Here's Why 94 Percent Of China's Population Lives East Of This Line
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
Every day we send an email with the top videos from Digg.
A council spokesperson said it wasn't personal—it was just that wizards aren't that cool anymore.
Pete Davidson is often mistaken for actor Rami Malek, so having the duo impersonate each other was a twist of genius.
Nothing fills downtime like a card game. So if you're looking for some games worth keeping around the house, these six are worth picking up.
The Heihe-Tengchong Line, which divides China diagonally, is the most important imaginary border that you should know about.
It is more disturbing to me than all the murders.
Sometimes we could really use a physical manifestation of our feelings, and there's nothing more accurate than this magnetic plush.
We're not sure who pitched this during the pre-show brainstorming meeting, but give that person a raise.
It's common for porn performers to leave the industry, but it's also hard for them to stay away. This is what happens when they stage their secondcuming.
These Hellcat owners thought that paying a high price for parking meant security.
The story behind how an intrepid apple breeder, David Bedford, helped kill the Red Delicious apple in America.
Are MBAs worth it? It depends on many factors, like whether you have the money, time and willingness to commit.
Marissa Lanuza, Judith Greentree, and Laurie Birmingham gave the performances of a lifetime as library ladies in this 2011 skit from IFC's genius satirical comedy "Onion News Network," and the internet is finally taking notice because of its hyperrealism.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
Robert Pattinson is giving us all goosebumps as the latest actor to become the caped crusader.
Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz both have a knack for ginning up outrage and stealing headlines. All this sound and fury is assumed to hoover up dollars from the riled up grassroots, but that's not true, according to the most recent campaign finance filings.
Daniel Craig plays a convincing James Bond, but we're not sure how well he can pull off Prince in this hilarious surprise guest appearance on "SNL."
Flight attendants don't get to enjoy the same level of luxury as some of the passengers they're serving during their breaks from work duties.
Ridley Scott has some great movies under his belt, from "Alien" and "Blade Runner" to more recent efforts, like this week's "The Last Duel." We rank all of the director's films from worst to best.
To call it false equivalence would be an understatement.
Although travelers' hissy fits are nothing new, incidences of bad behavior have spiked amid the tense landscape of COVID-19.
"Many will see one person [in the photo]. To me, that is over 1,400 brothers and sisters standing as one."
Don't settle for plain vodka. Mix it up with some delicious infusions.
In a unearthed CNN interview with Larry King from 1990, George Carlin gives his opinion on Andrew Dice Clay and comedy that targets vulnerable groups and people.
The You star credits her rise to a "resting existential-crisis face" as she talks about season three of the hit Netflix series.
If you want the comfort of sweatpants with a bit more panache, these 100 percent organic cotton pants from Taylor Stitch are what you need.
It is often a struggle just to stay afloat. But if you had enough money, would you pursue more of it — or should time now be our greatest aspiration?
Why do electric cords have holes in their two flat prongs? Here's the answer that will leave you forever satisfied.
Keep a high quality running visual document of any incident involving your car. Not only will you have footage of any crash, but you can even remotely view the footage thanks to the optional 4G integration.
FourFront, an entertainment startup, has over 20 fictional accounts on TikTok that have cumulatively amassed millions of followers and views.
How cryptocurrencies and blockchains like Ethereum transform society.
Panucci's Pizza might not take cleanliness seriously, but you know the service will be mediocre too.
This guy and "Broke Bobby" have a lot in common.
Not having a last will and testament can be a huge fight for families.
"Tiptoes" is an honest-to-God real movie made in 2003 with ethically questionable casting decisions (ahem: Gary Oldman) that sparked controversy — and rightly so.
Some were brilliant and others were BS.
Add it to the list of things adults under 40 are being blamed for.
Just when you thought the optical illusion, known as the Ames window, couldn't get any weirder, it does with a simple sticking of a ballpoint pen.
Ever felt horny on a plane, train or automobile? Experts explain why sexual arousal and travel often go hand in hand.
Tom Vitale recounts his time as his late friend's director and producer.
A Redditor keenly observed, "They got the shark denier, the 'just be careful around sharks' guy, the 'but I wanna party' whiner, and even the 'if only there were something we could do' people."
Fifty years ago, Computer Space launched the video game industry. Here's why it never took off.
Despite lawsuits and bannings, Alex Jones's raving and ranting are still working their way into the broadcast of the most prominent conservative media figure in the country: Tucker Carlson.
A cheeky dad pulls off the ultimate dad prank with the help of a friend.
Banksy's famous self-destructing painting just sold at auction for a record $25 million after selling for $1.4 million in 2018.
Q-Anon conspiracy theories flourished during the pandemic. Now women are trying to get out and get their lives back, but lack the mental health resources.
Just because you can't cook doesn't mean you can't make soothing food videos like the best of 'em.
The ideal cities to set up in are where cost of living is low, networking opportunities are high and internet is fast. Here are some of those places.
This curated box of Japanese snacks is worth every penny. Not only do we keep these around the house, they're our go-to gift these days.