Here's Why Grocery Store Lines Are Getting Intentionally Longer
Here's how grocery stores are dealing with lines in 2021.
SpaceX's Starship prototype made a successful landing on Wednesday, though it exploded moments later.
When facing your high school bullies, this should be followed.
Tom Davies AKA GeoWizard, absolutely nails the location of this nondescript town.
This reimagined intro from Lenivko Kvadratjić is impressively dark and disturbed.
Using parts from an electric skateboard, a hacksmith built a pair of electric ice skates.
Here's how to take your toaster oven to the next level.
This week's memes also include crying Boo from "Monsters, Inc.," you had to be there and more.
For many restaurants, these food delivery companies provide a service they cannot offer on their own. But the tally of the charges has been a shock to many, including Caitlin.
If you've ever wondered about what the four little black or red triangles in airplanes are for, here's an explanation.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The New Car Assessment Program helped prove that car-buyers care about safety. But the program, now decades behind modern standards, no longer serves its purpose.
We're sick and tired of staying cooped up inside. We're ready for some fun outdoors, and Spikeball is our new obsession.
Most of the time we're looking for red flags when we just start a relationship, but the green flags are just as important.
Like a muscle, your ability to feel pleasure can deteriorate if you don't use it.
When Michaeleen Doucleff met parents from around the world, she encountered millennia-old methods of raising good kids that made American parenting seem bizarre and ineffective.
Perry — a Jerusalem donkey born in New York and brought to Stanford in the 1990s to be a calming influence on the polo ponies — famously posed for photos, video and sketches used to model Donkey from DreamWorks' Academy Award-winning 2001 release "Shrek."
VICE readers sent in their worst tales of romance during the pandemic.
It's hard to grasp the sheer size of the Typhoon-class subs, the biggest ever built.
Shkreli is in prison for defrauding investors, but he and his drug companies are facing a new lawsuit over hiking the price of Daraprim by over 4,100%.
Toby the Rottweiler was hungry, and helped himself to a whole bird.
The studio's giant catalogue is only partially represented on the new service.
Police blew open her garage door, shot her house full of tear gas canisters, and drove an armored vehicle over her fence.
Flint and Tinder's waxed trucker jacket is an all-time best seller over at Huckberry, so this 20% discount is big news.
There's something indescribably reassuring knowing that our prized furry pals are drinking fresh clean water.
You could make a cup of matcha from scratch every single day for a year, and still have room for improvement. Unless you want to dive deep into the art of matcha, this machine is your best bet.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Gas powered vehicles were more powerful and superior to the initial electric carriages that early inventors made in the 1870s.
John Hughes shot a three hour version of the beloved John Candy classic "Uncle Buck." Here's what's missing from the original cut.
Building a new monitor for your iMac will take you an hour and save you lots of money.
YouTuber Drew Gooden started with an experiment: do sitcoms with laugh tracks have fewer jokes?
The New York Times columnist has been using his perch to promote the Weave Project — without disclosing his potential conflicts of interest to his readers.
Indian invited me to beautiful, warm Phoenix, Arizona, to test its newly revised FTR motorcycle. I repaid the company's hospitality by riding one of their shiny new bikes into the side of a mountain.
Liquid nitrogen makes breaking things easy because the water content they hold becomes ice and easily shatters. However that isn't true for a lot of things, like a sheet of steel which The Action Lab learns the hard way.
Researchers are testing treatments to overcome autoimmune reactions that begin when the body's defenses respond to the coronavirus.
The famous French museum has embraced all retail opportunities in an effort to offset the economic effects of the pandemic.
This woman tested to see if her Great Dane would be able to make it over this plastic wrap fence in the hallway. It was a journey.
Did you miss Twitter's early days? TikTok's too? Clubhouse is your new chance.
This block in Brazil has been home to one of the deadliest skyscraper disasters in history, a doctor with a murderous secret and — some say — a curse that goes back centuries.
Ryder Ripps, who created the template behind the meme, isn't worried about someone taking control over it.
Psychological research presents some unsurprising wisdom about how to make big decisions without regret: focus on people, don't miss opportunities and stay true to yourself.
Allowing workers to 'fail up' can yield talented leaders. But only some people are allowed to fail without penalty, while others never get the chance.
The spacecraft that landed Perseverance was an incredible Rube Goldberg Machine, and I'm going to explain exactly how incredible in this in-depth technical breakdown.
Julie Nolke does a dead-on impression of an Instagram model revealing the secrets of getting the most engagement on Instagram.
The company is a hero of the pandemic for its COVID-fighting wonder shot. That doesn't mean it hasn't made entire countries angry.
Many of the country's finest antiquities were stolen under cover of war, ending up in elite museums all over the globe. Should they be returned?
The "QAnon Shaman" reveals his one regret during an interview with 60 Minutes+.
Some conspiracy theorists claim there is a hidden meaning in the labeling on online services such as Google Maps.
Being a cyborg is cool right now, thanks in large part to gee-whiz media coverage. But actually using a bionic arm can really suck.
The Hood Internet samples the best songs of 1995 and created an extraordinary melange of nostalgia.
The subtly retrograde message of WandaVision.
No, it's not quite time to travel yet. But it is time to make a plan.
An Italian reveals the word that English speakers always mispronounce.
The country's roughly 650 billionaires would have paid about $114 billion for 2020 under Warren's proposed "ultra-millionaire" tax, research suggests.