Here's Why Amsterdam Doesn't Have Garbage Days
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
Chris Wallace (Beck Bennett) moderates the first presidential debate between Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin) and Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) in the new season premiere.
Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in a game that is about to go offline in "Free Guy." "Free Guy" will be released in theaters on December 11.
In an era of mask-wearing, rappers Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson perform a song about wanting to see their girlfriends' faces — but Megan Thee Stallion and Ego Nwodim are having none of it.
News anchors (Heidi Gardner, Mikey Day) report on a COVID-19 superspreader event that took place in a Pittsburgh city Federal building.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
Learn about risk factors and common traits.
Humanity's most recent common ancestor and so-called genetic isopoint illustrate the surprising connections among our family trees.
When life gives you a trampoline, make it bounce.
During times like these, it's important to remember to step back and social distance.
Scientists at the Plasma Science and Fusion Center at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology are working on a project called SPARC, which if they are successful could deliver the world's first fully operational thermonuclear fusion reactor.
Satellite navigation systems keep our world running in ways many people barely realise, but they are also increasingly vulnerable. What could we use instead?
Amsterdam is built without the need for garbage days.
Trey Parker and Matt Stone once again prove that laughter is the best medicine.
We share some of the best revelations from James Hibberd's massive new oral history of HBO's "Game Of Thrones."
In the face of a potential natural disaster, why don't we all try to chill a bit?
In this economy, some gamer girls are offering to play video games online with lonely strangers for cash.
The president's recklessness at Walter Reed has Don Jr. pushing for an intervention, but Ivanka and Jared "keep telling Trump how great he's doing," a source says.
2020 has been rough and this short, a love letter to the World War I movie "1917," brilliantly captures how chaotic and unsettling this year has been.
Michelin-starred restaurant Birdsong's spicy fried chicken sandwich, sold through its casual spin-off Birdbox, comes with the claw still attached. Critic Soleil Ho met it, shook its hand and then bit right in. Here's how it tastes.
You start with "I'm good" and you end with being very well-acquainted with the mental pit of despair that never seems to go away. But no, it's okay, we're good, really.
The Badger State is designed to keep Republicans in power, at the expense of the minority vote. Can Joe Biden overcome these structural disadvantages?
While fixing a vehicle in the middle lane, the driver noticed a truck heading his way and had to make a quick escape to safety.
To find out who stole a cookie, YouTuber Tom Scott decided to employ inventor Helene Adelaide Shelby's lie-detector skeleton that she patented in 1927.
Seriously, what's he doing there?
More than 7,453,700 people in the US have been infected with the coronavirus and at least 209,600 have died, according to a New York Times database.
Louis Lumière captured people in Lyon, France having a snow fight in 1896, but having the film in color really gives this video a different feeling.
Amid extraordinary national uncertainty, the show's season premiere offered up normalcy. It should have torn up the rule book.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
An avalanche of US grants and loans helped the wealthy and companies that laid off workers. Individuals received about one-fifth of the aid.
Fleetwood's video is a recreation of the viral video from TikTok user Nathan Apodaca that featured Apodaca drinking cranberry juice while skateboarding to Fleetwood Mac's "Dreams."
From the Trojan War to Shakespeare, the oft-ridiculed archetype has always had much darker implications.
Not only can you get up to seven and a half hours on a single charge with these superb wireless earbuds, but they're currently $30 off at Amazon.
YouTube channel City Beautiful
digs deep into all the problems with Money Magazine's "Best Places to Live" lists.
"The 99% Invisible City" explores the unexpected and hidden wonders of urban living.
The president made a surprise outing from his hospital bed in an effort to show his improvement, but the murky and shifting narrative of his illness was rewritten again with grim new details.
The music industry in 1977, dominated by vinyl sales, looks a lot different than the music industry in 2020.
You probably have seen an ad for a $7000 altwork desk that lets you work laying down. I decided to be creative and build it myself.
After a pause for the pandemic, debt buyers are back in the courts, suing debtors by the thousands.
Ryan Reynolds is a video game character in a game that is about to go offline in "Free Guy." "Free Guy" will be released in theaters on December 11.
Sony has started offering a first look at the PS5 to Japanese YouTubers and publications. First impressions reveal a quiet console, with some perspective on just how big this next-gen hardware is.
In the nearly sixty years since the Cuban missile crisis, the story of near-catastrophe has only grown more complicated. What lessons can we draw from such a close call?
People who say there's no real magic in this world have clearly not seen half a billion of monarch butterflies wake up and take flight.
Brandon Cronenberg's "Possessor" is a grisly film that asks perturbing questions about the world we already live in.
Top executives are planning ahead after months of adapting to working from home. While many say they've seen enough to judge the pros and cons of the new arrangements, they are reaching different verdicts.
In an era of mask-wearing, rappers Kenan Thompson, Chris Redd and Pete Davidson perform a song about wanting to see their girlfriends' faces — but Megan Thee Stallion and Ego Nwodim are having none of it.
The reason that people are going to want to go back to the movies is joy. And "Tenet," while marketed as a great escape, is a movie so tangled up in itself that it turned out to be as joyless an experience as the very prospect of going to see a movie during COVID.
The pandemic has boosted interest in vending machine ownership. We surveyed 20+ operators to find out how much they make.
In the latest episode of "Last Week Tonight," Oliver details the numerous ways Trump's campaign and the effects of the pandemic will destabilize the upcoming election.
This kid has been brought up right.
When humans arose in the horn of Africa at least a quarter of a million years ago, human eyes were extremely dark brown or nearly black.
Among other things, Elon Musk also makes bricks. YouTuber What's Inside cracks open a Boring Company brick and compares it to regular bricks.