Here's Why The COVID-19 Vaccine Needs To Be Kept At 94 Degrees Below Zero
Why the COVID-19 vaccine must be kept in subzero temperatures to ensure "optimal efficacy."
Forensic Architecture made a 3D model that reconstructs the events of the Beirut blast on August 4.
Fox News' Kristin Fischer said Rudy Giuliani's claims were "light on facts."
A man valiantly fought off an alligator to save the life of a little dog.
If he hadn't noticed this in time, this video would have ended very differently.
President Trump's attorney Rudy Giuliani interrupted his press conference on alleged voter fraud to act out a scene from the beloved 1992 Joe Pesci movie.
A guy finds a "stray man" and the neighbor kids love him.
This week's main characters include a conservative commentator who is not a fan of men in dresses, a celebrity daughter with an essay that nobody likes, a former New York City mayor that melted under hot lights, a quarterback's wife who thinks Michigan is a dictatorship and a pop star who hates criticism.
The former president's 768-page memoir hardly mentions the drone program, which killed hundreds of civilians, and when it does it's pretty gross.
It only takes a second to mess up all the good work that came before.
The cruelest rejections are the ones that come from the bottom of the heart.
Trump's lawyers have not yet had their day in court, but they will have to do a great deal better than this if they hope to succeed.
The new season shows the prime minister playing Ibble Dibble with royal family. What… is that?
If you've had your hands under a faucet for far too long without realizing it's not automatic, you're definitely too high.
In 2018, Netflix's "The Princess Switch" gave us two Vanessa Hudgenses on screen at once. This month's sequel, "The Princess Switch: Switched Again," will give us three. When will we get four? Five? How about 100?
Don't have time to go for a run after work? Start pedaling while you're burning through your inbox, and be finished with your exercise before lunch rolls around.
No matter how much we try to pretend otherwise, COVID-19 is a disease you get from being around other people.
One of the world's most beloved observatories is being demolished before its time.
Geraldo Rivera had perhaps the hottest take ever given on cable news.
Exercising outside in the winter is amazing; standing around is not.
"If I could, I'd do it all over again."
Because as Carl Sagan once put it, "If we crave some cosmic purpose, then let us find ourselves a worthy goal."
Creative power couple Kevin Ryan and Rob Ashford fashioned a seductive hideaway deep in a former 1920s woodland resort.
A man valiantly fought off an alligator to save the life of a little dog.
This week, we've got Twitter Fleets, Pfizer vs Moderna, this claim is disputed, Mark Zuckerberg and Jack Dorsey, George Clooney giving 14 friends $1 million each and "The Crown's" bashful Princess Diana.
The Republican senator's office said he was exposed to someone with COVID-19 on Friday
"Pay attention to me!"
We're in a new COVID wave just as Thanksgiving arrives — but we have to remember that it's the government's fault.
In a rare turn of events, Carlson pointed out there has been no evidence to support the allegations of voter fraud from Trump's campaign attorney Sidney Powell.
A new paper renews concerns about bias in image recognition services offered by Google, Microsoft and Amazon.
Scrolling through real estate listings in far-flung destinations is a way to visualize an alternate life, whether you're trying to move or not.
If he hadn't noticed this in time, this video would have ended very differently.
GM partnered with EV startup Nikola to make an electric truck, a company that is under investigation by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the Department of Justice for alleged securities fraud.
October 2020 was one of the craziest news months in recent history, but you wouldn't know it by looking at people's Facebook feeds.
When you had "be more social" and "travel more" as your goals for this year, but then 2020 swooped in to disrupt all of that.
Unlike people, numbers don't lie.
We rank every Ron Howard movie ever made, from "Solo: A Star Wars Story" to "Cinderella Man" to "Apollo 13" — and his latest, "Hillbilly Elegy."
Redditors discovered that the rapper has never officially uploaded his absurd song from the "Deep Blue Sea" soundtrack.
Whether served with hors d'oeuvres or sipped post-pie, these seasonal cocktail recipes make for a more festive Turkey Day.
100 groundbreaking inventions — including a smarter beehive, a greener tube of toothpaste, and technology that could catalyze a COVID-19 vaccine — that are changing the way we live, work, play and think about what's possible.
The video, which features the pair throwing a wild tour bus party before playing a show together, ends with an on-screen message reading, "In loving memory of all my exes. Eat sh*t."
Apple's first M1 Macs have defied expectations and are more powerful than anyone expected, handily beating out many other Intel Macs that Apple is continuing to sell.
With tourists nowhere to be found, this is the eerie new reality of New York's cultural institutions.
Nikolai, a farmer from the Ryazan Region in the future, explains that it's a lie that Russia is a "technically backward country."
Before the virus hit, Mumbai's local trains were the perfect cruising hotspots.
Many of the homes have a style that mirrors the owner's professional aesthetic.
After testing out over 100 phones, YouTuber Mrwhosetheboss gives his verdict on the best smartphones of 2020.
After a chase, Matthew Piercey disappeared underwater using a submersible scooter, the authorities said. When he surfaced, agents were waiting with dry clothes his wife had provided.
What does it say about our mental health when we mostly relate to memes of Christopher looking despondent wrapped in a blanket, or nodding off on heroin in front of a corn dog stand?
The Canadian Lad tackles an interesting theory behind all the possibilities of Thanos winning.
It seems stupidly simple.
Lil Nas X insists that he's mostly been winging it, but all the evidence proves that he's clearly a natural-born social media savant with his finger on the pulse of pop culture.
For a second, it looked like the fly knew what the Venus flytrap was up to, but it then let down its guard.