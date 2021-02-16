Here's Why Student Films Are So Bad
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
Here's how the paternoster elevators in Prague, one of the last of its kind, works.
In January, the Ukrainian freighter "MV Arvin" split in two and then sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
After the Senate acquitted Donald Trump, Trump's defense attorney Michael van der Veen was interviewed by CBSN anchor Lana Zak. The interview quickly became heated.
Kevin Miller performed each of his favorite songs throughout his life.
Around 170 manatees were spotted interacting with dolphins in the shallow waters of Florida.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
In the '80s, the spy agency investigated the "Gateway Experience" technique to alter consciousness and ultimately escape spacetime. Here is everything you need to know.
YouTube star GeoWizard, aka Tom Davies, shares some straight talk about his linear style of adventure.
"It is just a lie that wind turbines, 'green energy' are the root causes of the problems in Texas right now," Hayes said on his program Tuesday.
We feel sorry for the Dunkin' Donuts employee who had to deal with this.
John Simmit reveals the truth about Tubby custard — and those reggae references you may have missed.
Its potential ability to "fix" people at the genetic level is a threat to those who are judged by society to be biologically inferior
The first casino Donald Trump ever built has been closed since 2014. The 39-story building came tumbling down on Wednesday morning after a scheduled implosion.
"This is where there has not been good reporting on this."
Jacob Stolworthy talks to Michael Angelo Covino and Kyle Marvin about their darkly hilarious little-seen indie, which is a cult classic-in-waiting.
"Cruella" is set in 1970s London and focuses on how one of Disney's most famous villains came to be. "Cruella" premieres in May.
The legal doctrine that allows people to be prosecuted for murder even if they didn't kill anyone has fallen out of favor across the globe. In America, it remains common.
Millennial women are increasingly turning to self-help-adjacent manifesting or "good vibes" to find financial security, but the cost often isn't cheap.
Christopher McDonald resurrected his infamous "Happy Gilmore" villain to respond to Adam Sandler and celebrate the movie's 25th anniversary.
People who survive a bout of COVID-19 with mild symptoms or even no symptoms may be able to thank their Neanderthal ancestors, a new study suggests.
Not only does this retro-style controller work on the Switch, but it works well with the PC, Android phones and even Raspberry Pi emulation setups.
What are the biggest mistakes that student films make?
A bill in the works would turn over large tracts of Nevada to tech companies, allowing them to build — and run — their own towns.
The shots are beginning to have a societal impact, but herd immunity is a distant dream.
The Action Lab explains what Fata Morgana and Looming are, and how they make vessels in the ocean appear to "float."
In his new book, Columbia professor and recreational heroin user Carl Hart argues the harms of drug use and addiction have been systematically overstated.
Here's how South Carolina breeder Ed Currie cultivated the Carolina Reaper, the hottest pepper in the world.
The ouster of Gina Carano from the Star Wars show draws the ire of the political right-wing and marks an inflection point for Lucasfilm, whose star was warned repeatedly about her social posts.
Hundreds of millions of cards have been stolen from online retailers, banks and payments companies before being sold for cryptocurrency on dozens of online marketplaces.
One has the Great Depression. The other, well, also has depression.
Kize Bae challenged herself to learn Bruno Mars's "Runaway Baby" in 30 days.
Adam Sandler absolutely crushes this Happy Gilmore swing more than 25 years later.
Meet the original architects of Cancel Culture.
A mischievous 8-year-old was able to get out of class by disabling her Zoom with an incorrect password exploit, which she brilliantly disguised as a software glitch.
Brooke Baldwin announced she was leaving the network in April.
Today Apple pushed out the second beta of iOS 14.5 to developers, also revealing that the latest new batch of emojis will finally be arriving for everyone.
The answer is manyfold — encompassing everything from sociological changes, to biology, to technology, to linguistics.
Florida State's Josie Muffley performed a extraordinary tag out while in mid-air.
Texas has frozen over. The state is in the midst of an unprecedented cold-weather crisis, with temperatures dropping below zero. The resulting energy demands have completely crippled the state's electricity supply; as of Monday night, more than 4 million people across Texas were without electricity and likely freezing in their homes or outside, a potentially fatal result of the state's lack of preparation.
What do you do in situations like this?
Think you can win the Deep Space Food Challenge?
For Kim Ji-young, arriving in South Korea at the age of 31 after an arduous escape from the North "was like a dream."
In January, the Ukrainian freighter "MV Arvin" split in two and then sunk to the bottom of the Black Sea, killing at least two crew members. Here's the horrifying moment when the snap happened.
Millions of Texans were without heat and electricity Monday as snow, ice and frigid temperatures caused a catastrophic failure of the state's power grid.
Although "True Believer" reveals the comics maestro as a credit hog with a string of flops, it also proves he's responsible for Marvel's biggest innovation.
Joel Haver demonstrates how the History Channel is a lot less about history these days and more about guys out on the ice.
More than 75 years ago, ancient remains of hundreds of people were found in a Himalayan lake. Scientists recently revealed more clues about where the people came from and how they could have died.
Antimicrobial resistance won't race across the world like COVID-19, but its effects will be devastating.
When you have to go, you *really* have to go.
Some experts say tooth-grinding is a behavior rather than a disorder, and the dentist's chair isn't the best place to address it.
Here are some strategies for researching and snagging appointments for COVID-19 vaccinations.
The roaring twenties is brought to life by AI deep learning techniques.
Vanessa Springora's exhilarating — and very French — "Consent" departs from the typical memoir of abuse.