversations With Friends" TV series, "Akhnaten" returns and more.
Recorded during several hedonistic months in a fabulous Cote d'Azur villa, Exile on Main St is seen as the Stones' epic, creative peak. As the classic album turns 50, stars tell us how it got their rocks off.
After numerous delays spanning over a decade, director James Cameron's "Avatar" sequel, "Avatar: The Way of Water," is planned on being released on December 16.
High-level aides to the former president aren't the only ones who can detail his network's movements leading up to and during the Capitol attack.
Intricately designed and beautifully crafted, ROKR has made a puzzle box that'll really cook your noodle.
This Jomboy explanation for the New York Mets's thrilling 9th inning comeback against the Philadelphia Phllies after being down 6 runs will put you on the edge of your seat.
The finding comes just days after the lake's low water level led to the discovery of a body in a barrel.
With record levels of migrants perishing in the desert, border agents are flouting a new law requiring tallies of the dead.
Conceptual synthesizer and a homage to the Nintendo Entertainment System.
Film directors the Safdie brothers and Paul Thomas Anderson spoke about Adam Sandler — on an A24 podcast episode — and Anderson revealed when he first met Sandler, and what Adam does after a long day of shooting.
Follow the /News Namespace to keep up with all the most important things going on in the world.
A closer look at the most controversial play of the 2022 NBA Playoffs by a trained medical professional.
Taji from VICE continues his quest to try out the worst-rated places in America. This time he visits Marshall Security in Compton, CA, and is left questioning why it has so many one-star reviews.
Marjorie Dannenfelser's single-minded pursuit of an end to abortion.
John Oliver can't believe some of the ridiculous misinformation being thrown around ahead of Monday's presidential election in The Philippines, including the most mind-boggling story about Michael Jordan.
Harry Cornick of Luton Town Football Club scored a very cheeky goal against Reading, in the English second division, after he hoodwinked the opposing goalkeeper.
Scientists monitoring the big cats in northwestern Mexico see potential paths to reintroduction across the border.
This might look like a simple chopping board, but it's capable of much more. Invest in this one device, and you'll be able to sharpen, sterilize, weigh, chop and more.
Electric eels can produce shocks as powerful as 650 volts. This is how they're trapped out in the Amazon rainforest.
We know it's not great to be constantly apologizing, but a viral TikTok has the solution.
Many shirts in this style are a bit gaudy, but this shirt from Flint and Tinder is just right.
Every step of the American Formula One journey has been right on time, and the Miami Grand Prix was another perfect step.
Chris McCausland and Lee Mack crack up the audience with this hilarious bit presenting at the BAFTAs.
We all need to distract ourselves from the constant suck of spreadsheets from time to time. This crowdfunded marble track delivers on just that.
This week, a man doing exercises to make his voice sexier, a letter writer who thinks the fake diamond engagement ring he bought his fiancée is not a big deal, and a question about spitting while washing dishes.
Rumble Dog Pictures reimagined how Kevin Smith's gritty black-and-white comedy about two convenience store clerks would look with the magic of technicolor.
The 40L Southwest trail pack has a thoughtful, streamlined setup. From weekend trips to quick hikes, it's the perfect size for adventurers that want to do more with less.
Watch Kendrick Lamar morph into a slew of characters in the music video for "The Heart Part 5" — his first new track since 2018.
There are two different solutions to Monday's Wordle after the New York Times changed the answer to keep the game "distinct from the news."
The market is tight, there are jobs available but not all of them cater to people's special needs. This is how the Kawasaki factory, in Lincoln, Nebraska, is trying to change the trend and offer better working conditions.
"Bring back the short-lived bB Open Deck model to battle the Ford Maverick and Hyundai Santa Cruz."
Several projects are aiming to bring back mammoths and other species that have vanished from the planet. Whether that's technically possible is beside the point.
The rockers played a 40-minute concert in a subway station. Here were some of the highlights from the performance.
The Global Plastic Watch team took Sky News on a virtual tour of the site before it launched, showing the hundreds of plastic waste sites scattered round the world.
The failure to hold unscrupulous landlords to account is denying tenants their basic dignity, writes Bella Saltiel.
Mark Esper told "60 Minutes" that "every few weeks" he would have to "swat down" some of Donald Trump's "dangerous" ideas.
Inès dreamt of a better life in France. Instead, she was held captive inside a family home and made to work 24 hours a day.
A privately imported car, this manual-equipped wagon was painted in its whimsical color scheme after arriving in the States.
John Oliver called the draft decision overturning Roe v. Wade "a horror show" and explained the ramifications of America losing the constitutional right to obtain an abortion,
This angle captures how far from behind Rich Strike came to make the finish that stunned the world.
President Biden has a few choices when it comes to dealing with the almost $1.7 trillion of debt owed by more than 40 million Americans.
A documentary about Norm, his incident in Iowa, his philosophies, and his battles with cancer.
"My tweets meant so much to me — too much."
At least 30 people are dead and at least 24 remained hospitalized Sunday after Friday's explosion at the Hotel Saratoga in Havana, the Cuban health ministry said.