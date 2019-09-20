Popular
Amid a rolling series of calamities and sinking approval ratings, the president's feeling lately is that he just can't catch a break — and that angst is rippling through his party.

'MUSIC IS AN AMAZING AND WONDERFUL UNIFIER'

"Hi, we're BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," RM, the K-Pop group's English-speaking member, said at Tuesday's press conference.

DIGG PICKS | SPONSORED
Let's be honest, most dads are pretty happy with some polos, shorts and slip-ons. If your dad enjoys the simple things in life, these tried and true picks will make him smile.

'TRANS WOMEN ARE NOT A THREAT'

Lia Thomas spoke with ABC News' Juju Chang about the backlash she received after becoming the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I national championship. "People will say, 'Oh, she just transitioned so she would have an advantage, so she could win,' I transitioned to be happy, to be true to myself," Thomas said.

