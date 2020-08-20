Here's Why Going Cashless Is A Bad Idea
Going cash-only is bad for privacy, bad for low-income communities and bad for people of color.
Going cash-only is bad for privacy, bad for low-income communities and bad for people of color.
Glow-in-the-dark paint has its ups and downs but what happens when you dip your car in the most industrial-strength glow-in-the-dark paint possible?
He really stuck that landing there.
It's hard to put to words why this is so moving to us, but it is.
Johnny Harris explains the complicated history behind the United States-Mexican border.
The Fisher DAC-145 was a CD changer/turntable hybrid. What could possibly go wrong?
Dalton the Dragon reads a story to these four-week-old Golden Retriever puppies in Redland, California.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
This week, we've got sexual tension, "white people love saying," Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention, "It's been a long fight" and men vs. women with a time machine.
When the game relies on AI recreations of existing Bing data for smaller suburbs — like Melbourne's North — then accidents can blow up into a bigger deal.
The visual effects and editing of this is brilliant.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Sorry that your life has been disrupted.
It's the unhinged extremely online representation in politics for me.
Artist Daniel Voshart has taken it upon himself to create photorealistic portraits of Roman Emperors using machine learning applied to images of their busts.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
Single people lucky enough to ride out COVID-19 lockdowns with friends with summer houses have found it difficult to go back home. The homeowners aren't sure how to kick them out either.
Slack and its counterparts 'create problems, high-school-type problems,' one CEO said.
13-year-old Brayden Harrington shared how Joe Biden gave him the courage to overcome his stutter.
If you don't want to be tricked into buying a watch of questionable quality, here are the rules you should follow.
Here are eight takeaways from the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.
Make cleaning easier with this Amazon's Choice cordless vacuum cleaner. The Jashen V18 uses an efficient filtration system and a two-in-one brush to clean surfaces fast. Get it for 42% off today.
Going cash-only is bad for privacy, bad for low-income communities and bad for people of color.
Precious maps, books and artworks vanished from the Pittsburgh archive over the course of 25 years.
"United we can, and will, overcome this season of darkness in America. We will choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege."
Don't open that wine bottle unless you have some protection handy. These special prophylactics will help keep air from ruining everything.
"He got one of my nudes… and told me if I didn't send him more he would [send] it to all of my friends and family," one of Aaron Coleman's victims says.
How can a series of waves caused by earthquakes or other underwater eruptions be so destructive?
Success is almost always down to a mixture of knowledge, experience and luck, good and bad. The trick is knowing how important each of these factors is, and when: that's the difference between winning and losing.
The Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey-starring movie was just an indie that no one believed in — until a song came along that lifted it to legendary status.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is as annoying as it is painful.
How one teenage whiz kid found himself in a world of international intrigue.
Families of those who were killed give victim impact statements.
Fed up with streaming? You're not alone. And these days, there's a whole micro-economy of custom iPod options, whether you want a 2 terabyte hard drive or built-in Bluetooth.
Juliane Koepcke, a 17-year-old teenager survived 10 days alone in the Amazon rainforest after falling nearly 10,000 feet during a plane crash.
Vinheteiro perfoms the entire 1980s song book while staring directly at the camera.
He could be a rising star of the party, or an alt-right Trojan horse. Or maybe there's no difference between the two.
According to legend, Charlemagne liked to lay out his lavish banquets on a sparkling-white tablecloth spun from pure asbestos.
Why did identical twin sisters decide to speak only to each other in a way no one else could understand?
If not for the pandemic, it most likely would have happened back in July. While we wait, we'll be using this post to highlight some of our top purchases and a handful of the best live deals.
Bulk business mail is still a thing. How does the industry make money and how can we make it stop?
Fatima Bhutto on writing a novel of economic desperation and violence.
The short-sightedness of those responsible, mainly cattle ranchers and soy growers, for such destruction shows that immediate profit far outweighs anything else.
Dalton the Dragon reads a story to these four-week-old Golden Retriever puppies in Redland, California.
The children are held at hotels, instead of shelters, until they can be put on planes to their home countries. This bypasses the normal process that gives children a chance to ask for asylum.
He really stuck that landing there.
You might think there's not much gold left to uncover on Victoria's iconic goldfields — but these Aussie blokes are proving otherwise.
The prestigious line is coveted by cinephiles and taught in film schools. The company's president blames his "blind spots" for largely shutting out Black Americans.
Could a planet-to-space transportation system be more than something imagined by science fiction novelists? It turns out there's more to it than you'd think.
Singers, novelists, actors, and a future president worked for USPS before making it big.
"My daughter suddenly realized that my identical twin sister and I look very much alike, and it seemingly made her question which one of us was her mother. Mom is the one in the burgundy shirt."
Now, as the Romance Writers of America reckons with its history of racism, will she finally get her due?
Watch rally car driver Sébastien Ogier navigate through the roads of the 2017 Rally Finland like there's nothing to it.
Singer James Blunt revealed that when he was a student he once had symptoms of scurvy after adopting an all-meat diet.
"We suspect that Alexei was poisoned by something mixed into his tea. It was the only thing he drank since morning," Navalny press secretary Kira Yarmysh tweeted.
The Malaysia Airlines passenger flight that disappeared in 2014 has still not been fully recovered to this day, but in this simulation, it is soaring out of the sea and straight into the sky.
When Iceland reopened its public swimming pools after two months of closure, the nation was so delighted that queues formed outside pools at midnight.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.