Here's Why Japan's Population Is In Rapid Decline
Japan is expected to shrink by 30 percent by 2060. Here's how the country's birth rates got so bad.
Japan is expected to shrink by 30 percent by 2060. Here's how the country's birth rates got so bad.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Ron Harper Jr. nails a three-pointer from way downtown to beat Purdue at the last second.
A coming winter surge and the spread of Omicron have made it clear that COVID is everyone's problem.
Japan is expected to shrink by 30 percent by 2060. Here's how the country's birth rates got so bad.
Actor Jussie Smollett was convicted by a Cook County jury Thursday of staging and reporting a hate crime on himself, marking a dramatic end to a case that captivated the nation ever since he reported being attacked on a frigid night in Chicago nearly three years ago.
Is your coffee table just sitting there, crying out for a sick space book? This collection is chockablock with some of the finest photos of space we've ever seen.
Brittany Harrison, who was fired after exposing Starbucks's union busting, is breaking her silence about why she took a stand.
The Palm brand is now owned by a company that has no product vision. This isn't the old Palm we knew and loved.
"It's awkward to be sitting in here with parasites, but I know that my body needs this."
Dr. Muneeb Shah answers questions about everything you've ever wanted to know, and more, about skincare.
"Many of these people are educated, and hold jobs or positions that give them some form of power or influence over Black people."
Fashion is back! So are the galas, awards shows and after-parties where it thrives. These are the people who went large.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
A malapropism caused this Sandra Bullock interview on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" to devolve into uncontrollable laughter.
We asked a human rights lawyer if you need to worry about new proposals that suggest punishing casual drug users.
CNN's Brianna Keilar trolled Fox News by comparing their outrage over their Christmas tree fire to the way they reacted to the storming of the United States Capitol on January 6.
Peter McIndoe, the 23-year-old creator of the viral Birds Aren't Real movement, is ready to reveal what the effort is really about.
We open in a f*cking airport. A f*cking AIRPORT!!! Of course Love Actually, the apex of cynically vacant faux-motional cash-grab garbage cinema would hang its BIG METAPHOR on the bleak, empathy-stripped cathedral of turgid bureaucracy known as "the airport."
This week, we have someone who is very mad that their coworker also brought rolls to the work potluck, a guy who doesn't like that his girlfriend doesn't shave her armpit hair and more.
Baz Luhrmann's "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" features the memorable line, "Don't worry about the future; or worry, but know that worrying is as effective as trying to solve an algebra equation by chewing bubblegum." But as this viral Reddit thread points out, there might actually be quite a few things to look out for.
This dad's Christmas surprise to his family turns out to be a huge mistake. (From 2020)
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
While some planes have flight routes that involve flying over the North Pole you'll never see planes fly over Antarctica.
Guide dogs need the right personality, health and training. Scientists are studying the genetics behind the traits that make a dog suited to working.
Every shirt sold on TeePublic benefits an independent artist, and that includes this gorgeous rainbow of kitties.
The post-Trump era could've been a return to form for the conspiracy king; instead it's been his undoing.
Control and image are important to Elizabeth Holmes. They were important and they are important now — as a jury is about to decide whether she's guilty of wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud.
There are plenty of normal things to buy on Amazon, but sometimes you should just let your freak flag fly. We've rounded up some of the weirdest gifts you can buy on Amazon.
Jordan Klepper talks with anti-vaxxers in Venice Beach, California and finds a woman who says with a straight face, "If you live a lifestyle of wellness then your body should be able to handle COVID."
Think you have what it takes to be a spiritual medium in Lily Dale?
Place an order on Huckberry from December 7-12 that's at least $75, and you'll be entered to win a 1985 Toyota Land Cruiser FJ 60 and thousands of dollars worth of gear.
In an era of mobile phones, we rarely lose our way — which means we miss out on the joy and relief of finding it again.
This is probably the last thing you want to have happen to you when you're cutting down a tree.
Living with a dysfunctional parent during childhood can be a lifelong disadvantage. "Adult children" is the latest mental health designation.
Even at 40, Brazilian soccer player Nenê, who once played in Paris, managed to put a smile on the kids' faces after completing the "Lucarne d'Évry" challenge.
Tom Holland was almost in Star Wars… but just couldn't cut it. He also thinks everyone should give British pub food a chance and does an excellent Jon Bernthal impression while eating the hottest chicken wings on YouTube.
And it's time to stop thinking of boosters as a "luxury dose."
Who would've thought your da's favourite shoes would end up footwear of the year?
From the man who directed "Anchorman," "The Big Short" and more comes a drama reenactment of one of the glitziest periods in modern-day basketball: the Showtime Lakers.
Odd and terrible things can happen on movie sets, from animals wandering into a shot to stunts going horribly wrong. One of the wildest stories we've heard happened decades ago on an iconic action film.
After a Christmas tree was lit ablaze outside Fox News's headquarters on Wednesday, many late night hosts made hay out of the cable news network's commentary on the incident, especially "Fox & Friends" co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who made the puzzling comment that their tree represented Hanukkah.
This week, we've also got unlocking Face ID on a celeb's stolen phone and avoiding the things that killed different celebs.
You can create a win for your customers by letting them create something of their own.
Anthony Young from Linus Media Group has the most comprehensive review of the M1 Max Apple MacBooks and says you're better of saving dough by skipping them.
Some say Apple's App Store is a monopoly. Apple says it's just giving customers what they want.
We will not stop collecting Echo Dots until every single room is wired for sound. And at $19.99, that's a very feasible task.
Some guy built a special birding visor, taped a plate around his face, sprinkled some bird food and let nature take its course.
Hillary Clinton chokes up as she reads the victory speech that she never gave for the educational video series MasterClass.