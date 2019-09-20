Here's Why Crows Are As Intelligent As 7-Year-Old Humans
Crows are famously known for being smart animals but the extent of their intelligence might truly astound you.
Crows are famously known for being smart animals but the extent of their intelligence might truly astound you.
Sign up for our afternoon round-up to get the best videos of the day delivered.Subscribe
The Pepsi ad they force movie-goers to watch before every movie at a Regal Theatre is cruel and unusual punishment.
The first installment of Emily Gould's search for a two-bedroom.
Kevin Hart gets mixed up with a bunch of criminals and Woody Harrelson, who's the worst of them all, decides to help him stay alive.
Call it "no-makeup makeup," call it the "clean look" — whatever you call it, class performance is trending.
Economic losses dwarf the $15 million ransom the government refused to pay the hackers, and the chaos is only getting worse.
The comedian finds it hard to believe that teams are blowing big leads often, and tells Jimmy Kimmel how he thinks the NBA is fooling viewers.
It's made the trip from fancy to common twice.
The Republican senatorial candidate in Ohio supports a total ban on adult content. Democrats must attack him for it
Crows are famously known for being smart animals but the extent of their intelligence might truly astound you.
Jimmy Kimmel observed that Ted Cruz spent a lot of time blaming poor doors on the Uvalde mass shooting at the NRA convention despite the fact that Uvalde already had heavy-duty locking doors.
The U.S. can't keep ignoring the threat these weapons pose.
Consuming microplastics puts your health at risk. LARQ's water filtration systems can keep you safe.
Adam Ragusea explains what to do, and not do, when you see mold appearing on food in your home.
"As a child, I didn't really care, I just continued playing while the host family ate dinner."
"The Daily Show" host breaks down why all the usual suspects who spew the same rhetoric after mass shootings keep repeating the same things and make no effort to change.
If your safety is threatened or your work is affected, yes.
Depp and Amber Heard have been embroiled in the most publicized libel case we've seen in decades, battling in the court of public opinion as much as the courthouse.
Why a Chinese appliance manufacturer makes nearly every microwave in the United States.
Congress has one month to extend a program that has fed millions of children.
Unlike basically any Zoom comedy show, Macdonald's posthumous special is good.
We feature a lot of useful, stylish and straight up weird picks from Amazon every day. These are the items you liked best in April.
The Slo Mo Guys put gallium — a soft metal — in a blender and light it up with different colors to see how the element twists and turns.
Rollie Williams explains why gas prices aren't controlled by any one person, government or company.
Don't get Dad another novelty tie — get him something exciting this year. Maybe a cocktail smoking set? Or high-end meat? Let's spice it up in 2022.
Jason Selvig, a prankster from The Good Liars, sarcastically thanked Wayne LaPierre to his face for his "thoughts and prayers."
Here's a nifty graphic of all the countries America traded with in 2021.
Any good neighbor picks up after their dog, but the whole process can be gag-inducing. The Pupsule aims to minimize contact and smell.
"Hi, we're BTS and it is a great honor to be invited to the White House today to discuss the important issues of anti-Asian hate crimes, Asian inclusion and diversity," RM, the K-Pop group's English-speaking member, said at Tuesday's press conference.
Here's a breakdown of the newest, oldest and longest tenured cast members from "Saturday Night Live."
Here are different types of fans you should considering for specific needs around the house.
A fan at Angel Stadium makes an extraordinary catch of this foul ball while holding two beers.
This week, a surprise house purchase, the etiquette of asking for overdue compensation from one's boss, and a letter writer trying to get their alcoholic friend to have just one drink.
Retired DEA special agent Craig Chretien analyzes popular scenes from "Narcos," "Ozark," "The Wire" and more to see how close they are to real life.
Pair this puzzle with your phone, download the app and you're well on your way to learning one heck of a parlor trick.
Spend eight delightful minutes with a man who was most definitely in "Bridgerton." 😉
The EU takes a dramatic step to punish Russia for its war in Ukraine — but with consequences for the global economy.
Here's a fascinating short film about MEILO, a state-of-the-art recycling company in southern Hess, that puts every other country's recycling efforts to shame.
Wages for most comedians have stagnated for decades. What happens next might not be funny at all.
High-school senior Kai Neukermans told NewsNation how he filled in on the drums for Pearl Jam at a recent Oakland show after the band's drummer got COVID.
The city was destroyed around the time of King Tutankhamun's reign in Egypt.
The seagrass is roughly 4,500 years old and three times the size of Manhattan, researchers say.
With speed of 1.1 exaflop/s, DOE system at Oak Ridge lab leads Top 500 list.
In a 5-to-4 vote, the court granted a request from Big Tech industry trade groups, which argued the law would unleash a flood of racist, hateful and other extremist content on social media platforms.
Anyone harassing Black actors for joining the franchise is in desperate need of an actual life.
Photographer Andria Lo, one half of Chinatown Pretty, peels back the curtain on how she photographs Chinatowns' elderly style icons.
Depressed people have a flat affect.
Rent has been rising nationwide, but these cities are the worst offenders when it comes to jacking up their monthly fees.