Here's Why 'Lofi Hip Hop Radio to Relax/Study to' Got Taken Down By YouTube
The wildly popular YouTube channel Lofi Girl, which hosts scores of relaxing lofi livestreams, has been taken down because of "copyright strikes." What went wrong?
"Unprecedented," a new Discovery+ docuseries that pulls back the curtain on Trump world during the 2020 election, and in the aftermath of the Jan. 6 riot.
A woman's attempts to gently remove a chipmunk from her window pane went completely off the rails.
The band also slightly updated the lyrics to "Killing In The Name."
Hands? Digits? No thanks, we like words here at Digg Dot Com.
Mark Humphries summarizes the way everything on the news feels like these days.
A California doctor is proposing a floating abortion clinic in the Gulf of Mexico as a way to maintain access for people in southern states where abortion bans have been enacted.
A former evangelical leader details his group's extensive program to influence Justices Thomas, Alito and Scalia through meals and entertainment.
Some guy spent "23 years, over $200,000 and two wives" to restore this 1964 Mercury Comet. The only catch was the brakes didn't work. That didn't stop YouTuber AutotopiaLA from filming an extremely poorly conceived test drive on public roads.
We sometimes runs more risqué content. Not quite NSFW, but more for adults on mature subjects. This is a collection of the best stories.
A new crop of absurd comedies turn their nose up at the fantasy of upward mobility.
John Isner and Nicolas Mahut started their 2010 first round Wimbledon match on a Tuesday. Two days and eleven-plus hours of play later, they were still out on the court, locked in what felt like an unbreakable tennis loop.
Maintaining a feelgood atmosphere is now a job aimed at keeping prospective investors interested - and distracting holders from a troubled market.
In an interview at AOL Build, he spilled the beans on what the Duffer Brothers were planning all along. No one caught it, though.
Tesla has been running a pilot program for an open-access charging network for all electric vehicles in parts of Europe .
Here are some items on the very short list of things that should make you feel patriotic.
There's two types of fire alarms on the market — one of them you should definitely avoid.
We got Seinfeld, we got animals, we got baseball clips, we got NASCAR memes, and lots of other nonsense that makes a mockery of sports.
Paulie Walnuts didn't just shake people down for Tony Soprano, he did the same for Netflix, Denny's and Dunkin' Donuts.
Someone took a long exposure with their ground telescope at the same target as JWST's recent guide camera image and it will make you feel small against the vastness of our solar system.
The billionaire father of 10 children (that we know of) has pulled out...of the Twitter deal, that is!
Netflix even replied to them! Just a fun story all around. And go listen to that 1986 album in full, it's the greatest metal record ever made.
European Arm Wrestling Champion Irina Gladkaya puts on a show as her challengers don't realize who they're dealing with.
If there wasn't enough drama swirling around Johnny Depp's win over Amber Heard in his multimillion-dollar defamation suit last month, things have turned judicially weird.
Here's some highlights from this brand new Mental Floss article illuminating us about one of the most famous and prolific wrestlers to ever live.
Sometimes Bert and Ernie seem like a couple of wise guys and that's why they've hired actual wise guys, Tony Sirico and Steve Schirripa, to play themselves in this very festive Bert and Ernie Christmas Special.
The one-of-a-kind, perfect condition 1998 holographic Pikachu Illustrator card will be available to purchase for all of eternity.
Marques Brownlee breaks down everything you need to know about the Xiaomi 12S Ultra.
Kirsten Dunst and Jesse Plemons have tied the knot in Jamaica.
Tin Chin and Mo Lin were inseparable at the homeless shelter. But one of the men wasn't who he seemed to be.
Fox News White House correspondent Peter Doocy questions press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre over protests at the homes of Supreme Court justices.
Oracle recently considered cost reductions of up to $1 billion that could result in thousands of layoffs as soon as August, said a person with direct knowledge of the situation.
What is your favorite moment?
While free agency is not over yet, we can still assess the current state of all 30 rosters and the directions of their franchise going forward. Things are going to get blunt, folks.
Gotabaya Rajapaksa's house is going to need some TLC after demonstrators hung banners over the handling of the country's economic crisis.
"I've been fascinated by Paul Photenhaur's popular cum-filled creations for a long time, so I grabbed my partner, milked a cocktail ingredient out of them and tried my hand at a Whiskey Dick Sour."
If Biden bows out, he's exactly the person the Democrats need.
The Winnebago Heli-Home was supposed to be the flying RV of the future. What happened?
There are 13 private security guards for every one police officer in downtown Minneapolis, but these groups are far less regulated than police departments.
"Game of Thrones" star Lena Headey is being sued for $1.5 million by her former U.K. agency Troika over unpaid commission fees relating to a number of projects.