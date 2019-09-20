Video Gift Guides Gaming Picks Sports Long Reads Tech Culture Science Photos

Want more videos like this?

Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.

'I FELT I HAD TO SURVIVE'
melmagazine.com

In 2013, Leathers' name, identity and status as a sex worker was leaked to the press, creating a media firestorm that placed a scarlet letter on her chest for her role in the Anthony Weiner scandal. But eight years later, she's no longer letting anyone else define her.

Explore →

Technology

Explore →

Digg Picks

Explore →

Hacker Noon

Explore →

SuperJump

Explore →

Album A Day

Explore →

NFTs

Explore →

Science

Even More →

Namespaces

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

x