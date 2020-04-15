Here's What You're Getting With The iPhone SE 2
How does the new iPhone SE stack up compared to the others?
Thomas the terrier got a hold of some candy teeth and it's an amusing sight to see.
An Australian man who bought 4,800 rolls of toilet paper and 150 liters of hand sanitizer got a rude awakening when he tried to get a refund.
The laugh track was once ubiquitous in sitcoms — why is that no longer the case?
Why would someone ship a box of live crabs in a baggage hold? Your guess is as good as ours.
Milk the Samoyed tries meat for the first time and it's an oddly satisfying ASMR experience.
Somewhat miraculously, nobody was injured in the explosion of Androscoggin Mill in Maine.
One month ago, Jennifer Haller was the first person to receive one of the first coronavirus vaccines. She talks about the physical and mental toll of the last four weeks.
At least 1,500 people on the company's cruise ships have been diagnosed with COVID-19, dozens have died, and the lawsuits are just getting started.
A YouTuber puts two buckets through the ringer and observes whether the Yeti brand bucket is worth the investment.
The cannons used by navies in the 1600s might not be a match for modern artillery, but they were still powerful as hell.
Developing a defense against the virus will depend on how it behaves.
Wall Street is well off its pre-pandemic highs, but it is also showing a guarded optimism about the recovery. Why?
JP Sears does a hilarious impression of all those buffed out fitness Influencers that ostensibly are giving workout inspiration, while mostly being self-aggrandizing.
For decades staff have used a mask that's much more effective than the N95, and is reusable.
The collection includes multiple NASCAR race cars, a Ford GT supercar previously owned by Wayne Gretzky and dozens of highly sought-after classics.
Kristin Chalela Bagnell had the shock of a lifetime when she, and her two dogs, noticed a large rodent munching on a pizza(!), outside her sliding glass door.
Are the huge penises in porn really that big? On Reddit's Measured Pornstars, dick detectives try to calculate the true penis size of male porn stars.
A well-known attorney helped land a $2 billion settlement for Gulf Coast seafood-industry workers after the BP oil spill. But who was he really representing?
The world has gotten pretty stressful lately, so let's use Mother's Day as an excuse to give the gift of chill vibes.
Mario Lopez is back on campus as Slater, the gym teacher, in the new "Saved By The Bell" reboot, coming later this year.
Apple's new iPhone SE 2 is dramatically larger than the prior SE and signifies the end of the line for small smartphones.
When you don't have the money to build lavish sets, that's when creativity comes in.
Five scenarios that show the differences in states' testing algorithms.
To combat the coronavirus pandemic, DIY makers and companies are scrambling to create open-source ventilators. Here's what they're up against.
Don't worry about being productive right now. Just be aware.
Those office sounds you used to hate? They're all here (water cooler included).
Tight floor plans, "sanity" walks and the people you miss seeing: they turned up in your homemade maps of life during the coronavirus pandemic.
Medieval mystics starved the body to feed the soul. Understanding this perfectionist mindset could help treat anorexia today.
There seems to be a recurring motif with all of these ads.
Life right now feels very odd. And it will feel odd for months — and even years — to come.
The viral spell broke, and Hong Kong seemed to wake from a fever dream.
The whipped coffee drink has many names all over the world — including, at one point, "Chow Yun-Fat coffee."
Inside the underfunded, overwhelmed public hospitals that are trying to save New York.
Tom Hardy stars in the biographical crime film, coming May 12.
The Dodge Charger is one of the last traditional American sedans left — and Chrysler gave us a peek all the way back in 2001.
This is what I saw as the COVID-19 pandemic engulfed our hospitals.
A YouTuber test flies some of the weirdest looking planes ever designed.
Full-on protective masks should be reserved for those in need, but other folks should keep their germs to themselves with simple cloth coverings whenever possible.
After 44 spring breakers from the University of Texas tested positive, angry students (and at least one parent) ignited a backlash involving legal threats and a lecture from Matthew McConaughey.
Whoever had to do this job, explaining what was happening on screen visually for the "Cats" movie, we salute you and we hope you're okay.
The data doesn't tell the whole story of what's happening right now.
Entrepreneurs and academic gene jockeys are hatching schemes for population-level coronavirus testing.
Many of the Quibi shows that have come out seem pretty insane in terms of its premises, but we are still having a hard time not seeing this as a parody.
With no local government able to take control of the situation, an accidental lake became the unexpected catalyst of a community struggle for new ecological and urban imaginations.
The one-acre island comes with a well-preserved historic cottage, dock and sandy beach.
Private jets, piano deliveries and underground shooting ranges: this is what life is like for the 1 percent in the age of coronavirus.