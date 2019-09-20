Here's Why Every Late Night Talk Show Looks The Same
Meat scientists have analyzed what happens when you grill beef — and exactly what kind of cooking methods give steak the perfect flavor.
In his quest to be Conan O'Brien's "best guest of all time" on his final TBS episode, Jack Black hurt himself but he still sang a heartfelt tribute to the late night legend a la Bette Midler.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
Zara the dog and Gia make beautiful music together.
The pop star paid her father up to $16,000 per month, on top of hefty legal fees, over the 13 years of her conservatorship.
Money doesn't buy happiness but it sure helps. Redditor u/Imaginary-Cycle-5600 posed a question to the r/AskReddit subreddit asking what was the easiest way to make a million dollars and the community enthusiastically obliged many helpful (and hilarious) answers.
Can a skilled mechanic restart this old timey car that hasn't ran in nearly 4 decades?
Chickfly's innovative zipperless fly makes for pee freedom.
After 28 years and 4,368 episodes, Conan O'Brien said good bye to late night and graciously thanked all the people who helped him along the way.
The judges concluded that Giuliani's continued practice of law was a threat to "the public interest.
Many factors can raise your chances of heart disease, but restless leg syndrome has been associated with two times the risk.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Don't egg on the cockatoo.
Zoox is releasing the latest version of its safety report, with new information about its toaster-shaped bidirectional autonomous vehicle. The Amazon-owned company said that active suspension and a unique braking system will help improve safety.
Officials prepare to elevate streets despite financial shortfalls, amid recognition that not every home can be saved
Nineties musician Max Collins is renowned for his provocative Twitter posts. He tells Input the stories behind 7 classics.
It's something we should do more, being open and transparent about the money and time involved being part of a bridal party.
Pichai learned the question from his mentor, former Columbia University football coach turned business coach Bill Campbell.
Novavax's clinical trial results were made public last week: its vaccine is the most effective yet against COVID-19, with a 96% efficacy against the original strain and almost as much protection against variants.
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
A neighboring building caught the moment the Champlain Towers South collapsed, which left one person dead, in chilling footage.
This week we are celebrating those who are "actively gay" during Pride Month and honoring our fathers with ungenerous, but perhaps fair, humor. Enjoy.
Unlike traditional projectors which need a large distance, this tiny projector can give you a massive display just nine inches away.
After the events of the previous year, we're triple booked for weddings. We're going to need to stock up on some nice breathable clothes.
Boots, candles, massage guns and more high-end items are on sale at Huckberry for up to 50 percent off.
Of all the things we expected an HR person to have to deal with, this was pretty far down the list.
People lived in these places once. What mysteries did they leave behind?
Want to know what to do when you are being chased by an animal or am bad at lifting weights? Well, don't listen to these advice.
Taking a look back at the '90s soda pop video games.
Over more than two decades, Bezos has been a huge seller of Amazon stock. As a result, his stake in the e-commerce giant has dropped to 10% from 42% back in 1997, and he's got enough cash to buy just about anything in the world he wants.
Where do we begin? There's a ball pit, a tented poker room, a David Bowie memorial bathroom and oh, a vagina wall.
Conservatives have launched a growing disinformation campaign around the academic concept. It's an attempt to push back against progress.
Roth IRAs were intended to help average working Americans save, but IRS records show Thiel and other ultrawealthy investors have used them to amass vast untaxed fortunes.
On the doctor's screen was a cartoon-clear X-ray image of my ribs. Parked between them was the unmistakable shape of the missing earphone
Why can a bus hold more seats width-wise than cars?
Business at the adult content and porn site OnlyFans has boomed during the pandemic, making its majority owner a new billionaire — and raising fresh concerns about his past.
YouTuber Xiaomanyc 小马在纽约 is a whiz at languages, and in this ad, he shows how he can speak these five different languages without breaking a sweat.
They feel drawn by God to the calling — and won't let the Vatican stop them.
There's an actual musical involved here, along with melting bodies and purloined taillights.
We've all been there, right, getting accidentally stranded in the past? Here are some things you can look out for to get a better understanding of what time period you're in.
For some, the office even stifles creativity. As the pandemic eases in the U.S., a few companies seek to reimagine what work might look like.
Cycling has always been a solid alternative to vehicular transit, and its popularity has grown over the past year. Here are the top 10 American cities best suited for serious cyclists.
Who knew that tracking your stolen bike could be so fun to watch?
A New York court suspended Rudy Giuliani from practicing law in the state due to his "false and misleading statements" about Donald Trump's 2020 election loss.
Nothing to do with the fact that the FBI is investigating him for possibly sex trafficking a minor.
An extremely dedicated speed runner attempted to beat Super Mario Bros. as fast as possible 5,162 times. Here's how it went.