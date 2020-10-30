Here's Why San Francisco Doesn't Have Any Active Cemeteries
The city by the bay banned burials back in 1900 because the cemeteries ran out of room.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
The city by the bay banned burials back in 1900 because the cemeteries ran out of room.
You've never seen anything like this Rutgers lateral play. It was a little too good though due to an illegal forward pass and the touchdown got called back.
The speed of light is thought to be 299,792,458 m/s but nobody has ever actually measured it in one direction.
After a Joe Biden campaign rally in Flint, President Obama swished a three-pointer and walked off.
Chances don't come easier than this, unless you're Moses Simon. Instead of tapping the ball into an open net, the Nigerian forward stumbled and managed to block his own shot.
Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, delivers a special message on Halloween.
John Mulaney confronts his nephew, Pete Davidson, about once again turning him into a viral meme.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We talked to eight actual scientists to find the answers. This is a cry for help.
How strong is paper against the power of a 150-ton hydraulic press?
A crazy, toxic conspiracy theory is more palatable in millennial pink.
"On November 3, there's an elderly man contest."
In a landmark series of calculations, physicists have proved that black holes can shed information, which seems impossible by definition. The work appears to resolve a paradox that Stephen Hawking first described five decades ago.
You've never seen anything like this Rutgers lateral play. It was a little too good though due to an illegal forward pass and the touchdown got called back.
Voting is the ultimate civic duty — and getting that iconic "I voted" sticker makes the act that much sweeter. This year's voting stickers come in a wide variety, from child-drawn designs to state-specific ones. So here they are: voting stickers from all 50 states and Washington, DC.
Jump into the role of a powerful, terrifying viking as they invade England. Pre-order the PS4 or Xbox One version, and get the respective next-gen upgrade at no additional cost.
The city by the bay banned burials back in 1900 because the cemeteries ran out of room.
The fitness phenomenon once taught women how to radically improve their sex lives. Why don't barre people want to talk about it?
In 2018, Floridians voted overwhelmingly to end greyhound racing, a sport they were told was archaic and inhumane. What if they were wrong?
Two balls, one bat.
America's first water sommelier believes that the more we think about what we drink, the more we will care about the planet. But first, he has to get people to take him seriously.
When the time comes and you have to tell your roommates the bad news, it's best you be direct and honest. Or you can try and wriggle your way out of it like this guy.
The spotlight on political donations is bright, but there's a push among some ownership groups to avoid it.
Turns out hate for brands, poor customer service and looking out for one another is useful and cathartic on the Internet.
The King Of Random takes this Halloween candy treat to the extreme.
Scientists have identified special cells in the human brain that organize movie-like memories, helping us to relive important experiences and events.
It's a neurotransmitter thing.
Makeup artist Yuya Mika flex her stunning imitation makeup skills to transform into Johnny Depp.
A petition has called for moving the remains of the two poets, who engaged in one of literature's most famous love affairs, to a famed mausoleum. But would the two men have even wanted the honor?
The loneliness? Check. The existential dread? Check. The colorlessness of daily life? Check. Check.
The HBO Max series doesn't just service a viewer's mood but seeks to induce a new state of mind — namely, a deep state of relaxation, or even a good, long nap.
Meet the victims of Freddy Krueger, Jason Voorhees, Michael Myers, Pinhead, Candyman, Jigsaw, Ghostface, Leatherface and Chucky.
Chances don't come easier than this, unless you're Moses Simon. Instead of tapping the ball into an open net, the Nigerian forward stumbled and managed to block his own shot.
The founder's blog, full of conspiracy theories and amplified in the 'New York Times,' perfectly encapsulates how tech executives think.
Carbon offsets are confusing, and many people wonder how — or if — they even work. Hoping to find a more guilt-free way to travel, frequent flier Tim Neville heads to the ranchlands of Montana to see what an offset looks like on the ground. Hint: it involves cows.
Comedian Matteo Lane has thoughts on documentaries, is inspired by brave kids and has a serious critique of Pride posters.
Eventually, when the costume no longer fit and the nights became far too long and scary and I felt as though I might have reached a binary decision between accepting myself and embracing oblivion, I came out of the closet.
The Christian church's norms provide the perfect cover for sexual predators—and leave their victims feeling like the sinners.
Comedian Jessi Klein talks about some of the weird backhanded compliments she's received from men in the past.
The two girls ran as fast as they could, fleeing through the dense forest to avoid being spotted by anyone at the school.
New research links serotonin and dopamine not just to addiction and depression, but to the ability to control genes.
Wes Blankenship channels McConaughey and sets the record straight.
Imagine the election is already over. Now it's up to you to save the planet.
Why the grandiose promises of multilevel marketing and QAnon conspiracy theories make a lot of sense together.
Comedian Esther Povitsky is here to set the record straight that 18-year-olds are not hot and are actually more disgusting than you could imagine.
Earth has a molten metal core that us humans are unable to access and study directly. But there's a giant asteroid orbiting the sun between Mars and Jupiter that scientists suspect might be the metal core of a planet that never was, and they are looking to learn all about it.
During a bruising political season, many Americans are dropping friends and family members who have different political views. Experts say we should be talking more, not less.
John Mulaney confronts his nephew, Pete Davidson, about once again turning him into a viral meme.
Have some gunk on your keyboard or dust in your vents? This goo seems pretty gross, but it'll come in handy.
"I saw several children choking from the spray," a witness told BuzzFeed News. "People had to choose whether to continue to the polling station or go wash their eyes and skin."
The elevated sugar content in carrots is surprisingly a defense against winter.
What a balkanized America can learn from the break-up of the Balkans.
Our history with dogs is complicated, according to a study of ancient dog DNA.
Joe Biden, played by Jim Carrey, delivers a special message on Halloween.