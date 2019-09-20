Here's Why Some Cops Have Started Wearing The Punisher Logo
Here's why the Marvel vigilante known as the Punisher has captured the imagination of many police officers.
Here's why the Marvel vigilante known as the Punisher has captured the imagination of many police officers.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Nobody can agree on who played the bass on one of the band's most notable tracks.
Here's why the Marvel vigilante known as the Punisher has captured the imagination of many police officers.
This week, a digital marketer incessantly texting a new crush, FaceTiming an ex, and meeting some strangers at the gym: 28, single, Brooklyn.
Why I love Farrah Fawcett and hate Sheryl Crow.
Redditors discussed portals to other worlds and a military base before finding the source of the strange satellite image.
Leonardo DiCaprio really took one for the team when he had to play an evil white dude in "Django Unchained."
While an overdose epidemic tears through the US, some users have found that opioids work as antidepressants. Is there a safe way to use them?
Your local McDonald's probably looks a lot more like Starbucks than classic McDonaldland these days. What happened?
Portugal is currently slightly smaller than Indiana in land size — but it's planning on enormously expanding its territory with this ambitious scheme.
Care and Feeding is Slate's parenting advice column. This week's is a doozy.
A blockbuster new investigation by the Washington Post details previously unreported "red flags."
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
"Follow Me Around" is an upcoming track from Radiohead's reissue "Kid A Mnesia," which also features a disc of previously unreleased material.
As the world confronts another tragic milestone, experts say the death toll and collateral damage will rise unless vaccines are delivered swiftly.
Well, this is one creative way to do a chore you probably don't like.
One top PR expert thinks San Francisco's image in the media is somewhere between "The Wire" and "Squid Game."
Leo KoGuan has gone under the radar in becoming the third-largest individual shareholder in Tesla.
Indianapolis Colts quarterback Carson Wentz pretty much handed the Titans the game with this god-awful interception.
After getting turned away multiple times, I decided to do an experiment to see if recruiters actually read resumes (they don't).
Want to stream your favorite shows in 4K and HDR? Amazon's 4K streaming stick is only $25 today.
You've got yourself a nice gaming PC or a shiny new console, so don't limit yourself to an old display. This 27-inch model from Asus supports HDR, Nvidia G-Sync, a native 4K UHD resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate.
We're not sure if we would be able to sleep well at night after this discovery.
Yes, the Vanilla Ice movie. Yes, seriously.
From rugged chukkas to hardwearing hikers — Huckberry's own Head of Footwear offers up some of the best men's boots for our favorite transitional season.
Rejoice Star Wars fans, "The Book Of Boba Fett" is set to premiere on Disney+ on December 29.
Why Coca-Cola purchased full control of sports drink maker Bodyarmor for $5.6 billion and how Kobe Bryant's estate is roughly making $400 million from the deal.
Not only will this hoodie hold up in rain and snow, the graphene and ruco-therm material tag-team here keep you warm in the winter and cool in the summer.
Here's why Disney is still making female characters with cartoonish bodies.
The offbeat actor gave a hilarious treat to a Brooklyn neighborhood.
Want to really knock someone's socks off this year? Get them some of these all-time best sellers at Huckberry. High-end sweaters, cozy slippers and some of the tastiest beef around.
Your nasal anatomy is not going to react well if you do it the wrong way.
In 2013, Leathers' name, identity and status as a sex worker was leaked to the press, creating a media firestorm that placed a scarlet letter on her chest for her role in the Anthony Weiner scandal. But eight years later, she's no longer letting anyone else define her.
Mariah Carey makes hundreds of thousands of dollars in royalties from "All I Want For Christmas Is You" every year and this year she's not waiting for the end of Thanksgiving to kick off the Christmas season.
A roundup of the most interesting questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Mark Zuckerberg went through great pains to appear human during his big announcement that Facebook was changing its name.
'Virgin birth' might be more common in animals than we thought.
This woman realizes who needs flesh when you have bone in a hilariously heartwarming love story.
Workers on the job hunt are finding aid in services like LinkedIn, ZipRecruiter and Instawork, as well as online communities and networking tools.
The golden boy buried this shot from the logo after a mid-court fumble. Is there anything he can't do?
This charming city on the lakeshore has everything you could want, so don't be surprised if you find yourself figuring out a way to stay for good.
This dad had the best reaction when he found out his son had inadvertently ordered pizza to their house.
Have you ever had a eureka moment about something you should've known years ago?
Producer Andy and Kim Kardashian West go to Universal Studios Halloween Horror Nights for some spooktacular memories and hilarious scares.
From a full English breakfast to a flaky pastry creation, here is what egg breakfasts look like around the world, from Japan to Israel.
"This is a rabbit hole you want to go down to avoid the question: Did Trump win or lose the election?" Maher pressed the former White House press secretary.
When Republican Rep. Bill Posey of Florida ended an Oct. 21 House floor speech with a fist pump and the phrase "Let's go, Brandon!" it may have seemed cryptic and weird to many who were listening.
Oliver explains how bad the homelessness problem is getting in America, points out that it's been on a nationwide rise for a fourth consecutive year and lists how we're making it worse.